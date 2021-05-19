RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Issue 1603

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Everything changed the day she figured out there was exactly enough time for the important things in her life.” ―Brian Andreas

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Devil’s Food Cake Day!

On this day in history: 1911 – Parks Canada, the world’s first national park service, is established as the Dominion Parks Branch under the Department of the Interior.

Tip of the Day

Lube your slideout?

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

We own a 2011 Coachmen Mirada 29DS. The DS means that it has double slides – one for the bedroom, and the other for the living area. How often do I need to lubricate the slide mechanism and what should I use to lubricate them? —Craig

Read Chris’ advice here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Buying a rental RV – Good idea?

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Rockwood Mini Lite 2516S. This rear-bedroom travel trailer is similar to yesterday’s KZ Connect, so how do they differ? Read the review to find out.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the KZ Connect SE C221FKKSE Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight time today, May 19, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week 2 readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Patti Schneider of Milton, Florida, and Sumner Schachter of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

How to fix a sticking black tank valve

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. While he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor, a reader asked him about the black water handle on his 2012 Entegra getting more difficult to pull. He wondered if there was any way to ease this or prevent it from getting even more difficult. Chris explains how to fix it here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Got a motorhome? Enjoy life more with a dinghy

Reader poll

How likely is it you will sell your present RV in 2021?

Please tell us here.

Are you ready to share the road with 56 MILLION other RVers this summer? Well, you’d better be! Click here to read.

Helpful resources

• NEW: AAA MAP OF COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS (U.S. and Canada)

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Power pedestal circuit breakers off, plug in, breakers on!

With electricity expert Mike Sokol

Remember to turn the circuit breakers OFF on the campground pedestal BEFORE you plug in your shore power cordset. Then turn it ON to power up your RV. Then, remember to turn the circuit breakers OFF before you unplug your shore power cordset. This stops those sparks that happen when you plug and unplug under load. Those pretty sparks aren’t electrons flying around, they’re bits of super-heated brass that’s flying off your expensive shore power plug. Making sure you plug and unplug into shore power without an electrical load ensures the longest life of your connectors.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Oh, wow! These things are never this nice looking…

Website of the day

U.S. States Ranked by Their Food

Where does your state stand on this list of the states with the best food? Are you surprised? Do you think it deserves a higher spot?

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• So did they want a motorhome or a fifth wheel? Don’t try this at home!

• RV travels the highway with slideout extended. Dangerous?

• Boondocking gone badly wrong! (video)

Recipe of the Day

Thai Tortellini Fritters

by Loanne Chiu from Fort Worth, TX

This is such a great appetizer! We used cheese tortellini, but feel free to get even more creative. Oh, and did we mention that the dipping sauce is nothing short of divine?! It is.

Keep those spices organized (for once!)

Everyone knows the spice shelf is always a mess, but it doesn’t have to be! Make others jealous with this cabinet spice holder. Each rack is fully adjustable and has an adhesive back, so it can stick to the inside of a cabinet, pantry, wall, you name it! Say goodbye to a disorganized spice shelf and hello to the simple life! Learn more or order here.

Trivia

If Manhattan had the same population density as Alaska, only 28 people would live on the island. Instead, 1.632 million people reside in Manhattan.

*How can filmmakers be sure the information in their movies is scientifically accurate? Read yesterday’s trivia to find out.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My favorite pet, Blackie, mostly lives on our roof and gets all doughy when scratched under either her second or seventh eye. She does not travel well because of her size, special food needs, and hostile reactions from camp hosts so is usually left at home. But when we get back from a trip, we can be sure that there have been no rat or feral cat infestations at our house, or anywhere else in the hood.” —McGowan Marvin

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Double refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

I know it’s happened to me many times – I’ve opened the fridge (even slowly) after driving down the road and a heavy jar has fallen on my toe – “OW!” – because it shifted in the fridge. Never have that happen again with these easy-to-install double refrigerator bars. These spring-loaded bars can also be placed in cupboards or in closets. Order for a good price here.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com