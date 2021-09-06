RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 6, 2021

Issue 1681

Today’s thought

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.” —Steve Jobs

Today is Labor Day

On this day in history: 1870 – Louisa Ann Swain of Laramie, Wyoming, becomes the first woman in the United States to cast a vote legally after 1807.

Tip of the Day

Water only coming from the RV shower, not the sink. Why?

By Gail Marsh

Ever have one of those feelings? You know … like someone is pranking you? That’s how I felt recently. We’d just bought a new-to-us fifth wheel and were eager to do a quick shakedown trip. The closest RV park was less than ten miles away, so we planned to spend most of a day cleaning and then repacking the “new” rig with supplies from our previous RV.

Everything went smoothly until I tried to fill a bucket with water from the kitchen sink. No water! The floors really needed to be mopped, but I couldn’t get any water from the bathroom sink either! So, I went outside to check the water hookup. At the same time, hubby came around the RV from the opposite direction. He filled a bucket of water using the inside shower spigot. Then he went outside to find a rag. When I walked back into the kitchen, I saw the bucket of water and did a double-take! Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Wolf Pack 325PACK13 fifth wheel toy hauler. While this large rig could sleep a lot of people and serve many purposes, it wouldn’t be best for boondocking. Learn why in today’s review.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook" as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

How do I adjust the RV door deadbolt so it works?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2018 Wildcat 4 season trailer. I have an issue with the deadbolt lock. The door handle lock works, but the deadbolt will not. How do I adjust the lock? —Michael

Read Dave’s response.

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

May the torque be with you …

Dear Mike,

I really liked the “Mike’s Gadget” in your RVelectricity™ Newsletter last week, but I can’t find a chart showing proper torque values. Please help!!! —Larry the DIY Guy

Read Mike’s answer (with charts).

Meet Mike in person at the Hershey RV Show, Sept. 15-19, in Hershey, PA. He will be speaking in the Champions Club room at 1 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Who is responsible for educating the RV park idiots?

By Rosanne Drechsel

There are so many things to love about camping and just as many opportunities to enjoy it safely. … We have camped for fifty years, the most recent five years as full-timers. … We have watched, and sometimes helped with, setup and take down procedures – trying our best to educate and share helpful information. Unfortunately, again this morning we watched an RVer perform his take down and pack up procedures using techniques that made no common sense. Read more.

Reader poll

How many hours maximum is comfortable for you to drive in one day?

Vroom, vroom! Tell us here, please.

Quick Tip

Plugging in lights from trailer to tow vehicle

Before plugging in the umbilical cord from your trailer to the tow vehicle make sure there’s no crud in the plug. After plugging it in, if you then find one of your lights doesn’t work, try wiggling the plug to make a better connection. Also a squirt of WD-40 electrical contact cleaner might help as it’s usually a connection problem versus a burnt out bulb. Thanks to George Bliss, who does a lot of “plugging in” with his RV transport business.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Margaret Dinkel

2020 Forest River Riverstone

“We fell in love with the floor plan. It has a master bath and a half bath, walk-in closet in the bedroom, and an actual desk where we can use the laptop, tablet, have a printer, or just to sit and do ‘book work,’ i.e., keep up on the finances. I also love the fact the rear kitchen is separated from the living area. The kitchen is equipped with a large residential refrigerator and stove. And it has a washer and dryer. BTW, we are full-time and have been for just a year and loving every minute and mile of it.”

Don’t blow out your plumbing!

Website of the day

iPhone Photography School

Now, you do have to pay for most of the classes and courses on this website, but if you want to improve your phone photography, this is the place to do it! You’ll learn so much!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 23

Good Sam, Camping World, Let’s Make a Deal? Find out what the owner of all three might do with them, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVTravel’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to a 40-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/ep-23-promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

It’s about time you cleaned those headlights

Recipe of the Day

Philly Cheesesteak Sloppy Joes

by Anthony Nicometi Jr from Cheektowaga, NY

This is a great take on a sloppy joe. It has the onion, pepper and cheese flavor from a Philly cheesesteak but uses ground beef like a sloppy joe. We opted to use Cheez Whiz when testing and loved how it melts into the meat. Provolone cheese would be delicious too. Served on a toasted bun your family is going to gobble it up. They may not be the prettiest when served, but boy is this good.

Now that’s what we’re talkin’ about! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Can you guess how fast an airbag inflates after a collision? Think it’s about four seconds? Two seconds? Even just one second? Nope. An airbag inflates just 30 milliseconds after a collision – now that’s what you call reliable! You can read about the fascinating science behind airbags here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sniffer is a three-year-old mix (Beagle/Foxhound). We rescued him at one year old. He is quite the comedian and is happiest when we are all together going somewhere. He loves to go camping, shopping and visiting friends and family, but there is nothing like getting back home to him.” —Clarence Phillips

Add an outdoor water faucet to your RV!

Leave here with a laugh

When you die, what part of the body dies last?

The pupils… they dilate.

