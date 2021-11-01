RV Review: 2022 Keystone Avalanche 390DS: In-law special

A friend of mine was asking me about taking his wife and family on the road and we were talking RVs, of course. We were kidding around that he needed to have two RVs so he could bring his mother-in-law with them. She helps manage their two children, one of whom is a special needs child.

The universe must have been listening (usually it just does so and laughs), as I got an email from Keystone sharing several of the videos I’ve shared with you. Like many RV companies, Keystone is expanding how they tell the story of their products and are doing more videos, including the one I’ve added to this story.

At any rate, the Keystone Avalanche 390DS might be just what my buddy is looking for.

Keystone Avalanche 390DS

This is a big momma fifth wheel at 43-feet in overall length. It rewards the traveler by having two actual bedrooms plus a very large loft. Not only are there two bedrooms, but two bathrooms, as well. Two full bathrooms!

This actually would be the perfect rig for my friend. It’s amazing how things are priced in the RV space. For instance, when you think about it, the MSRP on this is less than half that of some Class B vans.

For my friend and his wife, there’s an upstairs bedroom, as you might expect in a fifth wheel. This one just comes with a residential king-sized bed, period. That bed sits in a slide so you have a decent wardrobe on the camp side of this rig along with a large walk-in closet in the nose cap.

If you choose the model with the residential refrigerator (we all know how I feel about those in a mobile environment), you also get a 2,000-watt inverter as standard. The outlets on either side of the bed are attached to this. So your noisy devices can be plugged in and charged overnight even if you somehow manage to drag this huge 5er out into the boonies.

Lots of drawers

Keystone made a point of showing that the number of drawers and cabinets in this unit is significant. There are a number of them upstairs in the bedroom, but there are also quite a few in the hutch at the front of the kitchen. The island in the kitchen was further increased in size for 2022. They put more drawers and cabinets there, too.

As a further upgrade, the cabinet doors all feature soft-close mechanisms. Best of all, there’s a cabinet under the sink specifically for two trash cans. I am starting to see this more frequently and I like it. We always have to make it a point to figure out what to do with the trash can that sits out in the middle of the floor on moving days.

In the galley there’s that 18-cubic-foot residential fridge. But you can also substitute a traditional propane-electric model if you prefer.

When you move into the second bedroom of the Keystone Avalanche, it’s laid out much like the upstairs one. There’s a bed on the road side in a slide – which means it faces a wall of drawers and cabinets, as well.

Downstairs deluxe

That second bedroom features a residential queen-sized bed and, as mentioned, a lot of cabinets. But the mind boggler in all of this is the second bathroom at the rear of the rig. It has the expected toilet and sink, but also a full shower.

Furthermore, there’s an entrance at the back that gives direct access to the second bathroom.

Uptown abbey

Above the second bedroom in the Keystone Avalanche is a surprisingly large loft room with three mattresses that I think my buddy’s littles would enjoy immensely. It’s a gigantic open space where the littles can oversee what’s going on in the kitchen and living area of the trailer like little overlords.

There are also windows that can be opened that encircle this space so there’s lots of room for air flow, but the kids can also yell down at passers-by. Hey, I was a kid once. This is exactly what I would have been doing right up to the moment my dad called me by my full name.

Ut oh.

More good news about the Keystone Avalanche

I could write a few paragraphs about the things Keystone has been up to and just drop them into a lot of these articles, but I won’t do that. However, a few features that even stand out from many of the other Keystone products we’ve looked at recently include a central AC filtration component.

While two air conditioner units are standard on this model, it is available with a third AC unit, as well.

Keystone has their Blade™ air conditioner system that they report as providing 20 percent better performance. But this system also implements a standard-size air filter. So it’s not only more air – it’s cleaner air. According to Keystone, they’re the only people doing this.

While all 2022 Keystone products include at least 200 watts of solar, including this model, this is also available with Keystone’s Solarflex 400i and 600i packages. Both of those have larger solar arrays and more inverter functionality.

In summary

Overall I could see my friend getting along nicely in this rig. Furthermore, thank you, Keystone, for including the 22” oven in this, as the family likes to bake.

Considering that my friend was eyeing a Class B van and a travel trailer this solution would be much less expensive, even with the crazy big pickup you’ll need to pull it, and offer more space and better features.

In some ways, that’s like getting a two-for-one deal – and that’s a winner in my book.

My thanks to Genuine RV Center in Nacogdoches, TX, for use of their photographs. These are of the 2021 model.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

