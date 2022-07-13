RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Issue 1903

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

[activecampaign form=34]

Today’s thought

“Kindred spirits are not so scarce as I used to think. It’s splendid to find out there are so many of them in the world.” ―L.M. Montgomery

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Beans ‘N Franks Day!

On this day in history: 1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.

Tip of the Day

Video: How a typical RV suspension works, plus upgrades and benefits

With Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

In this “What’s In The Shop?” video, Zach takes you along to inspect a typical fifth wheel RV suspension system. He explains the typical suspension system and gives examples of suspension upgrades and the benefits of having them.

During this inspection, he found a worn shackle link that was almost broken. If this were to come loose during travel, it could cause serious damage to the unit and those behind you. You do not want this to happen to your RV!

The reason for the video is to show the vibration, shacking, bouncing and G-forces that come out on the typical RV’s suspension, frame and slide-outs.

Continue reading and watch the video

Today’s RV review…

2022 Keystone Sprinter Limited 3630BHS

Tony writes, “I like the Keystone Sprinter Limited and can see it serving not only families but also those wanting to use the back bunk room as a rear den/office space. Or as a space for those times when you and your significant other have a difference of opinion. ”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Photo Contest

The fourth edition of our photo contest is here. Click to see if your photo made the cut, then vote in our poll for your favorite photo. Remember, the winner wins a $50 Amazon gift card! Read the contest rules and/or submit your photo here.

Click here to vote for your favorite

Congratulations to Saturday’s winner, Holly Andersen! See Holly’s photo here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I tow this with that?

Dear Dave,

I need some advice on towing with my 2020 GMC Canyon Denali V6 308hp with tow package. It’s rated for 7,000 lbs. and has a GCWR of 12,000 lbs. I’m looking at a 2023 Grand Design Imagine 23LDE rated at 5,597 lbs. UVW and 6,995 lbs. GVW. Its payload would be 1,398 lbs., and I have 405 lbs of “stuff” in my current motorhome, so that leaves me with 993 lbs. under 6,995 GVW.

My truck empty is 4,488 lbs. and its GVRW is 6,000 lbs., which leaves me with a payload on it of 1,512 lbs. It’s looking like around 10,890 lbs. of GCWR combined, below the 12,000 lbs. rated. There’s not much more equipment to add….

Read the rest of the question and Dave’s answer

Today is the LAST DAY TO SAVE on Amazon Prime Day! Save hundreds on RV, camping, and outdoor gear, plus much more! Check out these sales!

SmartPlug promises better connections

Since it was invented 80 years ago, the twist-type power connector hasn’t changed much. It still relies on thin blades that corrode and easily bend at an annoying “L” shape that must be aligned just right. The pioneering SmartPlug is different. It has a robust pin-and-clip design that delivers more than 25 times the metal-to-metal contact than its predecessor. This provides greater protection against high resistance, overheating and arcing, some of the leading causes of failure. Read more and see what Tony Barthel thinks about it.

Reader poll

Has your RV been involved in a recall in the last year?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Keep up with—or stay ahead of—routine maintenance

Even better than keeping up with routine maintenance, stay ahead of it. Replace your brake pads before they’re totally gone; replace belts and hoses before they break; replace wiper blades before they become totally useless. Sounds like a very smart plan to us. From “RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget.” Available on Amazon.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The 15 Best Aquariums in the U.S.

We know summer should be spent outside, but sometimes it’s just too hot to be outside. Aquariums are the perfect place to spend a hot day, and all the water will make you feel extra cool!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

These are one of those things that you really should replace every couple of years/seasons. Have you looked at yours? We’re, um, guessing they could use replacing… These are on a big sale.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Can you RV camp at a military campground?

• 13 surprising ways to use Windex

• Expedition Boondock: A journal of adventure and extraordinary danger

Recipe of the Day

Mango, Avocado, and Cucumber Salsa

by Debora Hotard from Georgiana, AL

There are so many layers of flavor from the sweetness of the mango to the heat from the chili peppers that we couldn’t get enough of it. This would be amazing on top of some grilled chicken, pork, or fish. It would be just as good with some tortilla chips. Light, refreshing, and delicious!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In Russia, repurposed fighter jet engines are used for snow removal at airports. Yep, giant steam-punk-like dump trucks blast fire out their front ends and melt all the snow and ice that crosses their paths at the airport. Old MiG jet engines have been removed and attached to these trucks. Nifty, eh?

*How many spam accounts does Twitter block each day? A) 50,000; B) 500,000; C) 1 million? Guess, then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“When we brought Tex, our 1-year-old Husky rescue, on his first road trip, he was a bit nervous. After all, the floor he was lying on was vibrating and sort of bouncy! We bought him a big cushy bed and that helped a lot! Our big boy now loves to RV and can’t wait to get to a new campground so that he can meet some new playmates in the dog park to run with. His special place in the coach when we’re parked is up on the dash so that he can see what’s going on. When we discovered his special place we carpeted the dash for his comfort and our peace of mind!” —Georgia Otto

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Professional photographer says this is the best tripod for RVers

Writer Nanci Dixon was once a professional photographer and has used every type of photography equipment out there. This is the tripod she uses and says is the best for RVers. It’s lightweight, it collapses, and it can be used with a phone or big DSLR camera. Learn more here or buy one for yourself.

Leave here with a laugh

Before my surgery the other day, the anesthesiologist offered to knock me out with either gas or a boat paddle. It was an ether/oar situation…

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.