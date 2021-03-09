RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Issue 1552

Today’s thought

“I don’t want to live in the kind of world where we don’t look out for each other. Not just the people that are close to us, but anybody who needs a helping hand. I can’t change the way anybody else thinks, or what they choose to do, but I can do my bit.” ―Charles de Lint

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Meatball Day!

On this day in history: 1842 – The first documented discovery of gold in California occurs at Rancho San Francisco, six years before the California Gold Rush.

Tip of the Day

Do you end up paying more for less? These hints might help

By Kate Doherty

Do you fall for those advertising teasers and end up paying more for less? When shopping for groceries do you estimate per ounce or per unit costs? Do you buy those one-use packets versus bulk? I understand the tradeoff – ease of use. I regularly do the back-and-forth questioning myself. Regardless of income level, we need to watch our pennies as we witness the rapid rise in fuel prices. An ominous sign: Increased transportation costs directly translates to almost every item in your grocery cart costing more. It’s inevitable. Continue reading and see what Kate suggests about those sneaky (or not-so-sneaky?) coupons, plus more tips on saving money on grocery items.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Jayco North Point 382FLRB Fifth Wheel. As he reports, “The Jayco North Point 382FLRB is a large front-living, mid-kitchen fifth wheel with two bathrooms, one of which is one of the best RV bathrooms I’ve seen.” Read more and see inside here.

The shocking truth about RV shore power problems

Few people underestimate the dangers of an incorrectly wired home electrical system, yet RV owners routinely tolerate problems that would raise red flags if they happened at home. From seeing heat-browning and melted plastic around the shore power connection to a light “zap” when touching the RV, warning signs that something is wrong should be taken seriously before someone is injured or something catastrophic happens. Here is advice from SmartPlug Systems, a Seattle-based company and a pioneer in RV shore power safety.

Yesterday’s featured article: How to deal with bugs that go “splat” on your vehicle

Make sure to have this Fire Extinguishing Aerosol in your RV

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Comes in a one or two-pack. Learn more or order.

Reader poll

How do you feel about paying $50 a night for an overnight stay in an RV park?

Quick Tip

Mice, mice, and more mice



The warm season is the perfect time to inspect your coach for signs of rodent damage or places where they can get in and seal the holes up. It’s easy! Local home centers and Amazon (of course!) sell a selection of foam sealants that spray into cracks, crevices and openings. Large openings can be filled with medium-expansion foam but be careful of which foam you use as some can hydraulically damage spaces they’re sprayed into as they cure and expand, pushing the surfaces apart. Screening and hardware cloth can be used in some cases to help keep mice out where other methods of sealing aren’t indicated.

Website of the day

Jaw-dropping photos of all 63 National Parks

Get us back on the road already!! These stunning photos of all 63 U.S. National Parks will have you itching to get out the door. (Although, if you dropped us off at the pictured island in Dry Tortuga NP and left us there, we wouldn’t complain…)

Trivia

Giraffes would not fare well in the United States. In certain parts of Africa, power lines must be at least 39 feet high so giraffes can safely pass below them.

*If you’re a vegetarian, you might not want to read yesterday’s trivia…

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our boy, Willie, an Airedale, is a great watchdog except when we vacuum the rugs in our coach. Then he finds solace in the closet.” —David & Barbara Eberly

Leave here with a laugh

At the circus, there’s a terrible accident and two lions escape from their cages backstage. One of the lions attacks the circus clown and begins devouring him. The lion stops, looks at the other lion, and says, “Here, taste this. Does it taste funny to you?”

RV Daily Tips Staff

