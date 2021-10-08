RV review: 2022 Heartland Torque 350 Toy Hauler

Once again, you all have come through with another RV I didn’t have on my radar. This time it’s something quite large – the Heartland Torque FW 350 Toy Hauler. There were several things on this that caught my eye, after getting asked about it by Tish M.

Heartland, part of the Thor family, offers a number of lines of fifth wheel toy haulers, including the Torque brand. This family is a small number of rather large fifth wheels with the model we’re looking at today, the Torque 350, spanning 39’ 11”.

When you’re in this range of fifth wheel toy haulers, you’re likely wanting space for some serious toys. This unit delivers with an 11’ 1” garage at the rear. It’s capable of hauling side-by-sides – thanks, in part, to the 101”-wide trailer body.

Unique

But what really sets this floor plan apart is the way the living quarters are arranged.

The center of this rig has two slide rooms that open up the interior significantly. In fact, the slide room on the camp side of this trailer is where you’ll find one of two entry doors to the trailer. That’s something I don’t believe I’ve ever seen before.

Yep, the door’s in the slide. There’s also a second entry door to the rear of the slide and, of course, you can get in via that ramp in the back if you choose to.

In the main living area is an interesting “L”-shaped sofa on the road side. On the camp side are dual recliners.

In a smart move, to me, Torque has chosen not to include a TV with this model. Instead, it provides the space and lets you choose your own unit. Now, if only RV manufacturers would do the same thing with the beds, we’d be in a much better place.

Fifth wheel toy haulers have rather high ceilings by nature, and this is no exception. Torque brags about the fact that the cabinets in the galley go all the way up to the ceiling, giving you more space. But unless you’re camping with Shaq, you’re absolutely going to need a step ladder to reach some of the things on those higher shelves.

Still, at least the space is there.

Bedroom is unusual

While the downstairs space is unusual, the bedroom is as well.

Torque includes a king-sized bed which is in the third slide room in this large fiver. That bed sort of backs up with a portion of the mattress then raising to become a backrest. While the obvious benefit of this is being able to sit up in bed, there’s more.

This functionality also provides an additional 18” of floor space in the upstairs bedroom. That means more space for changing and all of that. But wait. There’s more.

The top of the cabinets on the camp side has a slide-out table so that you can use it as a make-up table or even a desk. That means that while the others are downstairs talking about their adventures with the off-road vehicles or motorcycles, you can be upstairs working to pay for their enjoyment.

I do really like this bedroom design.

Other things in the Torque

Of course, other aspects of this rig include plumbing for a washer-dryer down in the toy garage. There’s also the option of a drop-down bed so you can sleep up to four in the toy garage.

Tank sizes on this unit are great for those who want to boondock in the desert. There is an optional Onan 5.5 generator available. Also, there are 30 gallons of fuel capacity so you can bring the gas to power your toys, too.

Torque also talks of using Azdel substrate in their lamination process. That provides better sound insulation but also is a man-made water-resistant material.

What’s not to love

Try as I might, I could find no information about the pin box or suspension on this rig. To me that’s never a good sign and translates into lower-quality pieces. But I don’t have any way to prove this as of the publishing date of this piece.

I will say if you’re considering this trailer, take a look at the suspension and, if it looks entry-level, consider an upgrade in short order.

Also, if you’re not boondocking and are staying in developed campsites, think about that big slide room infringing on your campsite. Depending on where you stay, this might not matter – but it may.

In summary

A lot of shoppers will look at the floor plan, interior design, cabinetry and that sort of thing. I want to crawl under each and every rig we talk about here and see how they’re built. That’s what’s really going to matter down the road – especially the roads we traverse in the U.S. in their condition.

But this is a neat floor plan that’s very different in a good way. I can see why it would be intriguing.

