RV Review: 2022 Jayco White Hawk 27RB travel trailer

I recently had the opportunity to take a look at the first of a number of new Jayco trailers coming in, the 2022 Jayco White Hawk 27RB travel trailer. This is a larger couple’s camper that can also be a great party trailer with sleeping for up to six individuals if properly equipped. There’s an outdoor kitchen with a Blackstone grill and more.

What’s hot in the Jayco White Hawk

There’s a lot to take in in this trailer because even though it’s more of a couple’s camper, you really could have a few guests over and sleep up to six people in a pinch. In many ways this is an entertaining couple’s camper in that there’s a large U-shaped dinette. You can also get a couch or theater seats to share the large road-side super slide.

If you are having a bunch of folks in, you’ll appreciate the fact that there’s not a lick of carpeting in this unit. The slide room edges are more of the vinyl flooring that covers the rest of the floor. However, I have no idea if this would wear faster or last longer than carpeting used in the same location. But I do know it’s easier to clean. My present preference is the woven marine flooring here, but almost anything is better than carpeting.

Jayco’s White Hawks are using the new Furrion 14,500 BTU air conditioners. These are interesting in that they have a mostly white enclosure, which makes a lot of sense. I’ve never understood the reasoning for making something on the roof anything other than the most reflective color available.

They use a JayCommand system which has both a touch panel and also uses the InCommand app on a smartphone. With that you can do things like open slides or the awning and that sort of thing. You can also use it to monitor the tanks and battery on the trailer. This also incorporates a tire pressure monitoring system. So you have everything in one place on your smartphone. That means you don’t need yet another display distracting you on the instrument panel of your tow vehicle.

The bedroom

Let’s talk about nighttime. This trailer offers two choices: a king-sized bed or a queen-sized bed. If you choose the larger sleeping surface, you lose closet and side table space, obviously. It’s also tighter around the bed, also obviously.

In the bed space, Jayco has a hidden spot behind the closets that flank the bed which is a good space for storing your noisy toys or a CPAP machine. To facilitate charging/operating these, there’s a plug back there.

Above the bed are reading lights on either side which can glow blue or white, with the intensity of the white light being dimmable. You can also aim these reading lights – which is cool.

There’s a large closet at the foot of the bed that features both hanging storage and four drawers. This is a really useful space. I also like that there’s a door to the bedroom and that this door features more traditional RV steps rather than those stable steps that are so in vogue nowadays.

The main body in the Jayco White Hawk

In the main body there’s a semi-pantry. It is a slanted storage closet that is neither deep nor really all that useful in my mind. I guess you could put some cans of stuff in here or maybe the coffee, but I don’t get the slanted door. If it were square, this space would be significantly more useful.

There is a useful pantry next to the fridge, though.

Counter space is decent but made more usable with a flip-up counter extension on the “L”-shaped counter. Storage space is okay, but the cabinet below the counter has some device in it so you can’t really use it for the garbage can.

One of the things I always question in a moving vehicle is the use of glass-faced cabinet doors. I wonder how many of you have experienced something inside the cabinet shattering this glass? I think more folks from Indiana need to spend a week here in earthquake country and then reconsider using glass in the door of a moving vehicle. But maybe I’m just worrying about nothing.

The bathroom is HUGE

The bathroom in this unit is absolutely huge – taking up the entire rear of the trailer. You could put a champion Sumo wrestler on the toilet and they’d have space to spare. Likewise, the counter in which the bathroom sink is mounted is really large and deep. It’s rare to actually see a countertop in a travel trailer that’s worth a darn. This one is larger than some kitchen counters.

The bathroom also features a spacious 30” X 36” shower and a linen cabinet. There’s a blue night light in the bathroom.

There are a few noteworthy things on the outside of this trailer as well



There’s also a single key that locks all the doors and baggage compartments. There’s a nifty outdoor kitchen that incorporates a flat-top griddle along with a bar-sized fridge in an all-metal compartment. The mounting system for the griddle is particularly unique being almost like a receiver hitch and quite substantial. Jayco is the only company that includes a Blackstone brand flat-top griddle with the trailers. There’s a device called a JayPort on the side of the trailer. It is sort of a receiver hitch.

But one of the best things that I’ve seen in this and other Jayco trailers is Jayco’s Jay S.M.A.R.T. lighting, which flashes an upper marker light and the side lights with the blinkers. This system also incorporates backup lights. There is also a provision for a backup camera as well as side-view cameras. I think these little things make a giant difference in driving safety, personally.

The floor is radiant barrier including the slide room floor. In fact, Jayco is stating that this trailer is good for temperatures down to 0° F.

What’s not hot in the Jayco White Hawk

I love the look of subway tiles, but these are clearly fake. It’s like a bad illustration of subway tiles. I’ve seen subway tiles done very well in a variety of RVs lately, but this is not one of those situations.

Also, why do we have to put windshields in travel trailers? Where I’m sleeping, I want it dark. I run a large Facebook Group for a particular brand of trailers and the windshields are a huge area of concern for owners. I don’t think that translates into a high failure rate, but I also wonder how many of you like or don’t like these in travel trailers.

In summary

This seems like a great party trailer to me. There’s lots of space for people to sit inside, a relatively decent kitchen, huge bathroom, outside kitchen with griddle and a big awning. I can see this being the headquarters for group camping fun, which is something I do quite a bit.

I also feel that Jayco has some interesting advantages including the Goodyear tires, their roof structure, the insulation of this trailer and, most of all, their Jay S.M.A.R.T. lighting system.

Lastly, I wrote this review differently than most of my reviews

Usually I take you on a tour but I figure you can see that in the floor plan when I can get them, which is most of the time.

Instead, I tried to use the experience I have in this business to highlight things that are good and things that are not so good about this model. Do you like this format better? These daily RV reviews have been very popular on RVTravel.com and a good portion of my brain is saying that I shouldn’t mess that up. But I also want to continue to improve the value I deliver to you.

I appreciate your weighing in and hope you enjoy some happy camping!

My thanks to Josh Winters at Haylett RV in Coldwater, Michigan, for use of the pictures.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

