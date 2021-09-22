Ask Dave: Why is the GVWR higher than the combined GAWR?

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg, author of the “RV Handbook” and the managing editor of the RV Repair Club. This column appears Monday through Saturday in the RV Travel and RV Daily Tips newsletters. (Sign up for an email reminder for each new issue if you do not already receive one.) Today Dave explains weight ratings.



Dear Dave,

I have this question regarding just about every 5th wheel RV manufacturer sticker I see. Why is the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) allowed to exceed the combined weight rating of the axles supporting the 5th wheel? For example, my GVWR is 12,600, but my two axles are rated at 6,000 lbs. each. I can only surmise that the tongue weight of the 5er is always going to be supported by either the front jacks or the tow vehicle. If true, I’m curious how they arrived at the GVWR of 600 lbs. over the combined axle rating. —Ray

Dear Ray,

Excellent question and I’m glad you are paying attention to weight ratings! It is common for RV trailer manufacturers to provide a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) higher than the combined gross axle weight rating (GAWR). This is because some of the weight will be tongue weight, as you stated, and applied to the tow vehicle hitch. Typically there will be a 10-15 percent difference, which would apply approximately 1,260 lbs. in the example you provided. 12,600 lbs. x 10 percent = 1,260 lbs. This creates proper weight distribution for a better trailer towing experience.

However, this is sometimes deceiving for owners as they think the entire unit can weigh 12,600 lbs. as it sits on the scale. You still can only put 12,000 lbs. on the axles. I even recommend reducing that by 10 percent. I don’t want to be at maximum weight capacity trying to brake going down a mountain road, while driving on a hot day or when driving in the rain. Reducing your GVWR by 10 percent is, in my opinion, a safe way to travel.

Dry Weight and Cargo Carrying Capacity weight ratings

One other item to point out is most RV manufacturers don’t even give you GVWR as a listing; rather, the sticker shows Dry Weight and Cargo Carrying Capacity. Dry Weight is what the rig weighs without water, propane, and all your “stuff.” Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) is the amount of weight you can put in the rig, in theory. Again, do not overload the axles and make sure to give yourself a little buffer.

How do you know how much weight you do have in the rig? Get it weighed. The best method is to have it professionally weighed by individual wheel position, which can be done by The RV Safety & Education Foundation. It is not uncommon for units to weigh much more on one side than the other with huge slide rooms full of residential refrigerators and residential furniture. Visit the RVSEF website here.

Or get it weighed on a CAT scale

If you cannot get to a weighing location in a timely manner, then go to a CAT scale and have it weighed on platforms to ensure axle weights. Visit their website here to find the location nearest to you.

Put the front wheels of the tow vehicle on the first platform, the back wheels on the second, and the rig on the third. This will tell you the weights you need to know. Keep in mind, just because you have huge compartments all over the rig doesn’t mean you can load them up!

