RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Today’s thought

“You never really learn much from hearing yourself speak.” ― George Clooney

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hydration Day! Go drink a glass of water!

On this day in history: 1960: The first contraceptive pill is made available for purchase in the U.S.

Northwest town dangling on peninsula facing humanitarian crisis

T he Washington-based staff at RVtravel.com recently became aware of one of the strangest and potentially economically devastating situations being driven by the pandemic and the closure of the border between the U.S. and Canada. Every day, the situation for the residents of tiny Point Roberts, Wash., becomes more dire. “I feel we need to help,” said RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury. Read more.

Tip of the Day

Shade or sun parking? Here are the pros and cons

We have this ongoing debate: Is it better to park under a shaded tree or out in direct sunlight? Which would you choose?

Here are a few pros and cons of each to help you decide…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Grand Design Imagine 2670MK Travel Trailer. As he reports, “I’ve seen exactly this same floor plan before in the East To West Alta 2810KIK. In fact, the two trailers are so similar you might be hard-pressed to choose if you saw them side-by-side.” Tony does compare them, though, and he does have a favorite. See what it is in his review.

Is this your RV?

If it's yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 23, 2021. If it's yours you'll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Dana Eulert of Huntley, Illinois, and Jay Miller of Runnells, Iowa.

We did the one thing we never thought we’d do…

“We did the thing we NEVER, EVER thought we would do – buy an RV online AND buy it new. Boy, was that a learning experience!” Read more in this post from Nanci Dixon.

Give your phone or tablet a full-sized keyboard

How neat is this? This tiny, collapsible Bluetooth keyboard connects to your phone and tablet so you can type comfortably. The 5-ounce palm-sized keyboard can be folded into your pocket or backpack to carry around. All you have to do is press “Connect” to quickly pair with your devices. Check it out here.

Reader poll

Have you ever been bitten by a wild animal?

We hope not, but please tell us here.

Quick Tip

RV battery dangers

Batteries can be extremely dangerous. They emit gases that are explosive and contain a very corrosive acid. If you perform your own maintenance, then certain precautions must be taken. Do not use an open flame or smoke around batteries. Avoid any electrical arcing or sparks around the battery(ies). Wear protective clothing and safety glasses, and avoid getting any battery acid on your skin or clothes. If you do come in contact with battery acid, flush the exposed area immediately with a lot of cold water. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Website of the day

20 Epic Natural Swimming Holes Across the U.S.

If you’re hot right now, looking at these glorious swimming holes might make you sooo jealous. Swipe through the slideshow and see if any are near you!

Paint nick or chip on your RV? Easy fix!

Writer Nanci Dixon recently wrote about how to easily fix a paint nick or chip on your RV. The manufacturer showed her how to touch up the spot with mini automotive paintbrushes. “Merely wipe the damaged area clean, dip the paint stick in the touch-up paint, wipe off excess paint and dab the nick.” See the difference and buy the brushes here for about $10.

Recipe of the Day

Blackberry-Honey Ribs

by J. White Harris from Gallatin, TN

Yum! These are really good ribs. We baked them in the oven and they came out delicious. I bet they’d be even better on the grill. The blackberry honey sauce is a great complement to the baby back ribs. It’s sweet, just a little tangy and forms a slight crust under the broiler. Even the pickiest of rib eaters will go crazy for these!

Ooooh, these sound berry good! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Talk about weird jobs! In ancient Egypt, when the pharaoh got indigestion the royal anus blower was called to help. An important task was when the pharaoh was constipated. The royal anus blower would grab a long, golden tube, fill it with hot water, and blow it up the pharaoh’s behind. Yeah, it’s just what it sounds like – an enema administered by mouth. No word on how much the royal anus blower was paid.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We see a lot of these, but we like the design of this one the most! It would keep a certain annoying something out of your eyes…

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“17-month-old Labradoodle, Huey, rescued September 17th, 2020. Very smart and sweet. Just returned from his first camping trip at Colt Creek State Park near Lakeland, Florida. He really enjoyed it.” —Daryl Bortel

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks for sending, Seann Fox! Have a funny joke or photo to share with us? Submit it here.

