News for RVers Issue 1049, Sunday edition

Sunday, April 24, 2022

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

Featured articles

Is a self-serve RV park coming alongside a highway near you?

Back in January 2020, just before COVID-19 turned RVing, and everything else, upside down, something new to the RV park world came along. Sleepy RVers traveling Missouri’s Interstate 44 outside of St. Louis could pull into a self-serve RV park. Roll in, park it, swipe your credit card, and hook up to water, electric and sewer. At the time it seemed like a unique concept, and we wondered just how well it would go. But then came COVID, and all bets were off. Continue reading, then please participate in our poll.

RV arsonist rats himself out—ordered to pay $1 million plus

When fire broke out at Wold’s RV in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, investigators got help from an unusual source. The Wold’s RV arsonist himself phoned in tips that led to his own arrest. Now Daniel Martin Kaufman of Wadena, Minnesota, is on a payment hook that could last a very long time. A judge has ordered Kaufman to pay $100 a month as restitution on a nearly $1.2 million set of damages. Read more.

An update on Starlink Mobile Broadband for RVers

For those RVers awaiting the arrival of the Starlink Mobile Broadband service to their area or who are eager for expanded Starlink roaming, SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, has some news. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from the company’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying 53 more Starlink low-orbit satellites. Learn more.

Campground Crowding: Even membership camping services are booked up!

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their camping experiences. This week some readers report that reserving campsites seems to be getting easier while others are still having probems. Readers offer helpful tips to find available spots. And membership camping services warn that even they are getting booked up. Read this week’s reader comments here.

Opinion: Study offers meaningful picture of what camping is like today

By Andy Zipser

The Dyrt, a rapidly growing website and mobile app, is possibly the country’s most comprehensive platform for the camping public—which means, in turn, that The Dyrt’s users may comprise the country’s broadest demographic profile of the camping public. So when The Dyrt’s users have their temperature taken, it pays for other industry participants to take notice. Read more about this interesting study.

California drought worst in more than 100 years

California, like most of the West, is starving for rain. For residents and visitors alike—and including those of us who explore the state with our RVs—the dire situation should prompt us to be extra careful with our use of fire. Simple things like not pulling off the side of the road in our cars and RVs where our exhaust could ignite brush, should be on the top of our minds. Here is the status of the California drought as provided by California State Parks

Wyoming seeing plenty of grizzlies and cubs. Get your cameras, but stay back!

Grizzly bears with cubs have begun emerging from their dens in Teton County, Wyoming. As bears become active this spring, Bear Wise Wyoming reminds residents and visitors to secure attractants of any kind and be bear aware. Seeing a bear in its natural habitat is an awe-inspiring experience. However, living and recreating in bear country requires awareness and actions on our part to keep both bears and humans safe. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Keystone Outback Ultra-Lite 240URS – Toys plus people

Tony writes, “These models definitely were ideal for some customers who loved the storage, the ability to have a separate bedroom up front and the king-sized bed in a relatively short and light trailer. In a world of horses, this is a bit of a unicorn.”

Read more

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

April 17–23, 2022

The wildfire season has started early, and predictions do not look promising for the months ahead. Already more than a dozen sizable fires are burning in Arizona and New Mexico, destroying dozens of homes and as of Saturday burning more than 174 square miles. In northern New Mexico, howling winds remained a concern on Saturday, where two fires merged and quadrupled in size to a combined 66 square miles. In Nebraska, more than 35,000 acres have already burned this month, and one is currently threatening the town of Cambridge, where the 1,000 residents have been asked to evacuate. In the Denver area the fire danger Friday was the highest it had been in more than a decade, according to the National Weather Service. If you will be traveling in any of these areas, check first.

High winds last Monday tossed two trailers on their sides at the Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA Holiday campground in Coinjock, North Carolina. The RVs’ occupants were initially trapped but were rescued by emergency crews with no harm done (except to the RVs).

Seven popular campgrounds in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest could remain closed until August or longer as the USFS grapples with which concessionaire will manage them. Campgrounds affected are Union Creek, Farewell Bend, Doe Point, Whiskey Springs, North Fork, Fourbit Ford, Abbott Creek and Fish Lake. They are all clustered around Union Creek off Highway 62 in northern Jackson County, or Fish Lake off Highway 140 in eastern Jackson County. Until a concessionaire is determined in court in July, the campgrounds will remain closed, perhaps into August.

