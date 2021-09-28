RV Review: Bruder EXP-6 trailer – A deal at $200,000

I have often expressed how grateful I am to you all for reading these articles but I truly get enjoyment out of the comments some of you leave on these pieces. So I am eagerly anticipating the comments on this latest RV I was shown by reader Charles B, who said you have to check out these Australian trailers. Why? They are egg-spen-sive.

How expensive? The base price on the Bruder EXP-6 trailer is a fat $184,000. But you can bump that up over the $200,000 mark with things like the $4,000 leather sofa or the $3,850 front protection bar.

And that tells part of the story of this trailer – which is designed to be able to get into places normally reserved for military vehicles. In fact, Bruder makes some trailers for the military.

Well, not ours, per se.

Construction of the Bruder EXP-6

The Bruder EXP-6 trailer is a masterpiece of rugged construction, starting with a rigid steel frame. Underneath that frame is a fully independent suspension built with tubular aluminum and sporting eight shock absorbers, two at each wheel.



Then there are the air bags, which can raise and lower the entire trailer but can also be used to raise just one wheel should you experience a blowout and just don’t want to bother with a jack.

This is quite literally the most advanced suspension system I’ve ever seen on any trailer, period. But that’s just part of the story.

There are disc brakes at each wheel instead of the typical drums we see in the absolute vast majority of trailers here.

The body is constructed completely of a composite material that is water proof and very rugged. The molded structure is bolted to the frame with isolating bushings between the body and frame to minimize the vibration transmitted upwards.

Unique features in the Bruder EXP-6

The kitchen in this trailer features two refrigerators, one accessible on a slide-type system outside and the other a mini fridge inside. These are Australian-designed, after all, and you don’t want to be too far from your beer, Mate.

That kitchen is actually sort of in the side wall of the trailer, so you can access it from the inside or the outside. That’s pretty cool. Cooking is courtesy of a two-burner induction cook top, and there is a sink, of course.

Access to the trailer is via a traditional door at the rear of the trailer. But that door is under a clamshell/hatchback-type of structure that lifts up to reveal the door and also provide shelter.

Using that fancy suspension, you can automatically level the trailer. In addition, you can raise and lower the whole trailer to make ingress/egress easier.

Lest you think you can’t stand in this model, push a button to raise the roof and you’ll have plenty of headroom. But that roof system incorporates X-frame supports, so multiple people can literally stand on the raised roof if need be. The whole trailer is built like a tank. A really nice tank.

Inside the Bruder

Inside, the couch converts into bunks so you have sleeping for up to four people in here. Then there are two additional beds in the pop top, so you can have up to six here. That’s a lot of muddy folks in a small space.

There is a bathroom, but it is a wet bath which folks in the U.S. aren’t big fans of. There is also no mention of a gray tank, so I suspect that the tank is simply a drain onto the ground and the toilet is a cartridge toilet. I have contacted the company for clarification on this.

There’s also a fancy fan that can provide air flow to people in the main bed. This really floats my boat as I like having air flow at night.

In summary

I totally appreciate the kind of engineering and design that goes into something like this. The suspension alone is drool-worthy to me.

There are plenty of adventure trailers out there, including the Black Series models, that are very capable. This might be even more so.

Since both the Black Series and these trailers come from Australia, I suspect that a premium trailer there is more something that can really take abuse off-road rather than the largest, most residential RV possible with that fancy carnival float-inspired paint job here in the states.

Bring ’em on …

That’s why I suspect I already know what the comments on this trailer are going to be. I know, I know. I wouldn’t spend my own $200K on this either. But that just means I’m not the right customer for the Bruder EXP-6.

For someone who truly does want to go off-road in a cleverly designed trailer that absolutely has military-grade thinking and durability, plus, perhaps, more cachet than any Airstream other than Wally’s first prototype, it would be tough to beat this.

