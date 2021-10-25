RV Review: 2022 Entegra Anthem 44B Class A diesel pusher

Imagine bringing an RV show to a bunch of RVers? Well, that’s what’s happening as we camp out at the Family Motor Coach Associations Rocky Mountain chapter – someone was smart enough to bring a bunch of RVs of all sorts here.



I mentioned already that I’m like a kid in a candy store. So I searched the aisles to see exactly which is the most expensive RV on the property. That was the 2022 Entegra Anthem 44B, carrying an MSRP of $638,146.

To get my bearings, I went in a few of the motorhomes just to see if I could figure out why this was so much pricier than everything else on the property.

First impressions of the Entegra Anthem 44B

They say that there’s no second chance to make a first impression, and the first thing I noticed is the paint scheme on the outside. Now, I know I’ve called these Class A diesel pushers “carnival floats” in the past. This one, like most of them, had all those swishes and swirls.

I also talked to a manufacturer in the past who said they offered a version that had a less elaborate paint scheme and they had a difficult time selling those.

Honestly, while I’m not a fan of this style of paint job, I have to say this was beautifully done. As someone who has restored more than my share of vintage cars, a paint job of this caliber is quite an accomplishment.

I also really liked the detailing of the lighting and grill and taillight sections of this coach. There’s no doubt that it was a standout among the 100 or so coaches here available for sale. That was true even without looking at the pricing on the gigantic windshield.

From what I was told, Entegra takes the Spartan chassis that they buy and then reinforces it with additional “X” bracing. Some of the folks I asked here at the rally said that the Entegra coaches offer a really comfortable ride due to the chassis stiffness.

The company’s materials claim this additional stiffness plus the implementation of a wooden floor is the magic formula. Since wood really isn’t a transmitter of sound, that flooring helps keep the coach quiet when shuttling down the roads.

Sitting in the parking lot here with all the other coaches, the first time I saw it was after hours. I was surprised to see that it was still unlocked. The 12.5 diesel generator was running and the lights were on inside so, of course, I had to go in and look around.

Inside the Entegra Anthem 44B is quality and luxury

Stepping inside the coach, the first thing I noticed was the delightful smell of leather. It really is a nice experience, and your first impression is one of quality and luxury.

Overall, everything I saw and touched had a high-end quality look and feel to it. The cabinets, upholstery, countertops and everything else just felt and looked like they were of a higher quality.

I’m going to give Entegra the benefit of the doubt on build quality using a ceramic floor. From inside, even though I knew the generator was running, it was so quiet that it wasn’t at all noticeable. So I thought I’d sit and test out the power reclining sofa and that big TV across the hall.

You do want these reports to be thorough, right? Now, if only I could grab a craft beer the whole story would be complete. At least this portion.

The difference between how this coach just “feels” and some of the other coaches here was real. This really does feel like a quality product inside.

Appointments in the Entegra Anthem 44B

Of course, at this price point you expect things like an Aqua-Hot heating and hot water system, dishwasher, premium cabinetry and appliances and all of that.

I have also been told that this brand has maintained their level of customer service despite the ownership by Thor, so maybe there’s hope still for Tiffin, as well.

After catching some TV show about making swords, I wandered around inside, still having unfettered access. I noticed the guest bathroom and then the bedroom with plentiful cabinets and drawers.

One of the true benefits of a diesel pusher is the space inside these rigs. This one really does a good job of taking advantage of that space.

Then I stepped into the back bathroom and heard a funny sound. It turns out someone was doing their laundry in the stacking Whirlpool washer and dryer. No wonder this rig was unlocked.

Storage

As with all the rigs of this size, there were plenty of storage compartments underneath. I liked the electronic pushbutton latches on them which, I assume, are disabled when the doors are locked.

In the forward-most compartment on the camp side was a Dometic 12-volt two-well cooler. You can have one well be refrigerator temperature and one freezer, or both refrigerator. That would make this pretty slick for tailgating. The power sliding tray in the next compartment almost literally hands you your outdoor camp furniture.

One of the nifty things in this coach was the fresh water fill. There is the typical fresh water fill on the road side of the coach. But there’s also an access port on the camp side where you can actually see a sliver of the translucent tank so you can tell when it’s full. A simple but very effective solution.

Cummins

In the past, one of the advantages of a diesel pusher was a diesel engine that would last forever. But based on articles I have read here on RVtravel.com, including this most recent one by Russ De Maris, I don’t think that’s the case any longer.

In fact, one of the seminars here at the FMCA rally was all about the issues with the Cummins diesel engines in RVs and that company’s lack of response to serious issues.

When your product is so bad that there are articles and seminars encouraging you to take action against a company, I don’t really see how you can continue to sell a product. Therein may be the core of the reason that Class A diesel pushers are experiencing the lowest growth rate within the RV industry.

This, of course, is not the fault of Entegra. But I would certainly have a lot of things to kvetch about if my engine suddenly left me stranded, and, apparently, that’s what’s happening.

That might also explain the number of gasoline-powered coaches here at the show too.

In summary

This is a beautifully-executed machine. The keys were in it, so I certainly thought about zipping around the parking lot for a bit. But my wife was with me and she always brings a degree of reason to my own wacky thinking.

But despite the craftsmanship and appointments in a coach like this, do the issues with supplier Cummins make you second-guess such a purchase if, in fact, you might otherwise make such a decision?

I always appreciate reader comments here and am curious if the challenges outweigh the niceness of a coach like this.

