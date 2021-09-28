RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Issue 1697

Today’s thought

“A lot of people have gone further than they thought they could because someone else thought they could” ―Zig Ziglar

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Drink Beer Day!

On this day in history: 1928 – Alexander Fleming notices a bacteria-killing mold growing in his laboratory, discovering what later became known as penicillin.

Tip of the Day

RVers with combo washers, try doing this for cleaner clothes

By Kate Doherty

Have you wondered why some of your towels and clothes just don’t seem to smell clean after a wash? Or maybe you’ve noticed that cloudy spots remained on your clothes. During the summer months, we use oil-based sunscreens and insect repellent that are absorbed into towels and clothing which is difficult to remove from fabric. Just like this article on cleaning your dishwasher, your combo washer may accumulate mildew and funk as well.

When you load dry clothes in the washer, you assume the washer dilutes the detergent evenly through the soap dispenser drawer while filling the washer. But, the detergent does not soak evenly into your clothes. You also assume the batch will be evenly cleaned. Not so.

Continue reading.

Yesterday's tip of the day: Solo camping: Tips for staying safe while RVing alone

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Bruder EXP-6 trailer – A deal at $200,000. As he reports, “For someone who truly does want to go off-road in a cleverly designed trailer that absolutely has military-grade thinking and durability, plus, perhaps, more cachet than any Airstream other than Wally’s first prototype, it would be tough to beat this” Learn more.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the 2022 Keystone Bullet Crossfire 1900RD travel trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Run your RV air conditioner with only a small portable generator. Yes, it’s true!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook" as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

My RV’s decals are fading. What can I do?

Dear Dave,

I have a 1997 Allegro Star Class A motorhome. It’s old, but for a first-timer, it feels great.

What can be done to the graphics to fix them? These are starting to fade and shatter. Is there a trick to keep them looking good? I’m going to get some of the Meguiar’s for the unit. Thanks. —Ellie

Read Dave’s detailed response.

Did you miss Dave's column yesterday where he answered the question: How should I winterize the RV to use it part-time in the winter?

Showing old photo albums on TV fills your home with memories

Chris Guld, of Geeks on Tour, shows you how to get old photo into Google Photos, make albums and then add them to Google Home “ambient” mode, which acts like a screensaver for the TV. Their house is filled with their travels because their travel photos are displayed on TVs and other photo frame devices in every room. Chris explains how easy it is to do here.

Yesterday's featured article: "Tire dressing" and "Do not use covers." Where's the test data?!

Reader poll

Have you ever been elected to a public office?

Come tell us here, please.

Quick Tip

Drafty motorhome?

Motorhome got a cold draft you can’t account for? After eliminating an open window or roof vent, check your dashboard environmental controls. Vacuum-operated intakes left in the open position when the engine is shut down may well stay open, allowing cold air to infiltrate. Turn the engine on, close the vents, shut engine off. Stay warm.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We were skeptical about these until we saw the reviews… holy smokes!

Website of the day

Best U.S. Factory Tours and Museums

We guarantee you’re going to say, “I want to go!” when scrolling through this list of the best factory tours and museums across the U.S.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 35 percent are currently making payments on their RV.

• 20 percent would describe the workmanship on their RV as either “poor” or “terrible.”

• 66 percent do not wash their underwear by hand while on a long trip.

Recent poll: Do you listen to podcasts?

Lap desk puts your back to rest!

If you use your computer on your lap, read your Kindle on the couch, or have a hard time holding that heavy hard book, you need this lap desk! Staff member Emily uses this when she works and highly recommends it. It has 8 adjustable levels and a stopper to hold objects upright. Great for those with lower back pain or bad posture. Learn more or order.

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Cream of Cauliflower Soup

by Heidi Hoerman from Columbia, SC

This soup is a beautiful creamy white and shows really well in a dish with some bright color. Serve it hot with crumbled bacon and chunky croutons … maybe even a little extra shredded cheese … and you have a winner!

Mmm… perfect for a chilly fall evening! Get the recipe.

YUMMY DESSERT: You will love this: Pumpkin Cheesecake with Gingersnappy Crust. See complete list of ingredients and preparation directions.

See yesterday's recipe: Rattlesnake Eggs (tastier than they sound!)

Trivia

Not a single person on the Mayflower’s historic voyage had a middle name.

*What does "shire reeve" mean and where does it come from? Yesterday's trivia tells you this interesting fun fact.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Chewy is a Yorkie that has traveled extensively across the USA in our camper. Here he is taking a break in one of our travels at Arches NP a couple of years ago. He has passed and is in dog heaven now.” —Robert McBride

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

This book is a must-have for state park campers!

“50 States: 500 State Parks” is a must-have book for all state park campers and explorers. The beautiful book takes you on a journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history or an enjoyable hike, state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

It was early evening when a fully loaded minivan pulled into the only remaining campsite. As soon as it stopped, four children leaped out. They began to unload gear and worked feverishly to set up the tent. Next, the boys ran to gather firewood while the girls helped Mom set up the camp kitchen. The camper next door was impressed. “I’ve never seen such teamwork,” he said. The father nodded sagely. “I have a system,” he explained. “No one goes to the bathroom before the camp is ready.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

