RV Review: Bushwhacker Plus 17 BH Teardrop

By Tony Barthel

Every once in a while I see a floor plan come back from the past and it makes me wonder why it disappeared in the first place. A member of the Girl Camper Facebook Group was asking about the Braxton Creek Bushwhacker Plus 17 BH at the same time I happened to drive by a dealership that had them. I thought it was a good opportunity to see what they’re like.

Braxton Creek is a small RV manufacturer located in the heart of RV country. They started off building just one model, a small teardrop trailer. They now make the Bushwhacker Plus series – a larger, more traditional travel trailer.

If you’re into vintage trailers, the Bushwhacker Plus might almost be a “canned ham” trailer – but not quite. However, it is similar to something like Forest River’s r•pod line, which has been a huge success for that company. Perhaps Braxton Creek is experiencing similar success with the Bushwhacker Plus.

The tour of the Bushwhacker Plus 17 BH

As mentioned, when I saw the overview of the floor plan of the Bushwhacker Plus 17 BH it reminded me of a well-thought-out vintage trailer floor plan that I hadn’t seen in a while. In fact, I did a story elsewhere about the U-Haul travel trailers that have the floor plan I’m thinking of – the front of the trailer has a couch by day and then the backrest flips up to form bunks at night.

In the back, the old U-Haul Camp Trailer (CT) had a dinette that turned into a bed. This whole collection of folding and moving pieces gives you a lot of trailer in a small space by day and a lot of sleeping space at night.

But, unfortunately, the bunks in the Bushwhacker are just always bunks. Bummer.

Floor plans for the Bushwhacker Plus 17 BH

There are a number of floor plans for this trailer including models with a permanent bed in the back and a small dinette in the front. There’s another with a kitchen in the front and a dinette in the back. Lastly, there is a model that is referred to as a front lounge. In that one there’s a chair opposite a bench in place of a dinette but still with a table between the two.

The galley consists of a two-burner stovetop and a small sink. Next to that is a bar-sized three-way fridge and above that is a GE window-style air conditioner. If you’re worried about camping in low-clearance places this could be a good choice. Without an AC unit on the roof, the trailer is just 8’8” in height.

Around the back is a “U”-shaped dinette that the company refers to as an “Easy Dinette.” However, it’s no easier nor is it more difficult than any dinette with a table that makes into the platform you place the backrest cushions on to make into a bed.

This is another case where you’ll want to bring a foam topper and get an RVSuperbag. Trust me.

The wet bath in the Bushwhacker Plus 17 BH

Lastly, there’s a wet bath. Braxton Creek has put a nice high-performance fan in here that can draw air in or push air out. That’s smart. There is a sliding door to the bathroom, which is almost like a big horizontal shade rather than a door.

There is very, very little cabinet space in this trailer other than a bit of storage above the galley. The bottom bunk does flip up, though. In addition, there is pass-through storage under the dinette.

My thoughts

If you’re a smaller company there is an opportunity to do things differently and really make a name for yourself. For example, those flip-up bunks would be terrific because it would give you a couch in the day and beds at night.

Also, I’m wondering if Braxton Creek has some dislike of windows because they’re sorely missing in the Bushwhacker Plus 17 BH. There are only two windows in the whole trailer – one on either side of the dinette. Well, okay, and a third one in the main entry door.

The Bushwhacker Plus 17 BH is light weight

One of the pluses of this trailer is that it’s surprisingly light at only 2,360 pounds in dry weight. But, compared to the similar r•pod, there’s just something missing from the equation. It’s as if they got so far and said, meh, it’s done. Let’s grab a beer and start selling them! Another example of this is that there are only stabilizers at the back but none at the front. A stabilizer at each corner really does make a difference.

So I do like the r•pod better. Much better. The only comparable r•pod is the RP-171 which doesn’t have bunks, but has a significantly larger fridge and more cabinet space. It’s also 400 pounds or so heavier. That may be enough to dissuade some people with really small tow vehicles.

However, the Bushwhacker has a list price of only $16,052 and I’ve seen them on the Internet for around $13,000. That’s less money than some heavily used trailers. I also like that they’re using a torsion axle suspension. In addition, they feature a lot of things weekend campers might be completely satisfied with. Plus, for under $14,000 this can be a great way to get into RVing for a really small price.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

