RV Review: 2022 Keystone Springdale 282BH – bunk buddy

It makes a lot of sense to review the Keystone Springdale 282BH travel trailer. While there are tons of “sexy” new models coming out, what a lot of people buy are trailers like this. And if they liked them before, I think they’ll like them with the changes Keystone has put into them for 2022.

Keystone’s Springdale brand is a line of “stick and tin” travel trailers that are the most affordable in Keystone RV’s range. That means these wood-framed aluminum-skinned models are affordable but there is a surprising amount of value in them.

When I was selling trailers we would sell the heck out of Springdale trailers. That was for the simple reason that they were affordably priced but offered smart interior layouts and good value. They didn’t feel cheap or inexpensive, but they were some of the more affordable models we sold.

They also came with a three-year structural warranty, and still do. I found that Keystone’s warranty service was among the best of all the brands we sold.

I also like the company’s “do more dinette” – where the table is free-standing. It can serve as a table at the dinette, or you can use it at the couch or you can lower the table and use it as a coffee table.

Plus, if your wife’s not looking, you can also use it as a footrest when you’re sitting on the couch.

“Honest, Honey. I have no idea why the table looks like someone was walking on it.”

Springdale 2022

While the trailers I was selling were solid, familiar models, something lit a fire under Springdale for 2022 with a lot of new features and added value.

The first thing anyone familiar with the brand will notice is a complete change of appearance inside – going from what might be called “generic RV” to more trendy and stylish.

The interior that I saw was called Onyx Storm and consisted of black cabinetry with gold colored hardware. I can imagine that would be absolutely polarizing. Then the walls have been lightened and are quite bright. Finally, things like the trim on the slide rooms, the interior doors and a few other pieces are a natural wood color.

The “clever” camper?

The company has adopted the mantra of being “the surprisingly clever camper.” Well, okay. I wouldn’t go there. But what I would be able to swallow is “your trusted friend in camping,” or something like that.

But to the “clever” claim, there are some things that are definitely usable improvements.

For example, the kick panel on the couch now is removable so you can access the space underneath the couch more easily. That’s a smart use of space.

There are net bags hung near all the various USB charging ports on the camper. You can plug your noisy devices in and just drop them in these bags. That way you won’t kick them off the bunk in the middle of the night and have to explain it to your parents.

In the master bedroom there are two open shelves over the bed rather than the one that was there before – so you have more storage space. And there’s a laundry chute that opens to the pass-through storage – so you can send the dirty clothes away to the corn field.

Keystone stuff

There are also some features that Keystone has bragging rights to. These include the fact that their wiring is consistently color coded. This sounds like no big deal, but absolutely is a big deal if you’re paying a tech $138/hour to figure out why a light won’t light and their first job is to figure out what wire goes where.

Also, being more present in the wiring of the trailers means you’re less likely to have to fix said wiring.

Keystone also uses a unique plastic joiner in the air conditioning ducts to eliminate those ducts from collapsing over time and travel. This means the AC will work as efficiently as it did when it rolled from the factory. Keystone also has their patent-pending Blade air conditioning ducts. These are tested to produce 20 percent more airflow than those of some competing brands.

Solar panel in the 2022 Springdale trailers

But, most importantly, for 2022 even these affordable Springdale trailers come with 200 watts of solar panel on the roof plus pre-wiring for an inverter. For anyone who wants to camp off the grid, this might be all you need – depending on a number of circumstances.

You can also very easily add a second 200-watt solar panel to the array. All of these pieces are covered under Keystone’s warranty.

Something else that’s new is that all two-axle Springdale trailers now come standard with power stabilizer jacks.

In summary

There’s a lot to like about the Springdale, and this configuration in particular. There are two entrances to this unit so you can go directly to the rear bathroom from the outside rather than having to march through the camper.

The bunks support up to 300 pounds each. The netted bags that store the noisy toys means they’ll be easier to find and more difficult to break.

Bunkhouse trailers should have bigger ovens

However, I also wish that companies that made bunkhouse models would spec in the larger 22” ovens instead of the smaller one like here. And, I am no fan of heater vents in the floor. I guess you could say I’m a floor heater hater.

Still, these are decent trailers that are a good value and are even more so with some of the features the company is including, particularly the SolarFlex™ for 2022. Whether you love or don’t love the new interior, well, I’ll leave that up to you.