The Dyrt, an app for camping with the most active online camping community, has found that the number of people who worked from a campsite nearly tripled between 2018 and 2021. The pandemic made remote work ubiquitous, but campers soon realized that “work from home” could just as easily be “work from campsite.” In the recently published 2022 Camping Report, 23.8% of campers said they worked from a campsite in 2021. Learn more.

Blue Water, an outdoor hospitality specialist, has assumed management of Holly Shores Camping Resort in partnership with Sun Outdoors. Located four miles from Wildwood and Cape May, the New Jersey resort recently changed its name to Sun Outdoors Cape May. It has 124 seasonal sites, 138 short-term sites, and 48 vacation rentals where guests can choose from a variety of tiny houses, cottages and cabins. RV sites can accommodate RVs up to 40 feet.

Keep your eye out for Yogi Bear. He’s out there somewhere. It’s not a real live Yogi, but a statue of the “smarter than an average bear” that stood until Friday, April 15, at the entrance to the Jellystone Park Pelahatchie. Police officers have video of a pickup truck, unknown make and model at this time, entering the park at about 11:42 p.m. The truck made a U-turn at the entrance and stopped near the statue. The suspect(s) was able to detach it from its base and remove it from the property in about three minutes. Anyone with information leading to an arrest or recovery of Yogi could be eligible for a reward. Have info? Contact the Pelahatchie Police department at 601-854-5223 or call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

One of Russia’s richest men has quit as CEO of Lukoil, the country’s second-largest oil company. The announcement comes just days after he was sanctioned by the United Kingdom and seven weeks after Lukoil broke ranks with President Vladimir Putin and called for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The oil giant has faced calls for a boycott in the United States, where there are 230 Lukoil gasoline stations owned by American franchisees. Most are in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Attention hikers! Beginning June 21st, Guadalupe Mountains National Park will update its regulations regarding human waste for wilderness use. Day hikers and all permitted overnight backpackers will be required to pack out human waste using a landfill-safe commercial toilet bag. The bag contains waste and odor, while the special blend of polymers instantly breaks down waste and renders it into a deodorized gel. The contents of the bag provide a lightweight, sanitary way to pack out waste and are safe for disposal in trash receptacles and landfills.

A new equestrian campground is set to open at Wisconsin’s Governor Dodge State Park on April 29. Governor Dodge State Park offers steep hills, bluffs and deep valleys, plus two lakes and a waterfall. With more than 25 miles of equestrian trails, Governor Dodge also offers some of Wisconsin’s best horseback riding. The new equestrian campground boasts 20 campsites, 18 with electric hook-ups. Each campsite includes a high-line hitching post with cable, a picnic table and fire ring. The campground and equestrian trails will be open from May 1 to Nov. 15.

You don’t often hear of RV fires being fought by bystanders with garden hoses. But that’s what happened in St. George, Utah, last Tuesday. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire involving a travel trailer parked near the Beaver Dam Station and Bar on North Old Highway 91. When they arrived, two bystanders were attacking the flames with garden hoses. Alas, in the end, while the trailer’s exterior survived, the interior was totaled, with only a few possessions saved. No conclusive verdict on the cause of the fire, but it likely started in an outside compartment “that connects to the refrigerator.” The owner of the RV was away, and, sadly, is now looking for another place to live.

Alberta Parks (Canada) is launching a pilot program that will limit generator use at certain campgrounds to specific hours. Beginning June 1, generator use will be limited to between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the following campgrounds: Bow Valley and Bow River Campgrounds at Bow Valley Provincial Park • Lodgepole and Ferguson Hill Campgrounds at Cypress Hills Provincial Park • Gooseberry Campground at Gooseberry Provincial Recreation Area • Long Lake Campground at Long Lake Provincial Park • Miquelon Lake Campground at Miquelon Lake Provincial Park • Elkwood Campground at Peter Lougheed Provincial Park • Pigeon Lake and Zeiner Campgrounds at Pigeon Lake Provincial Park • and Wabamun Lake Campground at Wabamun Lake Provincial Park.

The KOA Monthly Research Report – April Edition indicates that 38% of campers who have not traveled for a year or more plan to take at least one camping trip in 2022. However, increasing gas prices are a consideration, with 71% saying fluctuations in fuel costs will impact their camping decisions to some degree. The largest group of respondents said they plan to camp closer to home.

