RV Review: Lance 1985 Travel Trailer

Today we’re looking at the Lance 1985, a small travel trailer with a floor plan we’ve seen before. In fact, this is the floor plan that is my current favorite in smaller trailers—with the bed up front and a bathroom that takes up the entire width of the rear of the trailer.

The most recent example of this that we’ve looked at is the Ember RV Overland 170MRB. But there are so many others, including the Rockwood Mini Lite 2109s.

One of the things I want these reviews to do is to encourage you to evaluate what you’re looking for in a rig on so many levels and then look at how the different RV companies interpret that floor plan. There are only so many ways to arrange things, and it’s in the details where each company can really make a huge difference.

Lance Camper

Lance has a well-deserved reputation as being a manufacturer of very high-quality RVs. In fact, I dare say that Lance has a very enviable reputation among the general RVing public that’s matched by only a few companies, one of those being Airstream.

Like Airstream, a Lance camper is not an inexpensive proposition. But I can more easily justify a Lance than I could an Airstream in my own mind. That’s only because Airstreams are so expensive and yet I read so many complaints in the Airstream forums that I’m in about newer models.

Lance 1985 1 of 9

Highlights of the Lance 1985

The list of highlights in a camper of this size is considerable. I’ll start on the exterior, where you’ll find a compartment specifically for holding a generator, should you choose to bring one. That’s not something you often see in a smaller travel trailer.

Also on the road side is a metal compartment for tools and whatnot.

Lance does the battery storage in a lockable compartment on either side of the camper. This kind of secure storage makes far more sense when you think about your $1,000 lithium batteries that would be sitting out on the tongue of most travel trailers.

Over on the camp side is another storage surprise: a very deep storage bay that sports a big metal sliding drawer mechanism so you can get whatever rolled “back there.” Brilliant. So, too, is the shelf above the drawer that holds the four-foot plastic table that comes with this trailer.

No awning arms to bonk our heads on

Lastly, the awning on the trailer has no arms that extend down the sides. For all of us who have whacked our noggins on an awning arm and, after doing so multiple times have finally put a flag or a pool noodle on the bloody thing, this awning’s for us.

Another thing you’ll find out here is what’s called a gear lock. It is essentially a 20-foot metal rope that can extend and keep your gear from being someone else’s gear. This is a nifty contraption I’ve seen on toy haulers but not on travel trailers, except here. But it sure makes sense.

Interestingly, this trailer comes with a MORryde CRE 3000 suspension, and you can opt in shock absorbers. This is also something you may find in much larger trailers, but not typical of smaller ones like this.

Oh. Get the shock absorbers.

What’s inside the Lance 1985

Even just going inside you’re treated to a better experience with a door that has pockets on it. The window in the door actually comes with a shade, too. The screen is on a retractable mechanism sort of like an old-fashioned window shade.

I can see some of you really liking this and some not, and I bet the feeling is generated by whether or not you have pets. I can imagine pets feeling some lack of barrier in this type of screen door.

The most overwhelming feeling in this interior comes in the front, where Lance has a windshield and a huge window on either side. The side windows are new for 2022. This gives the space a giant, open feeling.

Speaking of open, that’s what all three of these windows can do, being dual-pane Lexan windows that are hinged at the top. You can slightly open them even while they remain locked or open them almost a full 90 degrees. The windows themselves have integrated shades and screens, each of which roll over the space or into the frame to disappear.

When I was considering building a cargo trailer I wanted these windows. They are Egg. Spen. Sive. So, including these kinds of upgraded features in the build is what justifies the price of these, in my eyes.

Queen-sized bed or option in a couch in the Lance 1985

The standard issue is a queen-sized bed, but you can option in a couch. That makes the bed a foldable model. If you get that couch, behind it is a bendy bed mattress with the split almost right down the middle. I’ve been told these mattresses are better than most trailer mattresses, but a lot of folks just don’t like bendy beds.

However, it is a consequence of wanting a smaller trailer while still wanting to have all the features. Something about cake and eating it too. And you can just get one without the couch if you prefer.

Otherwise, there’s a single slide room here that houses a larger U-shaped dinette that makes into a 54” X 74” bed. Under the dinette are larger drawers, which is no surprise. But I like the positive latches on the drawers so they don’t go flying open when you round a bend.

Nice galley with a big oven

On the camp side is the galley wherein you’ll find a three-burner stove top with (drum roll, please) a 22” oven. At initial glance you don’t see a microwave. But there actually is one—it’s just up in a cabinet above the stove. Pretty fancy.

Also, Lance not only puts a backsplash behind the stove, there’s also a side splash next to it. Again, this is an example of how things should always be in RVs. Period.

The TV and sound system is against the back bulkhead. The TV is a 12-volt model—again, a nod to boondocking. There’s a built-in sound system but there are no outdoor speakers. Yes. There is a camper god. But there is an included JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This, folks, is how it’s done.

Lastly, the bathroom spans the entire width of the rear of this coach. There’s a decent amount of drawer and cabinet space on one side and a nice shower on the other. The shower includes a Showermiiser water-saving feature along with a shower head on a mechanism that lets you raise and lower the shower head. Nice.

The shower door is not glass, but is a flexible plastic material. I also like this.

Is it perfect?

Nope. Nothing is. For example, the fresh water fill is over on the camp side, whereas most campgrounds put the spigot on the road side. Not a big deal, but still odd.

There will be some who don’t like the step-up of the slide room and dinette. This was done to make the roof lower overall. That’s a good thing from an aerodynamic standpoint. Again, not a big deal to many travelers, but it may be to some.

Also, while there is a high-performance fan in the main cabin, the one in the bathroom itself is a four-inch mini fan. I’d think it would be better to have the high-performance fan here because … well, you know … Taco Tuesday.

Boondocking and travel access

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any examples of this trailer locked up for travel. So I’m going to have to guess whether you can use the bathroom or not with the slide room in, and my guess is that you can’t. I literally opened the floor plan in my graphics editing software and moved the virtual slide in and out and it seemed that the bathroom door and refrigerator were pretty tough to get to.

Otherwise, there are solar options plus the ability to tote a generator in that specific compartment. The amount of water this unit can carry is decent, and the holding tanks are good sized at 40 gallons each.

In summary

I’m not sure if it’s obvious, but I really, really like this trailer. Those wonderful windows beside the bed make that optional couch almost a must-have feature. The details inside and out—including the generator compartment, that big sliding drawer, lockable battery storage and just Lance’s overall reputation for building good stuff—make this a very, very worthy contender as we move closer to replacing our own trailer.

One more thing, as Steve Jobs was credited with saying. This trailer has optional steps called Revolution® Entry Steps. I wish these were standard instead of the “stable steps” that are so common and have to block the doorway of an RV when folded in. Instead, these Revolution steps fold under the trailer when stowed and then have feet that rest on the ground. These are, to me, the very best entry steps in travel trailers.

Is the price justifiable in the Lance 1985?

So what’s your opinion—couch or no couch? And do you feel that Lance’s reputation and all these details justify a price that is, admittedly, higher than most?

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV.

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

