RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Issue 1768

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



Do you have a blog or personal website about RVing that isn’t earning you any money? Want to change that? Post your blog on RVtravel.com. We’ll provide a big audience and you’ll earn money. More info.

Today’s thought

“Everybody needs a passion. That’s what keeps life interesting. If you live without passion, you can go through life without leaving any footprints.” —Betty White (1/17/1922 – 12/31/2021. RIP, Betty White. You left more footprints than can be counted.)



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bird Day!

On this day in history: 1914 – The Ford Motor Company announces an eight-hour workday and minimum daily wage of $5 in salary plus bonuses.

Tip of the Day

Don’t waste any wall space in closets or cabinets – maximize it with canvas cubbies

RV closet and storage space – there never seems to be enough of it! When downsizing and downsizing again, it’s easy to talk yourself into keeping excessive items that accumulate. Like shoes you haven’t worn in over a year, or a collection of ballcaps, or more socks than will fit in a drawer. So, instead of downsizing, how do you maximize closet space? Find out here.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Record-breaking winter storms sweep across U.S. What RVers need to know to keep their pets safe

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Coachmen Freedom Express Ultra Lite 274RKS. As he reports, “I think the huge amount of storage space in this rig along with the very usable kitchen (except for that oven) and open feeling are huge pluses here.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Cherokee Grey Wolf 24JS? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig.

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Attend Dave’s free seminars at this week’s Greensboro, N.C. RV Show, Jan. 7-9 at Greensboro Coliseum.

The wood in my RV’s roof is separating. What can I do?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2009 Mobile Suites 5th wheel. There are two areas on the roof where the wood under the rubber roof are separating from the cross studs. They have not pierced the rubber but they move up and down when walked on. I previously repaired a cut in the rubber from a tree branch with Eternabond applied over the existing damaged rubber and it worked incredibly well. My question is this: Is it advisable to cut away some of the rubber roof above the loosened wood, refasten the wood to the studs, then repair the area with Eternabond or some equivalent? Or, do you have a better suggestion short of replacing the entire roof? —Ron

Read Dave’s advice.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: How do I eliminate “poop pyramids” in the black tank?

Deer fly bites driving you nuts? Try this easy trick!

By Nanci Dixon

Deer flies … an RVer’s enemy! Deer flies can be unbelievably irritating at times. So bad you just really, really want to stay inside your RV and never get out. They bite! Hard! The “Bucket of Death” can help. Read how.

Yesterday’s featured article: Knowing this hidden key trick could save you a road service call

Reader poll

Do you carry tire chains in your RV or tow vehicle?

Please tell us here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Don’t allow antenna “wings” to contact RV roof

Add this to your inspection list: Are your roof-top antenna “wings” coming in contact with the roof when in travel position? If so, they may rub against the roof with road vibration and can actually chew a hole in your rubber roof. If it looks as if they are, GENTLY bend and flex them upward enough that they lose contact with the roof.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Men, you need these! Or ladies, If you need a gift for your hubby, this would be it! Actually, all the options here are pretty nice…

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Dennis Reiner

1999 Forest River 303F Class A

“Absolute beast for up-north Michigan boondocking. 6x Goodyear G-622 RSD tires, heated basement (-22f with running water), Mindy board sides (gel coat would scratch where I go), no slides (couldn’t expand them or retract them where I go) and stone-cold reliable. This coach would make it to BCS (Baja California Sur) in a heartbeat. Extremely proud of how I maintain this unit.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

15 Cool Abandoned Places in the USA You Need to Visit

If you’re like us, you enjoy visiting ghost towns and other long-forgotten historical sites. Well, this website is for you! We’re adding these places to our travel bucket list.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Beat the campground reservation crunch: Camp with the animals

• Finally! A phone mount for car or RV that works and keeps us safe

• How much money can you really make work camping?

Recipe of the Day

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

by Beth Pierce from Old Monroe, MO

Beth is right, cauliflower has never tasted so good as it does in this casserole. Crunchy, creamy, cheesy, with bits of smoky bacon in every delicious bite. You’ll be going back for seconds… maybe thirds. If you need a vegetarian dish, just leave out the bacon. So good!

This sounds like the most delicious way to get in your serving of veggies! We’ll be making it! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Turkey Tortilla Soup

Trivia

8-track music players were originally invented for use in jets. Bill Lear, the founder of the Learjet Corporation, wanted to improve the experience for passengers in his jets. One of those things he wanted to improve was the ability to listen to music, and a record player wasn’t going to do the trick. One of his designers, Richard Kraus, built the first 8-track player and in 1964 the Learjet Corporation built 100 models and distributed them to others in the industry. The rest, as they say, is history!

*How many insects do bats eat in a day? The number will surprise you. Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Luigi, Arnie, and Checkers. Three rescue dogs that are totally part of the family. They love to travel in the RV and help keep things warm on chilly PACNW nights.” —Chris Nintzel

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

If you carry a weapon while you travel, you need this book

“The Law of Self Defense: The Indispensable Guide to the Armed Citizen” is a must-have for carrying, traveling RVers. Andrew F. Branca, the renowned expert in self-defense law, teaches you how to make quick, effective, legally appropriate decisions in life-and-death situations. His easy-to-understand analysis thoroughly covers the laws of all fifty states. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Last night I ordered a glass of wine with my dinner. I was a little surprised when the waiter asked to see my I.D. “Do I look that young?” I asked. “No,” he responded. “I was checking to see if you qualified for the senior discount.”

Thanks to our staff member and writer Russ De Maris for this laugh!

Words of wisdom from this book:

Don’t take life or death too seriously.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.