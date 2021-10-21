RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 21, 2021

Issue 1714

Today’s thought

“Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” ―Benjamin Franklin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Reptile Awareness Day!

On this day in history: 1879 – Thomas Edison applies for a patent for his design for an incandescent light bulb.

Tip of the Day

Adjusting trailer brake controllers

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A regular RVtravel.com reader sent in this question: “I have a question about brake controllers and travel trailers. How do you adjust them? How do you know if they are too tight or not adjusted correctly?” These are great questions, and we can offer some suggestions.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Keystone Springdale 282BH. Tony writes, “There’s a lot to like about this camper and this configuration in particular.” We think the interior is pretty snazzy for a trailer like this! Check it out and take a look around.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Should a hitch ball be greased or not?

Dear Dave,

I’m replacing my 2” ball and ball arm for my 5-year-old 3500-pound camper. I would like to know your opinion of the question “to grease or not to grease” a hitch ball. I started out greasing the ball and got it on myself half the time. After a year or so I stopped greasing it. It’s not really too badly scarred, but it keeps coming loose so I’m purchasing one that is welded to the arm. —Douglas

Read Dave’s response.

Basement storage disorganized? Fix it!

By Jim Twamley

No matter what type of RV you own, storage will be an issue. Over the years I’ve used everything from elaborate storage compartment organization units to stackable plastic storage bins and cardboard boxes. I still use all of these because they work. Check out these great ideas.

Reader poll

Have you ever spent more than a day in New York City?

Hail yourself a cab and come over here to tell us.

Quick Tip

Double your covers, double your space

Sink covers are a classic “mixed blessing” in an RV because they are nearly useless while preparing food because they totally eliminate access to the sink. However, they may, in fact, almost double your work space (kitchen counter). Cutting larger sink covers in half will allow the cook access to the sink without sacrificing all the surface area plus actually extend the countertop work area – a definite win-win! Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

3-in-1 NOAA radio, flashlight and charger is a must-have for RVers

This emergency hand-crank radio is a necessity for RVers. Keep it somewhere safe – you never know when it will come in handy. The 3-in-1 radio is also a bright LED flashlight and a smartphone charger. The radio can be charged via solar charging, hand cranking or a USB plug. You’ll want to buy one here.

Website of the day

The best places to go camping near NYC

Today’s poll got us thinking about campgrounds near New York City. If you’ve never spent time in the Big Apple, perhaps stay at one of these nearby campgrounds where you can go explore the city on day trips.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 60 percent (that’s a lot!) own an Instant Pot, and 23 percent say they use it all the time.

• 38 percent say they’re very loyal to one tire brand and only buy that brand.

• 3 percent strongly dislike their given first name.

Recipe of the Day

Cheese Dip That Will Make You Famous

by Crystal Wilkinson from Surprise, AZ

Cheese dips are always a party favorite. This one is so good people will be asking you to bring it to every party. It’s creamy, tangy, and full of cheesy goodness. For testing, we used half cheddar cheese and half jalapeno jack in ours with green onions. We like how you can adjust the ingredients to your liking. This warm dip is super easy to make, too.

We’d like to be famous for cheese! Get the recipe here and be famous too!

Trivia

More than 90 percent of all wildfires in Maine occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., when the temperatures are warmest and when the wind picks up and the relative humidity drops.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Anya is a 9-year-old Dalmatian. She loves to travel. She likes playing with her toys and tennis ball. She likes taking long walks. She is good with other dogs.” —Joseph Eafrati

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

OMG! Just in time for Halloween, these are amazing.. ly terrifying!

Leave here with a laugh

Two young cousins were at their uncle’s wedding. One of them looked over to the other and asked, “How many wives can a man have in his life?” His cousin answered, “Sixteen! Four better, four worse, four richer and four poorer!”

