RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 25, 2022

Issue 1846

“There are years that ask questions and years that answer.” ―Zora Neale Hurston

Tip of the Day

Don’t ever do these 6 things at the dump station!

By Nanci Dixon

Don’t do this at the dump station! There are a few important rules of dump station etiquette that are for everyone, not just newbies. I was recently reminded of this…

After a season with mostly full hookups and no need to go to a dump station, I was first surprised by the line… until I realized that it was Sunday and the weekend warriors were on their way back to their day jobs. We have been full-time RVing so long I forgot about the Sunday line. It was taking a very long time and, not known for my patience, I tried to figure out what was wrong. What I saw was a good reminder.

Today's RV review…

2022 Shasta 20RB Travel Trailer

Today we're looking at the 2022 Shasta 20RB Travel Trailer, a relatively inexpensive offering in the couple's camper world. … For a trailer sort of at the lower end of the price spectrum, there are actually a lot of things you'll find that are pretty surprising in the Shasta 20RB.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How can I restore my RV’s faded decals?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s decals are quite faded. What would you suggest to restore them and protect them in the future? Thanks, Dave. —Michel, 2016 Thor Vegas 24.1

RVelectricity ™

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: All about portable jump starters

Dear Mike,

Have you done a story on these portable battery jumpers? What does it take to jump a battery in a motorhome engine or a big diesel truck? In my opinion, RVers should have one of these aboard. We have one in our Honda Fit and it saved us from calling AAA one time—worked perfectly. And what other ways might they be of use? —CW

Service attendant overfills propane tank, RV almost goes up in flames

By Randall Brink

“Many years ago, I fueled my Class C motorhome at a service station and convenience store that also sold LPG aka ‘propane.’ I liked the idea of being able to fill both the gasoline and LPG/propane tanks at one stop. The attendant seemed a little apprehensive at the prospect of filling the propane tank.” Read more about this very close call, plus learn from his extensive research about the safest way to handle LPG here.

Reader poll

Do you have an Instagram account?

Quick Tip

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician

Stop the shower leaks!

One of the great things about RVs is showers and tubs, but they can and will leak without maintenance so you need to keep an eye on them. At the factory the glass and plastic surrounds are usually silicone sealed to prevent leaks, but two things happen: either spots are missed or come loose, or because of the twisting and torquing the silicone beads rip open. In either case, rot is the eventual result. Any signs of stray water after a shower should be investigated and fixed immediately to avoid damage.

The glass door should open and close freely, although I have found, especially with neo-angled showers, that the twisting of the coach can hang them up, especially in trailers that tend to be more flexible than motorhomes. When sealing the shower, I recommend a good kitchen and bath silicone sealant, like GE Kitchen and Bath Silicone caulk.

"Why I love my RV"

From Leslie Bergmann

From Leslie Bergmann

2020 Newmar Dutch Star 4328

“This is our second motorcoach. It has all the features that our first one was lacking. It has many features that come with high-end coaches without breaking the bank. We are ‘most-timers’ and this coach combines the excellent ride features of a diesel tag and the creature comforts that allow us to relax after a travel day. The Newmar 4328 is a rare floorplan, which concentrates on interior storage, which makes extended travel less stressful. The power hose reels and the Sani-Con waste system make setup and takedown a breeze. The interior features include a large shower, large pantry, a dual sink main bath and dual recliners. While there are certainly many more elaborate coaches with more luxury features, this coach is the perfect one for us.”

Website of the day

34 Secrets for Better, Cheaper Meals at Your Favorite Chains

If you’re an on-the-go eater, as many RVers are, you’ll find this extremely helpful. Learn how to get a $2 burrito at Chipotle, how to get fresh just-made French fries, and much more.

No way you won’t laugh at these! If you’re married or in a relationship, you’re going to relate!

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Smothered Chicken

By Jamie Beecham from Nashville, NC

We love Crock Pot dinners and this is a delicious one. Once cooked, the chicken is fall-apart tender. The sauce is super creamy. This would be fantastic over rice or mashed potatoes. The flavors remind us of a creamy chicken soup. Comfort meal to the max.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Why are marathons 26.219 miles? It seems like a pretty random number, doesn’t it? Well, when the British Olympic Planners were planning the 1908 Olympic events, they figured the distance from Windsor Castle to the royal box at the Olympic Stadium in London was 26.219 miles. The race was so extreme that it caught the attention not only of the public, but also of the Queen and the international press. Marathon running, specifically at 26.219 miles, became an international craze. Today, marathon runners are still running the distance between Windsor Castle and the royal box at the Olympic grounds.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Cooper is our 10-year-old Siamese rescue cat. In reality, he owns us. We are putty in his paws, and always catering to his slightest whim. Besides owning us, he owns a plethora of toys he has possibly played with, maybe once, then lost interest, a magnificent water fountain that holds 150 ounces of fresh purified water, and a ceramic food dish filled with only the best duck kibble. Cooper loves to travel and is astonished by anything he sees outside the windows or screened door. When it comes to going outside, he wants nothing to do with it. Strangers, loud noises, and dogs are his signal to hide. Because he is Siamese, he loves to talk. He speaks several cat dialects and my husband and I know each one. ‘Okay, you can clean my litter’ and ‘It’s time for my treat’ are the two he speaks the most. Yep, we’re his and we love him forever, beyond the moon.” —Beverly Miserendino

You can’t deny how cute this is – it would be perfect on any RV dinette! This vintage gas station filling pump salt and pepper set is so unique! This would make a great gift for anyone who loves classic cars or Route 66! We want one! Check it out here.

Leave here with a laugh

