RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 22, 2021

“If you don’t have peace, it isn’t because someone took it from you; you gave it away. You cannot always control what happens to you, but you can control what happens in you.” ―John C. Maxwell

Huge Keystone RV recall for propane fire danger

Keystone RV has an issued a recall that affects potentially more than 95,000 towable RVs equipped with a certain Winntec propane regulator. The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure which can enlarge the flames in gas appliances, increasing the risk of a fire. Read more.

Collapsible water jug is very handy

This inexpensive water jug is made with environment-friendly materials, so enjoy the sweet taste of water without any plastic odor. But best of all, it collapses when not in use to fit in a tiny space. Carry it in your backpack when off on a day hike. Learn more or order.

Tip of the Day

Make a safe U-turn when the road goes the wrong way

By Greg Illes

Things that you never even thought about when you were traveling in a car become major events when you’re managing a seven-ton rig that’s thirty feet long — like turning around.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Jayco North Point 310RLTS, a luxury fifth wheel. As he reports, “A combination of Jayco’s warranty and reputation along with really nice appointments and some features that I truly do believe are real safety benefits means this would absolutely rank high on my list if I were looking for a premium fifth wheel.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Why is the GVWR higher than the combined GAWR?

Dear Dave,

I have this question regarding just about every 5th wheel RV manufacturer sticker I see. Why is the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) allowed to exceed the combined weight rating of the axles supporting the 5th wheel? For example, my GVWR is 12,600, but my two axles are rated at 6,000 lbs. each. I can only surmise that the tongue weight of the 5er is always going to be supported by either the front jacks or the tow vehicle. If true, I’m curious how they arrived at the GVWR of 600 lbs. over the combined axle rating. —Ray

Read Dave’s explanation (this is important info to know!).

Penetrating oil can save the day!

It can be a bad day on the road if you break down and need to loosen a screw or bolt and it won’t budge. Here’s help: This rust eater, deep penetrating oil will penetrate rust, scale and corrosion to free parts and assemblies instantly. It will free up rusted machine screws, bolts, nuts, clamps for mufflers and tail pipes, locks and more. You need this! Learn more.

Need a new place to walk? Try this trail-finding trick with Google Maps

By Emily Woodbury

What’s one good thing that’s come out of quarantine for me, an avid hiker? I’ve found dozens of trails close to home that I never knew about! I thought I had walked every trail within a walk or short drive from my home, but boy, was I wrong. So, other than looking up “trails near Seattle” repeatedly on Google, I found a new, easier trick. Read more.

Quick Tip

Protect yourself from kingpins at night

A cheap set of rope lights around the pin box of my 5th wheel keeps me and others from walking into the kingpin, especially at night. I turn them off at bedtime in respect of my neighbors. I use two sets and run them along the side of the RV. Thanks to George Bliss for this pain-free tip!

A tape that’s better than duct tape!

Duct tape is the greatest thing for on-the-fly repairs of all kinds. But you may want to add Waterproofing Repair Tape to your tape deck. The manufacturer claims this stuff is so good that it’ll stick to almost anything, and it’ll do it even underwater. Read more about this handy tape here. Trust us: It’s sticky, durable, and you’ll want some for yourself. You can order it here.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Gene Sannes

2018 Grand Design, Reflection (Fiver) 303RLS

“It’s easy to tow, gets reasonable gas mileage, is good looking, has three slideouts, and makes living really easy. After about 40,000 miles we’ve had very few and inexpensive problems – the AC and heat work great. It’s a far cry from 30 years of tenting while traveling on our motorcycles to all parts of the country.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

20 Trips, 10 Cities, 1 Tank of Gas

You read that right! Travel Channel has planned out perfect day trips using just one tank of gas from 10 major cities around the country. Happy exploring!

Check for gas leaks often by using this!

Russ & Tiña De Maris write: “We keep our natural gas leak detector tucked in the door pocket of our tow vehicle so we can check for leaks when we reconnect an LP bottle after filling. We also use it whenever we make up a new connection on a gas line, or ‘think’ we might have a leak. Here’s one you can pick up for a good price with lots of good reviews.”

Readers’ Speak Out

Reader Tammi Vaughn sent us this poem she wrote and we thought we’d share it with you:

Campers Daydream

by Tammi T. Vaughn

I really want to go camping…

I see my reflection in the lake water.

I hear the conversing animals.

I smell the brisk, fresh air.

I see the campfire dancing to the weight of the wind.

I see the squirrels playing an energetic game of tag.

I feel the leaves crunching under my socked feet.

I hear the roar of the gas water heater doing its job.

I see the glimmer and shine of the awning LED lights.

I see Mother Nature hitting the dimmer knob slowly turning down the daylight.

I feel the cool air massaging my face, tickling my nostrils, and trying to whisper sweet nothings in my ear.

Y’all… I really want to go CAMPING!

Recipe of the Day

White Chicken Chili With Salsa Verde

by Reta Smith from Liberty, MO

This is an amazing white chicken chili recipe. It’s no wonder it was a big winner for Reta! The white chili is on the lighter side. While it may not have any cream, it’s full of flavor. Cumin really gives it the Southwest flavor you expect from chili. The salsa verde brings the chili to the next level of goodness. Fresh and full of flavor, the salsa is award-worthy in and of itself, and when paired with the bean soup it’s simply unbelievable.

Yum, yum, yum! Get the recipe.

Trivia

According to a poll conducted by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, “whatever” has been found to be the most annoying word or phrase. After “whatever,” voters said “No offense, but…” was the second most annoying phrase, followed by, “I know, right?”

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Well, isn’t this nice. Reuben, our Catahoula/Great Dane mix, will not share. He’s tired from walks, swimming, tree climbing… all before lunch!” —Tim Connors