Jimmy Buffett’s ever-expanding Margaritaville RV Resorts will include a park in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains in 2024. The park will include cabins, tiny home bungalows as well as RV sites. Some of the RV sites will include a hot tub, hammock and fire pit, as well as a covered “living room,” charging station areas and access to a private golf cart. The resort will include a retail store, fitness center, pickleball courts, game room, kids’ club, dog park, a 5 o’Clock Somewhere swim-up bar and a Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant. Ah, roughing it!

The U.S. Forest Service has warned that some of the developed campgrounds in Superior National Forest in northern Minnesota will open later than usual – because it’s still winter there with lots of snow. It’s anticipated that fee campgrounds – both reservation and first-come, first-served – will open between May 6 and 12, which is later than the usual May 1.

And speaking of “roughing it” (Not!) … A massive outdoor water park is slated to open in late June at the former Glen Ellis Campground in Glen, NH, now called Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort Glen Ellis. Manager Michelle Rober said the $3 million park will include swimming pools, 165-foot-long waterslides, two kiddie waterslides, 13 water blasters, two water cannons and a 750-gallon hydrostorm bucket that periodically dumps 750 gallons of water on anyone standing under it. If you’re into water slides and lots of kids running around, the park has 265 camping sites.

If you are traveling anywhere near Hell, Michigan, today stop by the small town to honor Mayor Jinx, a California cat famous on social media for her huge eyes and feet. If you stick around, you can watch Jinx be impeached later in the day by Reverend Vonn, the town’s “Minister of Hell.” The town 15 miles north of Ann Arbor offers anyone the chance to serve as mayor for one day for $100. Jinx will be the first feline mayor. And, yes, the photo of Jinx is real and unaltered.

The owners of a Pierson Township (Mich.) golf course are considering developing it into an RV park and more, according to the Daily News in Greenfield, Michigan. Their plan is to turn the golf course into a “destination park” by removing nine of the 18 golf holes and adding a 352-site RV park with swimming pools, pickleball and basketball courts, a sand volleyball court, an outdoor entertainment pavilion and a dog run.

News briefs

The residents of Main Street RV park in Midland, Texas, were evacuated Wednesday after a fire broke out at a nearby pool company. “My main priority was to get all my people out safely because all these RVs can be replaced, their lives can’t,” said manager Mike Warren. All turned out well, with no harm done to the park or its residents.

On Monday, May 2nd, the Jayco Visitors Center on its Middlebury (Indiana) campus will reopen and factory tours will resume.

Roundabout Publications in conjunction with the Ultimate Public Campgrounds Project has released a new edition of its popular guidebook National Park Service Camping. The 156-page book profiles 1,615 camping areas on public lands including national parks, monuments, seashores, battlefields and historic sites.

The state of Washington has announced its first state park with a campground co-managed by a tribal government, the Nisqually Tribe. The park, with a 60-site campground, will be on 1,300 acres about three miles west of Eatonville on Route 7. Development will begin in 2023.

Teddy Bear Campground was scheduled to open Friday in Irvona, Pennsylvania. The new park has 15 sites with electricity and a dump station.

Campers Inn RV is acquiring Little Dealer Little Prices (LDLP) and its three locations in Mesa, Phoenix and Prescott Valley, Ariz., bringing it to a total of 33 dealerships across the U.S.

Don’t complain about high U.S. gas prices, which currently average $4.11 a gallon. If you lived in Hong Kong you’d be paying $10.87 for the same thing. In Canada, it’s $6.86 a gallon.

The BLM’s Egin Lakes Campground near St. Anthony, Idaho, opened yesterday for the 2022 season. Reservations for 26 of the 48 sites can be made on recreation.gov or at 877-444-6777. All campsites have electric hookups, picnic tables and fire rings, and access to potable water. A dump station is available.

Colorado residents can check out a free pass to any state park at their local public library.

The RV Dump Station at Clearwater Junction, Seeley Lake, Montana, won’t be operational again this year. Repairs are needed, and the estimated cost of $400,000 was too much to bear for the facility in a rest area at the intersection of state routes 200 and 83.

The West Virginia Irish Road Bowling Association will hold an event at Coopers Rock State Forest in Morgantown, April 30, beginning at 1 p.m. Irish Bowling is an Irish sport in which competitors attempt to take the fewest throws to propel a metal ball along a predetermined course on country roads. If you’re in the area, stop by to observe the action.

