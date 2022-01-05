RV Review: 2022 Coachmen Freedom Express Ultra Lite 274RKS

Some folks have the world better figured out than others. For example, one of my customers was remodeling their kitchen and, instead of doing without for a year, he bought a Springdale 242RK. This rear kitchen trailer was one of my personal favorites at the dealership just because of the floor plan.

When a good floor plan comes out that’s popular, it doesn’t take a lot of time before another RV company comes out with something similar, and sometimes even better. Such is the case with the Coachmen Freedom Express Ultra Lite 274RKS.

While on paper this is quite similar to that Springdale, the two are actually significantly different. That proves, as always, that the devil is absolutely in the details. But which is better?

Coachmen 274RKS 1 of 22

Coachmen Freedom Express Ultra Lite 274RKS

Build a laminated trailer with Azdel substrates both inside and out, and this Coachmen is part of the “Ultra Lite” series at the company. Like so many RV manufacturers, Coachmen offers a dizzying array of models in various configurations depending on where the word “Lite” is placed, or eliminated.

In this case, this trailer offers a kitchen across the back but also a second really usable kitchen outside. Both of these food prep areas feature one of Coachmen’s unique properties – a silverware drawer that sort of “wraps” around the sink. This really makes a lot of use of the space.

The rear kitchen configuration already allows for a good number of cabinets and drawers. But as they say on late-night TV, wait, there’s more.

This trailer features theater seats across from a TV and fireplace, as well as a dinette. That TV’s cabinetry provides for more storage of stuff behind the TV. Then there are cabinets and drawers at the front of the main living space, as well.

Lots of storage

All told, there’s quite a bit of closet, pantry and drawer storage in the main living area of the Freedom Express Ultra Lite 274RKS. And don’t forget that under the dinette there is additional storage.

Another unique place for your stuff, as George Carlin might espouse, is at the rear of the trailer. There’s a compartment that is effectively a shallow bay under the sink and counter that’s inside the trailer. It’s a small space, but someone was thinking here and has provided for accessing just about every cubic inch of storage possible.

Speaking of that, there’s also a linen closet in the bathroom of this rig. But you can get to the contents from cabinet doors in the rear of the bedroom as well. I like this arrangement quite a bit, as you can have towels or whatever in the bathroom accessible in the bedroom too.

More clever storage in the Freedom Express Ultra Lite 274RKS

Still on the subject of clever storage, under the bed Coachmen has two cabinets with a large drawer in each one. Between those is a good amount of space which could be used for shoes or whatever, or maybe a pet kennel.

Further, you could lift the bed and sit on one cabinet while putting on your shoes. Now, Coachmen has done an even better job with under-bed storage in their Apex Ultra-Lite 256BHS. I wonder why they didn’t carry those great ideas over to this series? That literally is the best under-bed storage arrangement I’ve seen.

I do like that they’ve put a picnic table in a slide-in compartment above the front pass-through compartments. That table could find a number of uses, including being used with the theater seats inside but also as part of the outdoor kitchen.

I had mentioned the clever utensil drawer both inside and out, but the outside kitchen also features a proper fully plumbed sink. For cooking there’s a Suburban griddle that slides into a rail on the side of the trailer. I have and absolutely love this griddle, but it’s made even better with these wind screens on Amazon. Trust me. If you have one of these griddles or a Blackstone, these can make all the difference in the world.

Options in the Freedom Express Ultra Lite 274RKS

A few choices will confront you if this is the rig you fall in love with. One of those is choosing between the theater seats and a hide-a-bed sofa. To me, this choice is easy. But we each have a different style.

You can also outfit this trailer with two air conditioners and a 50-amp service. This would make a big difference if you camp where it gets really hot.

You can also choose either a 12-volt DC compressor-based fridge or a traditional propane-electric model. And, while boondocking is on my mind, you can get a 175-watt solar panel with a 30-amp MPPT charge controller, if you choose to.

Dislikes

I am going to have to learn not to complain about the black cabinetry that suddenly is making its way like a pandemic (sorry) through the RV industry, as I’ve found Coachmen is using it as well. I guess to each their own, but I would rather go back to the olden days of brown interiors than suffer through black cabinetry.

Why, RV people? Just why? And, of course, this one also has the lousy 17” oven.

In summary

I think the huge amount of storage space in this rig along with the very usable kitchen (except for that oven) and open feeling are huge pluses here. I wish there was more cargo carrying capacity, as the 50-gallon fresh water tank, when full, would consume 400 pounds of that from the start. This isn’t a particularly small trailer and isn’t especially light, despite the name. So going with a better suspension and tires and giving us another 500 pounds of cargo carrying capacity would really have made sense in something with this much storage capacity.

Watch what you put in the Freedom Express Ultra Lite 274RKS

So, watch what you load into this. But I like this floor plan with all the storage quite a bit.

