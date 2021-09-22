RV Review: 2022 Jayco North Point 310RLTS, a luxury fifth wheel

When you think about the floor plans of fifth wheels there are seldom any surprises in how these are designed. So, to me, it would seem like a challenge to stand out in this arena. Yet there are definitely fans of one brand over another.

Looking at the Jayco North Point 310RLTS fifth wheel, it is a perfect example of that. What would motivate someone to buy this over so many of the others that are similar in size and features?

North Point 310RLTS 1 of 56

Why Jayco

One of my arguments with the RV industry is that it’s not always evident to most folks why you’d want one brand over another. So I’m happy when a company like Jayco really spells out what they offer. And what is that?

A lot of brands brag about their campers being ready for the elements, but Jayco actually certifies that they’ve tested these things down to 0° F.

The North Point 310RLTS features a MORryde Orbital pin box. This helps absorb some of the sway and motion of the trailer for an arguably better tow, according to the manufacturer. In addition to that, the company installs a MORryde wet bolt suspension, also for better control. It shoes the trailer with 16” Goodyear Eagle tires. For 2022, a tire pressure monitoring system is now standard.

JaySMART™ lighting system for driving safety

But one of the best things that I’ve seen in this and other Jayco trailers is Jayco’s JaySMART™ lighting system. This flashes an upper marker light and the side lights with the blinkers. This system also incorporates backup lights. There is also a provision for a backup camera as well as side-view cameras. I think these little things make a giant difference in driving safety, personally.

This also has a single key in the company’s Keyed Alike system. This allows you to open the entry doors and baggage doors with one key. Also, Jayco has been making big noise about its roofing build quality for many years now. There is also Jayco’s warranty at three years, which also covers full-time living.

Other touches in the North Point 310RLTS

This unit features a large Insignia stove and oven that is easily as big as what I have in my own house. Above that is a 30” convection microwave, so you legitimately could prepare a nice Thanksgiving dinner in here. There is also a residential refrigerator standard. It has an ice maker and water dispenser that feeds from Jayco’s unusual five-gallon drinking water system in the cargo hold of the trailer.

I have written in the past how I could conceive of some folks filling this five-gallon jug with wine instead of water, as it does feed its own faucet in the kitchen. But if you’re going to go all crazy and freeze it, then that means you should stick with water.

Of course, there’s also an optional propane-electric RV fridge instead. I’ve written how I’m no fan of residential refrigerators in a mobile environment. In that case you also forgo the ice maker and such, so you can put wine in that jug. You see, just another reason not to get a residential refrigerator in an RV!

The North Point 310RLTS kitchen is for someone who enjoys cooking

The center island in this trailer also has a large drawer-like device onto which you can put the included butcher block. Overall, this is a kitchen that really would be a reasonable substitute for a home kitchen in so many ways. Someone who enjoys cooking, like myself, wouldn’t feel like they’re missing anything, including space and functionality.

This model features the JAYCOMMAND™ Smart RV System. It allows you to control a lot of the functionality of the RV with your smartphone, including remotely. There’s a temperature sensor on the outside of the rig and two on the inside. So if you’ve parked it somewhere you could legitimately see how the weather’s doing outside and what the RV is like inside, and use this system to turn on the climate control. That’s slick.

There’s a large flat-screen TV on a televator in the main living area and a window behind that, so you don’t lose the window when you’re not watching the TV.

Upstairs the shower is rather spacious and features a teak bench rated for 300 pounds.

This being one of Jayco’s more premium brands is also evident in the materials and included features.

What’s not to like

The only thing I didn’t like about the North Point 310RLTS is the remote switches for the lighting in the bedroom, which are battery-powered. While the functionality is good in that it provides the ability to change the color temperature of the lights as well as dimming function, I can see the batteries in these things being dead at the beginning of a camping season and just being one. More. Darned. Thing you have to address before you get to camping. And beer.

In summary

A combination of Jayco’s warranty and reputation along with really nice appointments and some features that I truly do believe are real safety benefits means this would absolutely rank high on my list if I were looking for a premium fifth wheel.

And, yeah, I would outfit mine with an RV refrigerator and fill that darned five-gallon jug in the cargo hold with wine.

My thanks to Josh Winters from Haylett RV in Coldwater, Michigan, for use of these photos. You can also catch his video on this trailer here.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1693