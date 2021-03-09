RV Review: 2021 Jayco North Point 382FLRB Fifth Wheel

By Tony Barthel

I have been looking at some pretty fancy fifth wheels lately, including many that are able to be customized. Some of them cost a quarter-million dollars… or more. When I look at those fancy fifth wheels I’m intrigued. However, what has really captured my attention is this new 2021 Jayco North Point 382FLRB.

Wow!

The Jayco North Point 382FLRB is a large front-living, mid-kitchen fifth wheel with two bathrooms, one of which is one of the best RV bathrooms I’ve seen. There are a lot of nuances to this rig that are what capture my attention, so let’s start with the front living.

Living it up in the Jayco North Point 382FLRB

If you’re in the market for an upscale front living fifth wheel you’ve likely seen a floor plan similar to this. However, there are enough differences in how they’ve laid out this model that it’s worth noting.

First of all, the front living room is almost reversed from anything I have encountered before. The theater seats are in the very nose of the trailer and the TV is in a wall between the front living section and the mid kitchen.

As you might expect, there are couches in slides on either side. Each couch opens to form a bed. Like in others of this type, when opened, those couches actually touch in the middle making one gigantic bed. But that is a big bed. You, another couple and a kennel full of dogs could all be comfortable there. It could be a great place for families to watch movies, actually – everybody with their own sleeping bag.

You’ll be watching those movies on a 50” TV but there’s also a 32” TV on the reverse side. So whoever’s down in the kitchen popping the popcorn can also watch, or choose their own programming. Both of these TVs are on a lift mechanism. That means when they’re down, the people in the living room area can reign over the kitchen.

A real kitchen

Downstairs in “the well” of the Jayco North Point 382FLRB is the kitchen, which can feature either a residential or RV-style refrigerator. Jayco specifically mentions that you can access a good chunk of the fridge even with the slides in. This shows that someone in their design department has actually really used an RV before.

The kitchen also features a four-burner Insignia stove and a real oven. There’s also a microwave above that with a convection feature. Bakers can bake up a storm with this.

The pantry is the half-wall between the living room and the kitchen. However, that half-wall is pretty tall when you’re in the lower kitchen area, so there’s a good amount of storage. That space is also increased by drawers in the island with a drawer for a garbage can along with a segregated utensil drawer. All of those are made with plywood with hardwood faces.

The island also features something I’ve seen recently in higher-end Jayco models. That is a separate water faucet that draws from a five-gallon source in the storage bay of the trailer. As I’ve mentioned in the past, it has a separate 12-volt pump from the main water pump so you could fill the bottle with drinking water. But there’s no law against your filling it with wine. Or vodka. Or Kool-Aid, for that matter.

You would think the four-place table with free-standing chairs rounds out the lower section of this trailer – but nope. There’s more. There’s also a half-bath on the main floor.

Movin’ on up

The back of the trailer is raised like the front would be and the steps to get up into the rear of the trailer are just in from the entry door. I like that Jayco put a shoe garage under the steps.

Upstairs there’s a true queen-sized bed in a road-side slide which faces a large closet and a smaller one with drawers underneath. There’s also a bench and a TV.

If you prefer a larger bed, you can opt for a king here too.

The ooh la la factor in the Jayco North Point 382FLRB

Lastly, there’s the second bathroom and this is the ooh la la factor in this trailer. This is truly one of the nicest bathrooms I’ve seen in a trailer at any price.

The first thing you come to is the toilet. Then there are two sinks – which isn’t uncommon in a fifth wheel. But those sinks are mounted in an “L” shaped cabinet so one sink is on the rear of the trailer, the other is on the road side and there’s a large pyramid of drawers between them.

If you’re a working couple and each has to be somewhere at the same time, you can each get ready with your own sink without affecting the other person. You even each get your own medicine cabinet.

There is a large shower here, too. It has a flip-down seat/stand made of teak that Jayco states is good for 300 pounds of capacity. There is space for a washer and dryer in the rear bathroom. It’s quite a nice place. This would be a great floor plan for anyone who actually lives in their fifth wheel.

That brings up another point, being that Jayco does warrant this trailer for full-time living with their two-year basic and three-year structural warranty.

Outside

The exterior of this trailer bears mention as well. One of the things that might be a “love it or leave it” situation is the outside kitchen, which is at the rear of the trailer.

That kitchen features a genuine Blackstone griddle on a sliding drawer that has an extension that features a flat table. The whole drawer mechanism is metal, as is a drawer behind the Blackstone griddle – so you don’t have to worry about burning the surface.

There is also a small refrigerator (110 volts) and a proper sink with a drain in the cabinet that holds the outdoor kitchen as well.

Folks might wish for more storage in the Jayco North Point

This is one of those fifth wheels where the rear deck is raised like the front of the trailer, which facilitates a lot of storage underneath. In others like this, such as the Grand Design Solitude 390RK, this entire rear space is storage. But in the Jayco, a chunk of this space is occupied by that kitchen. Let’s be honest, there is still quite a bit of space in the back of this fifth wheel. But there’s not as much as there could be if there weren’t a kitchen back here, obviously. So I can see some folks wishing for the storage rather than the kitchen.

I guess it all depends on how much stuff you’re bringing.

I do like that there are two large awnings on this model as standard. Also, as mentioned before, Jayco tests their trailers and certifies that they’re capable of fully functioning in temperatures from 0°–100°F. If you think you’ll be camping in cold weather, there is an upgraded refrigerator designed to work well in colder weather.

I also like that they’re using very high-capacity Goodyear Eagle “Beast” trailer tires along with heavy-duty suspension components. Jayco has also made quite a fuss about its roofing and wall construction, which makes sense.

In summary

I really like this floor plan. I am impressed that Jayco actually mentions being able to access the downstairs bathroom and most of the refrigerator even when the slides are in. The fact that they’re at least thinking of this makes me happy, although this really is a trailer that might see more stationary time than travel days.

The only possible controversy I see is the outdoor kitchen just because I’ve seen trailers with this general floor plan with more storage. But life is all about weighing your priorities. If your priority is a huge back bathroom and a really nice living space, this could be a great choice.

One of the things I noticed when I was doing the specifications is that there’s a separate black tank and gray tank for each bathroom. They’re each 37 gallons – but that means you have to dump four different tanks. Meh. I wish they had figured out how to have just one black and one gray tank.

Now – what are you going to put in that five-gallon drinking jug that’s supposed to be for water?

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer's own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

