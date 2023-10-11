RV preview: East to West Takoda 350TH fifth wheel toy hauler – a ‘Friend to Everyone’

Today’s RV (p)review is of the forthcoming East to West Takoda 350TH. This is a new line for the company and is billed as a luxury toy hauler. One of the complaints I have heard repeatedly about toy haulers is that they’re good at hauling toys but the interiors leave you wanting. I think that a peek at the interior of this rig will show that East to West has heard the same complaints.

What’s inside

Essentially, this is a very large fifth wheel toy hauler and, quite frankly, not what I would have expected from East to West. Thus far they seem to focus more on the mainstream offerings in the RV space but, having conquered that hill, perhaps they’re looking to see where they can branch into. Based on what I saw here, they made a good choice.

Essentially what this feels like is a large, nicely designed and equipped fifth wheel to which a substantial toy garage was attached. That flies in the face of many toy haulers that feel like a cargo trailer to which the most inexpensive cabinets and furnishings were dropped in.

What you get is a large front bedroom with a king-sized bed in a slide, a good-sized bathroom on the upper deck and a main living space that won’t disappoint.

What I liked

There were a number of standout features in this toy hauler, including drawers, for lack of a better description, that dropped down from the bulkhead cabinets. Unless you know they’re there, you wouldn’t expect them. There are two—one for cutlery and a second one for knives. This is a really good use of space.

There is a very long couch in a slide on the camp side of this rig that reminds of couches I’ve seen in houses in the Middle East that just seem to go on forever. Well, that’s not quite true here, but four adults could sit on this sofa.

Good conversation space

The center island also features a breakfast bar, and this really is a good conversation space.

Overall, the whole main deck and kitchen were really a nice space to be in. I also liked the large GE Profile range and 16-cubic-foot 12-volt refrigerator.

East to West Takoda 350TH - preview 1 of 19

Toy haulers rule

One of the many things I like about toy haulers is the garage—but not necessarily for hauling toys. Rather, I like the space for the flexibility it provides, and this one is no exception.

There are the typical couches that face one another on a HappiJac bed lift system and then a larger bed up above. As with the rest of the interior, it’s nicely finished but more garage-like.

There is also a second bathroom back here, so this would be a great place if you’re traveling with another couple or kids. This would also be a great place if you’re working from the road and want an office or even a place to conduct meetings.

There’s a loft above the bathroom, too, which could be where someone sleeps or where just more “stuff” can go. Because we all have too much stuff and a rig of this size can accommodate more of it.

As for servicing toys, one of the things I liked aboard here is a MORryde air compressor. It’s surprising how useful an air compressor can be for RVing.

If you do bring toys and they’re gasoline-powered, there are two 30-gallon fuel tanks on this rig.

Boondocking and travel access

I honestly can’t speak to travel access with any authority because I wasn’t able to close up the slide rooms. I suspect you’ll have access to both bathrooms, however, but I don’t know if you can get to the fridge.

However, this RV might be a great choice if boondocking is your thing. There are 860 watts of solar that come standard on this trailer, along with a 3,000-watt inverter. There are also two 50-amp MPPT charge controllers and 200 amps of lithium power included. Further, there’s a Yamaha-powered 4500-watt generator, as well. So I can’t imagine a circumstance where you’d run out of power unless you just didn’t keep an eye on things. This is one heck of a capable off-grid power system.

Who is East to West

One of the divisions of Forest River, East to West was founded by Lisa (Liegl) Rees whose father, Peter Liegl, was a founder of the company in 1996. Growing up in the RV industry, Rees saw how things worked and wanted her own stake in the claim. Thus she founded East to West that, while a division of Forest River, is operated fairly independently of the company, as all the divisions are. This makes East to West one of the few RV companies founded by a woman.

The naming of this toy hauler line “Takoda” is remarkably refreshing to me. So many larger toy haulers are named after things you’d actually avoid in a normal day such as a Shockwave, Voltage, Sandstorm. or so many other things that are dangerous.

Takoda is a Native American word that means “Friend to Everyone.” Wow. So much better than the Death Star nomenclature on most large fifth wheels. I hope this is a trend—but I doubt that it will be.

Conclusions

Interestingly, Brinkley RV, a newcomer to the field, has most of the rest of the RV industry a bit nervous just because they have done some things quite differently. One of the most obvious things Brinkley has done is create an exterior graphic design that doesn’t look like the horrible carnival float paint and sticker packages that have been such a part of the RV space for too long.

Yeah, yeah, some of you like those disco swirls, but so many of you have sided with me on disliking those swishy swirl sticker packages. What caught my eye at the RV Open House when I saw this is how tasteful the exterior graphics are on it—and how much it is a nod to what Brinkley’s doing.

Now, I’m sure East to West won’t admit that that’s the inspiration for the graphics, but I don’t speak corporate blah blah. And I like the exterior graphics on this RV—it’s what pulled me in to give it a look-see.

A lot to like in the East to West Takoda 350TH

There is a lot to like in the East to West Takoda 350TH, including the standard solar package and the tasteful design inside and out. There is so much right with this RV that it’s a rig I think is worth looking at. With one big exception.

I am no fan of the tires on this trailer. I have complained about these kinds of import-brand tires in the past so much so that the supplier actually invited me in for a tour of the factory. But when I brought up the tires exploding on the spare tire carrier—well, that’s where the conversation ended. So I wish that East to West wouldn’t use these tires. I consider it a safety issue, especially in something of this size.

Another interesting thing: At the RV Open House, giant fifth wheels like this weren’t what was getting the attention. Instead, it was smaller units—the kind I personally prefer. Apparently, there was not much interest in these huge rigs but lots of interest in the smaller offerings. To each their own, of course, but this trend makes sense to me.

So, my question to all of you is: What you think of this newer, cleaner style of graphics?

More about these RV reviews

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. RVtravel.com receives no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