Trucks and Tow Vehicles

Another Ford pickup truck, SUV recall … faulty windshield wiper arms

Ford is recalling more than 650,000 newer model pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles because of faulty front windshield wiper arms, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced. The recalled models include the Ford F-150 (2020-2022), Ford Super Duty (2020-2022), Ford Expedition (2020-2021) and Lincoln Navigator (2020-2021). Continue reading.

Lightning strikes fast: Two trims of new Ford electric truck sold out

Lightning travels quickly, particularly when it’s news about Ford’s pending new electric pickup truck of the same name. The Lightning, the first mainstream electric pickup from an established manufacturer, is already unavailable in two of its four trims. Learn more.

Volkswagen boss teases return to U.S. pickup truck market

Volkswagen hasn’t offered a pickup truck in the United States for nearly 40 years. But the manufacturer could soon enter the segment again with an electric offering. At least that’s what VW of America CEO Scott Keogh suggested recently during an interview with Business Insider. Continue reading.

Go big or go home; Hennessey Performance begins making monster 500K truck

Nearly two years after it was unveiled, Hennessey Performance has started making the Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX. It’s the largest and most expensive truck made in the company’s 30-year history. Announced in April 2022, the Texas-based manufacturer will yearly produce 12 of the monstrous six-wheelers with an equally hefty starting price, $449,950. The totlal production run will be limited to 200. Read more.

Reader poll

Have you ever been stuck in a campground longer than planned due to a mechanical problem?

Respond here and see how others have responded.

RECENT POLL: We asked readers how many prescription drugs they take on a regular basis. Do you think most of the nearly 4,000 readers who responded said 2 or 3, 4 or 5, or more than 10? You will be surprised at the results.

Another Sign of the Times

A Tesla towing an Airstream

Thanks to Tom Hart for sending this to us! Tom spoke with the driver towing this brand-new Airstream. He said he gets a driving range of about half as many miles when towing than not towing.



HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Officials are searching for a TAB, teardrop-type trailer they said was stolen from St. Vincent De Paul Parish and School in Holladay, Utah, on April 15. Unified Police and the pastor whose trailer was stolen said the crime was caught on camera. “When you watch the video, you can see the suspect is in an older model, dark-colored GMC or Chevy truck,” said Detective Ken Hansen with Unified Police. If you have info, please report it here. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Forest River RV recalls nearly 100,000 towable RVs for fire risk

• Big recall on Ford trucks, others: Wipers could fail

• Keystone trailer recall. Carbon monoxide poisoning risk

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Cover story: Work campers are a valuable commodity for labor-hungry campground owners

• Publisher’s Roadside Journal: “Poo Poo” Journalism

• Featured article: The hidden danger of formaldehyde in RVs

• Featured article: Test your motorhome air brakes—Here’s how

• RV “influencer” article creates a lot of “buzz”

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of April 18, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $4.07 [Calif.: $5.55]

Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.21.

Diesel: $5.10 [Calif.: $6.25]

Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.98.

Brain Teaser

With pointed fangs I sit and wait; with piercing force I crunch out fate; grabbing victims, proclaiming might; physically joining with a single bite. What am I?

(Answer below.)

Upcoming RV shows

Most shows have finished for the season. But if you want to plan ahead, click here for upcoming shows.

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Tortellini Soup

by Beth Pierce from Old Monroe, MO

This Chicken Tortellini Soup spells pure comfort food with roasted chicken, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cheese tortellini, and spinach in a perfectly seasoned creamy chicken broth. With already roasted chicken this soup comes together quickly and easily making it one of our favorites. This hearty soup is so full of flavor, texture, and colors.

Click here for the recipe

Brain teaser answer:

A stapler.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Trivia

Borrego Springs, California, is a designated International Dark Sky Community. It’s one of 23 places in the world that actively preserve the night sky. All outdoor lighting is monitored by the Borrego Springs Dark Sky Coalition. The lack of light pollution allows nature to put on an awe-inspiring show every night, filling the sky with the millions of stars invisible in most other places. Borrego Springs is a popular RVer boondocking area.

Sunday funny

One hundred years ago everyone owned a horse and only the rich had cars. Today everyone has cars and only the rich own horses. The stables have turned. —Thanks, Gaila Mallery

Today in History

