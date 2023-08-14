Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Swim in Hearst Castle’s Neptune Pool for $1,500

By RV Travel
Neptune Pool.

If you’ve ever dreamed of swimming in the luxurious pool once used by the likes of Joan Crawford, Howard Hughes and Charlie Chaplin – you’re in luck. On August 19 and 26, you can take a dip in the famous castle’s Neptune Pool in San Simeon, California, for only $1,500.

Actually, it only costs $1,000, but you’ll need to join The Foundation at Hearst Castle first, where an annual membership starts at $500.

The Aug. 19 event is dubbed “Hollywood at Hearst Castle Neptune Pool Swim” and is open to 50 guests. According to the foundation’s website, “swimmers will begin the experience with a scenic ride up to the Enchanted Hill, then head to historic dressing rooms to pick up a cabana towel. The evening will end with a curated selection of savory and sweet treats as well as wines and craft beer. There will even be some star-studded celebrities in attendance.”

The Aug. 26 event is limited to 40 guests, but will feature no celebrities and will be just a regular pool day. Can you live without celebrities?

Constructed in three versions between 1924 and 1936, the Neptune Pool is 104 feet long, 58 feet wide, and 95 feet wide at the alcove. It is 3.5 feet deep at the west end, 10 feet at the drains, and holds 345,000 gallons of water. Other notable aspects of the Neptune Pool include: the (defunct) oil-burning heating system; the Vermont marble that lines the basin, gutters, and alcove; and gigantic marble Art Deco sculptural groups of Venus, cupids, and mermaids frolicking in the water.

Learn more.

