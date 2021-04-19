RV Review: Does Capri Camper have the least-expensive truck campers?

By Tony Barthel

We’ve taken a look at one of the largest and most expensive pickup campers on the market, the Host Campers Mammoth. But there were comments asking about other campers and less expensive campers. And campers from Capri Camper.

Capri Camper has been building pickup truck campers in Texas since 1969. The company specializes in custom-built campers for trucks of all sizes with two main lines, Cowboy and Retreat.

Capri Camper

Although there are two different lines in the company’s repertoire, there are really many more than just two options. Rather than having specific choices for customers, the company celebrates building custom units for each customer. They’ve also set up a really good web-based system to allow for customization.

While some RV manufacturers’ interpretation of customization is offering a choice of two different wood wallpapers, that’s totally not the case here. Capri Camper is really, really flexible about offering choices to the customer. These include exterior colors, interior wood choices, audio systems, climate control systems, bathrooms (or the lack thereof), windows and much more.

Capri also offers a choice of sizes of campers from those designed for 5’5” pickup beds all the way up to 8’ beds and one-ton trucks. But you actually can get a pickup camper for your half-ton light-duty full-size pickup or even one for a mid-size pickup. So that’s what we’ll look at here.

While Capri Camper has been around since 1969, it was purchased in 2014 by Pete and Tyson D’Acosta. The D’Acosta family is quite proud of what they’re building. While they invite folks to contact them with a simple phone call, the RV industry is so nuts nowadays with everybody scrambling that I wasn’t able to talk to them. But I love family-run RV companies, and this is definitely one of those.

Construction of Capri campers

The Capri campers are wood-framed construction with an aluminum skin. That aluminum skin is a diamond-plate style and this makes the campers look somewhat vintage. That’s kind of cool, depending on your own personal style.

I also noticed that, while many new pickup campers are as costly, if not more so, than travel trailers, that’s not true here either. The base “Cowboy” pickup camper from Capri is $9,995. Considering that the pickup cap or camper shell on my own pickup was almost $5,000, this seems like one heck of a bargain, frankly.

Options

Before you get too excited about that price, know that that’s for a pretty spartan camper. You get a bed, a Fantastic fan, basic lighting and wiring, and you’re on your way. Yes, you still get choices of exterior colors, interior woods and all of that. Also, the bed is a 48” X 80” surface, which the company describes as a heavy foam mattress.

Incidentally, if you have a mid-size truck the company can outfit you as well. However, your mattress is four inches narrower. Still, at least you can get yourself a camper.

Options on the camper include air conditioning, a 12-volt refrigerator, microwave, sink and faucet, additional beds and much, much more.

The Capri Camper website is absolutely outstanding with tons of pictures plus a tool that lets you build your own camper. That way, you can see just what the burden of your choices is on your wallet. Actually, it’s not all that bad.

For example, I outfitted a camper with stove, refrigerator, AC, toilet, sink and heater and the tool on the options was $5,134. So that brings the total price of the camper to about $15,000. That’s still less than most travel trailers. Plus, you have your pickup still able to tow, so if you have a boat or what not, you can still haul it around. (As always, know your cargo carrying capacities and don’t overload your truck.)



I also liked that you could get the interior in a pine finish. This reminds me of a log cabin or any cabin, actually, in the woods. I wish more RV companies either offered pine itself or a pine appearance. I really like it and it takes me back to my youth right after trees were invented and we started chopping them down to make cabins.

In summary

One of the areas the D’Acosta family brags about is that they sell more of these campers to folks in the rodeo circuit than anyone else. In fact, they claim they sell more truck campers to World Champion Rodeo participants than everyone else combined.

Whether that’s important to you or not, Capri Camper certainly produces a product that stands out. Actually, considering the number of custom colors available, you can have one made that stands out quite a bit. The price of these campers is certainly affordable. I absolutely love the fact that you can add or remove options on their website and see how it affects your own price.

As the company’s website states, whether you rodeo, hunt, fish or simply enjoy the great outdoors, Capri Campers fill a unique niche, offering a simple, lightweight, well-constructed, low-cost solution to truck camping. Can’t argue with that.

Note: Because of the number of options I did not prepare a chart for this model.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

