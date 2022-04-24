RV Review: 2022 Keystone Outback Ultra-Lite 240URS – Toys plus people

Today’s review is of the Keystone Outback Ultra-Lite 240URS, certainly one of the more unusual floor plans in a smaller travel trailer. I am actually surprised that I haven’t written anything about this in the past. I always really liked these when I was selling RVs for the simple reason that they’re not overly large but offer a lot of functionality.

Let’s be up front

I’m not sure what’s the bigger story, the front or back of the Keystone Outback. So let’s start in the front, where you’ll find a drop-down side ramp that leads into a 93 ¾” by 82 ⅝” compartment. Yep, there’s a big cargo compartment up front.

The ramp is interesting since it drops from the side of the trailer rather than the back, as you might expect to find. That ramp has sort of an extension on it—so you can roll up things like bicycles or whatever.

Like any toy hauler, the Keystone Outback has provisions to open up the compartment if the things you put into it need ventilation. In fact, one of the service techs at the dealership had a Honda Grom, which is a small motorcycle, and he zipped it right up that ramp. Those Groms are pretty nifty, making the most of a 124cc engine to shuttle the little 223-pound bike and rider around.

In fact, those would be a pretty slick accessory to this toy hauler and well within its capability.

When not being used for cargo, the storage area in the front features two drop-down bunks. So this would also make sense as a family cruiser. In fact, that’s whom I sold these to the most. There were bunks for the littles along with plenty of cargo-carrying space for their camping gear.

Further, this entire area can be closed off with a door to the rest of the camper, making this its own room. It’s a pretty functional floor plan.

But I had mentioned that the back of the trailer, too, has a story to tell. That story is located in a slide room that pushes out of the back of the trailer. In that slide room is just one thing—a king-sized bed.

When the slide is out it reveals a couch on the road side and a dinette on the camp side of the trailer. So this makes a good family camper. When the slide is in, you still have access to the bed, but the couch and dinette are covered.

Since the only thing in the slide is the king-sized bed, that bed fills the entire slide box. So making the bed isn’t really an option. This would absolutely be a case for an RV Superbag. I think you’d be crazy to do anything but this solution.

One of the issues that some campers had when I showed them this floor plan is that the only thing in the slide box was that king bed. So it did feel more enclosed than in many other campers. That was a deal breaker for anyone who had even the slightest bit of claustrophobia. There are windows on the sides of the bed along with a larger window at the back of the trailer.

Separating you from the interior of the trailer is a curtain. However, the curtain is about two feet into the bed, so it doesn’t cover much below your knees. Yes, it’s odd.

The rest of the trailer is pretty typical. However, it did feel a bit small, even with the rear slide out. I would have suggested lighter cabinetry to avoid this tight feeling but, instead, Keystone went with black cabinets.

Boondocking and travel access

I have written before about the various things I really like about Keystone products. That includes their SolarFlex™ solar package, where each of their products has at least 200 watts of solar on the roof. That’s true here, too, of course—along with the other things that make Keystone stand out in a good way.

As for liquids, this stores 54 gallons of fresh water and 30 gallons each for gray and black. Combined with the solar, you could spend potentially a week off the grid as a couple. Bring along a couple of Groms or eBikes and you can have quite the time far from other humans.

In summary

These models definitely were ideal for some customers who loved the storage, the ability to have a separate bedroom up front and the king-sized bed in a relatively short and light trailer. In a world of horses, this is a bit of a unicorn.

I will say I was surprised to see no photos of this unit on Keystone’s website, which is generally pretty good about that. So I’ve combined some photos I took at the dealership of a 2019 model and some I stole from a YouTube video I’ve included. (Tony will add the video shortly.)



But the bed in the slide did make it feel more enclosed or tight to some customers, and that was the deal breaker. Overall, this is certainly something worth considering if bringing your toys along is a priority or you want a separate sleeping room in a trailer that isn’t overly large.

