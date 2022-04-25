RV Review: 2022 Shasta 20RB Travel Trailer – simpler times

Today we’re looking at the 2022 Shasta 20RB Travel Trailer, a relatively inexpensive offering in the couple’s camper world. When I look at these campers I forget that there are a lot of readers who are not able to travel as much as I do. Well, as much as I will once again.

So I look at RVs with the eyes of how will this hold up and serve you with lots and lots of use. And, to be honest, there are many, many readers who are lucky to get a few weekends of RV camping in a year.

The reason I write this is that, sometimes, the fanciest campers that are built to take the abuse of a lot of use aren’t for everybody. There are certainly many readers who are weighing the monthly payments on an RV against things like hotel stays and that sort of vacation.

The Shasta 20RB is lower priced than other couple’s campers we’ve looked at

So, sticking with the theme of the basic smaller couple’s camper that we’ve been looking at lately, including the Lance 1985 ($50,715), the Rockwood Mini Lite 2109s ($36,795), the Ember Overland 170MRB ($49,634), the Cruiser RV MPG 2100RB ($49,275) and the Keystone Cougar 22MLS ($43,643), the MSRP of this trailer really is much lower than any of those at $29,293.

Mind you, all of those prices are MSRP. It seems that dealerships are starting to offer bigger deals on RVs once again, now that some supply chain issues are getting resolved. So you should expect to pay less than that in most cases.

Further, know that this same basic trailer would easily sell for less than $20,000 after dealer discounts where I used to work. However, the cost and MSRP for trailers has risen dramatically just in the past year or two. It’s almost hard to believe, quite frankly.

Shasta 20RB 1 of 15

Highlights of the Shasta 20RB



For a trailer sort of at the lower end of the price spectrum, there are actually a lot of things you’ll find that are pretty surprising in the Shasta 20RB. One of those is the enclosed underbelly, offering a bit better insulation for shoulder season camping.

The interior, too, features pocket screwed cabinetry, although the cabinet doors are stapled. So it’s not like you’re getting some super fancy stuff. It’s just not the bottom of the barrel and is certainly fine for the typical use a travel trailer sees.

Gone are the days when countertops feature particle board construction with a laminated cover. Those inevitably gets water damaged after a few years and has to be rebuilt. Today we get pressed membrane counters, which are durable and attractive.

I also like that the stabilizer jacks are mounted at a 45° angle to the chassis. I’ve been told this offers greater stability. Further, there are 30-pound propane tanks included. A lot of little touches like that make a big difference.

Observations

A few things that I didn’t like about Shasta 20RB include the little pocket cabinets by the bedside under the closet. These provide good space, but they’re going to be tough to get to. That is, unless you’re very purposeful about contorting yourself to reach whatever’s rolled “back there.” I prefer an open space here, or even a drawer.

The fresh water fill is over on the camp side, which I always find odd. I’m not sure why they didn’t put it with every other connector over on the road side. Oh, well.

I’m going to bet if an owner spends any reasonable amount of time in this they’re going to do something about the couch. True, it does have a flip-down arm rest. But I remember these couches feeling very flimsy and not very comfortable. The good thing about a “stick-and-tin” wood-framed trailer is that a screw gun and a couple of beers solves a lot of things that manufacturers built in.

Want a different sofa, a futon, a couple of smaller recliners, a desk? Remove a few screws and now the space opens up for any of those mods.

This is a thoroughly modern stick-and-tin trailer in both decor and features. But I wish they would acknowledge the old Shasta trailers and put wings up on the roof. That was always a signature styling feature of Shasta trailers. I see why Cadillac quit putting on fins, so maybe I’m just living in the past. But it would certainly not make these look dated. It would also make them stand out a bit.

Boondocking and travel access

I’m not sure how much boondocking a trailer like this will see. But it’s not bad for that, with 42 gallons of fresh water storage and 36 each for black and gray water storage.

Other than a small solar plug on the front, there’s really no provision for solar. It does come with a 12-volt fridge. However, I’ve also done just fine with portable solar panels that have been wired into the battery through the courtesy of an Anderson plug. When the trailer’s not being charged by the tow vehicle, you simply clip on the Go Power! panels and you’re off to the races.

You can get to the bed, a 60″ x 74″ RV queen, even with the slide room closed. However, it’s a tight squeeze past the “L”-shaped counter.

But that “L”-shaped counter also affords an opportunity. Like in the MPG 2100RB, you can put bar stools there and have a nice breakfast bar.

In summary

I like seeing the fancier features on RVs such as high-performance vent fans, larger ovens, better tires and upgraded suspensions no matter how frequently, or infrequently, they’re used. But the reality is, those are priorities I’ve established based on years of watching people buy and use RVs.

The Shasta 20RB in your driveway is an invitation to go camping

There are also a lot of folks who barely ever get out in their RVs—which is a bummer, for sure. But just having it sitting out there in the driveway means that it’s an invitation to go camping. Hopefully, whoever buys whatever they buy listens to that invitation and does get to enjoy their rig as often as possible.

If that happens to be this Shasta unit, it’s not a bad camper at all, with some nicer features and a price that’s relatively affordable. Heck, you could say something like this might give your vacation wings. But, unfortunately, there aren’t any on this camper.

*****

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1846