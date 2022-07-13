RV Review: 2022 Keystone Sprinter Limited 3630BHS

Today’s RV review is of the 2022 Keystone Sprinter Limited 3630BHS, a larger fifth wheel with a bunk room in the back. Looking at this rig and watching the video that is at the bottom of this review got me thinking.

When the 2008 economic crash happened, companies like Pontiac, Saturn, Hummer, Saab, Plymouth and Mercury all bit the dust. It wasn’t that their products were necessarily bad, per se, and I will argue that Pontiac, in particular, had really gotten their groove on.

At that time I was still writing a syndicated car column so it was sad to see Pontiac go. But the point of all this is that GM, Ford and Chrysler had diversified more than made sense. They were selling a lot of the same product with different badging and there was so much overlap in the car biz that a change had to come. Enter one economic disaster and progress came.

I wondered the same thing looking at the video, as mentioned. How does a customer make a decision going into an RV dealership? Even one branch of a company like Keystone has so many various products and brands and sub-brands that I have to use the list of RV manufacturers here on RVTravel.com to keep tabs on who makes what.

Why does it matter?

There are reasons to look at who the manufacturers are in some cases. Some companies really do make products that either have distinctive features or equipment installed. This happens to be a Keystone product—which means a much better air conditioning experience, for example.

Keystone is the only towable manufacturer, to my knowledge, that does things like provide an air filtration system. We all travel to places that are beautiful and in nature, I assume. But that can also mean pollen and dust. That’s been the case on our travels.

So the high-performance air filtration system Keystone is using in their fifth wheels and some travel trailers really makes a lot of sense. Further, it also uses filters you can buy at most home improvement stores—which also makes a lot of sense.

On the subject of air conditioning, Keystone has used their Innovation Lab to develop different air-handling techniques, as well, that are claimed to offer up to 20 percent better air handling and efficiency.

One of the things I’ve written about that I really like about Keystone is their wiring systems. They very intentionally utilize specific wires for specific tasks which remains consistent across the brand. The reason this is important is that it can significantly reduce the amount of time it would take a tech to diagnose an issue if they know that a red wire does a specific job.

But we also found that this intentionality in design resulted in fewer errors that we had to fix at the dealership. It is a good idea.

Keystone Sprinter Limited

What makes the Keystone Sprinter Limited different than some of the company’s Montana fifth wheels, for example, or even the new Arcadia, is that the nose cap on these is more blunt. That means more closet or bed space up front.

These are also wider, at 101”. So, arguably, there is a bit more space inside with a more open feeling.

You may have just mumbled something under your breath like, “Yeah, but it’s still confusing without a road map to navigate all these different brands just from one company.” Well, that’s what I was thinking as I wrote this, as well.

The website is full of platitudes about stuff that wouldn’t help me if I were trying to decide which Keystone product to choose. From the standpoint of the customer’s eyes, I think Grand Design has done a vastly superior job in their product alignment. The voices I hear in the campground reflect that loud and clear.

Highlights of the Sprinter Limited 3630BHS

Now that we’ve all been to customer confusion school, there are some things that stand out here.

The camp-side window coverage on this rig is good, with a slide on the camp side with large windows all around. Nice.

There’s also a little bar-sized fridge inside designed for beverages and set in something I can best describe as a bar, so party on Wayne! Party on, Garth!

I also like the choice of the larger Furrion 12-volt compressor fridge. It has a temperature control on a panel on the outside that indicates interior temperature. Nice.

Bedrooms

Since there are two bedrooms in the Sprinter Limited, let’s start in the back, where you’ll find a relatively typical bunk room. There’s a couch here and a bunk above it that flips up. Another bunk, on the camp side, is above several cabinets and also the space needed by the outdoor kitchen.

Since this rig is larger in many ways, Keystone includes a king-sized bed up in the front bedroom. That bed is in a slide room. This is where the more squared-off nose of this rig comes into play. That creates a good-sized closet across much of the front. There is another segment which can be more space for your clothes—or for a machine that washes said clothes when they get dirty.

Boondocking and travel access

If travel access includes primarily getting to the bathroom and fridge at a stop with the slides in, you’re good here. If you want to toss anything else into the mix, you might have to forget that. Dual opposing slides downstairs means no access to the back bedroom at all, nor any of the living room features, nor that nifty little beverage chiller at the back.

Keystone has really taken a leadership role in the area of solar choices here. This rig comes with 200 watts of solar as standard, and being available with up to 400 watts along with a 2,000 watt inverter. There is also a Victron SmartShunt battery monitor which you can observe through a smartphone app.

Another Keystone advantage is the company’s partnership with Battle Born Batteries/Dragonfly Energy. You can basically buy Battle Born products now through select Keystone dealers and have them installed and covered as part of the total RV warranty package. It’s a definite move forward.

Observations on the Sprinter Limited 3630BHS

There were a couple of things I saw in this that made me scratch my head. One of those is the dump for the kitchen gray tank, which has its own gate valve and is mounted between the slides at the back of the unit. Getting to that might be okay if you’re The Fit RV, but I’m more the Fat RV, and that’s some contortion I wouldn’t want to have to do.

Also, as nice as the bathroom is on this rig, why does Keystone keep using the lousy four-inch exhaust fans in a fifth wheel of this caliber? There is a high-performance fan over the kitchen. But this bathroom fan just seems like an obvious cost-cutting measure that feels unnecessary in a rig priced more than $80 grand.

In summary

One of the things I strongly emphasize to anyone looking to buy an RV is to shop your dealership first. A great dealer makes a huge difference in your overall RV experience because RVs start as hand-made machines and then are subjected to the lousy roads that exist in so many places.

A great dealership can also listen to you and help you choose from the variety of brands that are out there, including among the ocean of offerings from Keystone.

Obviously Keystone is doing fine financially, so perhaps my thinking isn’t all that critical. But GM was doing fine, too, before they had to shed a bunch of weight and now the business model makes more sense and is less confusing for customers.

I like the Keystone Sprinter Limited and can see it serving not only families but also those wanting to use the back bunk room as a rear den/office space. Or as a space for those times when you and your significant other have a difference of opinion.

Oh, yeah. One way to learn what’s what is by reading these reviews. Carry on.

