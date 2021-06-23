RV Review: 2021 Grand Design Imagine 2670MK Travel Trailer

I’ve been getting more and more emails through the form at the bottom of these reviews asking me to take a look at specific RVs. Such was the case for this unit, the 2021 Grand Design Imagine 2670MK. I’ve seen exactly this same floor plan before in the East To West Alta 2810KIK. In fact, the two trailers are so similar you might be hard pressed to choose if you saw them side-by-side.

It took some doing to differentiate between the two, but I have chosen a favorite between them. It’s buried at the bottom of this post – so stick with me, if you would.

What’s inside the Grand Design Imagine 2670MK

I really, really like this floor plan if you’re looking for a very livable couple’s trailer. There are two large slides on either side of the living space of the trailer. This occupies about two-thirds of the back of this unit, with the front being the bedroom and bathroom.

On the road side of the Grand Design Imagine is a large slide room that incorporates theater seating and a dinette. I like this dinette because the table is free-standing. That means you could also use it over with the theater seats if you like.

But my preference would be to choose the free-standing table and chairs only because there’s a desk at the back of this unit. You could use one of those chairs at that desk. At the desk are two drawers below and cabinets overhead. You literally could use this as your office on the road.

The galley

Next to the office is a pantry and then the refrigerator. Under the fridge are two drawers. One has a plastic liner that enables you to hold wine bottles, and the bottom drawer incorporates pet bowls.

On the road side is the rest of the galley with a three-burner stove and oven, above which is a microwave, of course.

In addition to the desk, the other thing I really like about the floor plan in the Grand Design Imagine is that there’s a huge counter next to the stove. It could be used to almost set up a family buffet. The Grand Design’s counter is flush all the way to the entry door of the trailer – so it literally could be used for this. The East To West’s counter has a raised section.

There’s also an island with a sink and the drawers in this make the entire storage situation in this trailer something to write home about. Or, well, write articles about.

Also in that long counter on the camp side is a 40” TV on a televator. When you wanna watch something, push a button and up it comes. Otherwise, this is counter space for that family feast.

The bathroom occupies the center of the trailer and sports a Nautilus shower closure which is sort of a plastic sheet on a roller. That sheet rolls onto its roller and incorporates a squeegee so it dries off.

The bedroom in the Grand Design Imagine compared to the East To West

Another big differentiator between the Grand Design Imagine trailer and the East To West is the bedroom, where this unit sports a proper 60” X 80” queen bed, whereas the East To West features a king-sized bed.

Both have a closet that cuts into the bathroom space, and both also feature bedside hanging and drawer space. In fact, both also feature little cubbies behind the closet with power for devices.

But the East To West has a really nice under-bed storage and drawer feature. The Grand Design features a sliding drawer under the bed and then the usual storage space.

Both trailers also feature a similar wet bay which is enclosed in the front storage compartment – much like you’d expect to find on a fifth wheel. Both also feature an outdoor kitchen that is very similar.

In summary

I know a lot of people really hold the Grand Design name in high regard. This is also going to make this trailer potentially easier to sell down the road. Like Airstream, if you can brand yourself successfully in this business, that actually has value in the real world.

Also, I like that Grand Design has now incorporated their tire pressure monitoring system into their Compass Connect app. That means you can monitor tire pressure without needing yet another screen in the cab of your truck.

But being the new kids on the block, East To West has really come on strong with solid features including some noteworthy quality features. While that brand has only been in existence since 2019, they have done some things that show that they understand the market. So I’m going to give it to them.

But it’s not a clear win by any stretch of the imagination. There are plenty of folks who do not like king-sized beds to start.

The fact that they have so closely matched the floor plan in the Grand Design shows just how difficult it is to come up with something truly new in the RV biz. It also shows how, if you have a product that stands out, someone else is going to come along and copy it and sometimes do you one better.

