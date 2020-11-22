RV Review: 2021 Genesis Supreme Overnighter Toy Hauler

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

By Tony Barthel

It’s not often that I stop in my tracks when I see something in the RV business – as “your design is oftentimes my template.” But when I saw the Genesis Supreme Overnighter that’s just what happened.

Genesis Supreme is a relatively new company in the RV world. They started in 2012 in Southern California, but the founders have decades of experience in the RV industry. The company only makes toy haulers – that’s it – and all of their models are built in Perris, California.

What caught my eye was their Genesis Supreme Overnighter, which I thought of as the Chevrolet El Camino of RVs, for lack of a better description. While most RVs are more like vans, this one has a big open back deck on which to roll your toys or just use as a huge deck.

The front of the trailer is an enclosed space just as you’d expect in a trailer, and the back is the huge open deck. The deck measures 14’ 6” long and can haul about a ton-and-a-half, depending on what else is in the trailer and specifically which model suits you, as the different models vary in weight.

I could see this for a race car, outdoor equipment or other things you might not want inside a traditional toy hauler. This also gives you the opportunity to haul taller items – like the S.S. Juan Pollo, for example, which had a huge chicken in the back. Well, assuming that a Cadillac will fit and isn’t too heavy. But there are other cars with giant chickens on them that may be lighter.

There are four different models that feature the 14’ 6” deck and one that has an 18’ deck with a much smaller travel trailer section; all of the different models vary based on the configuration of the front living portion. One of these has a back dinette with the bathroom and galley at the front; another has a full bed with a mid bath and back kitchen; the third has the galley at the front and a full bed in the back; and there’s a model with two HappiJac beds and a galley and bathroom at the front.

The four different models all share capacities and build methodologies such as laminated side walls with fiberglass front caps and radius roofs. I would describe the interiors of these as “generic toy hauler” in that they follow the general design of most average travel trailers.

The big back deck features drive-up ramps that form the “tailgate” of sorts. When in transit those ramps help keep whatever’s back there, well, back there. When you’re parked they come off and mount as a ramp to facilitate getting it out of the trailer and onto the trail. Or into a parade that celebrates giant chickens in cars.

The kitchen features a two-burner stove, stainless steel sink and the usual dual-mode refrigerator. Of course, there’s also a microwave.

Owing to the fact that these are truly designed for serious cargo hauling, these offer two 4,400-pound axles with optional 6,000-pound axles. There is also a power awning available but does not come standard.

When I saw these in person, one of them had a pop-up tent in the cargo area that effectively turned it into a patio; another had lawn chairs and a tent.

The concept is unusual but certainly could make sense for some people. The interiors were a bit generic in materials use, but that just makes them more like most trailers rather than really unusual. Of course, the fact that these are so cargo-biased leaves less space for camping unless you count having a giant rear deck on which to hang out.

