RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 19, 2021

“Somehow I can’t believe that there are any heights that can’t be scaled by a man who knows the secrets of making dreams come true. This special secret, it seems to me, can be summarized in four Cs. They are curiosity, confidence, courage, and constancy, and the greatest of all is confidence. When you believe in a thing, believe in it all the way, implicitly and unquestionable.” —Walt Disney

Tip of the Day

Beat the heat: How to keep your RV cool this summer

By Julie Chickery

Summer is quickly approaching and it’s the most popular time of year to hit the road in your RV. The problem is it can get pretty hot inside. Here are a few tips guaranteed to help you stay cool while enjoying your summer travel. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews truck campers from Capri Camper. Are these the most affordable truck campers? Find out when you take a peek inside here.

Is this your RV?

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Warning! Lightning season is coming soon; protect your RV

Dear Mike,

So, last week a huge bolt of lightning hit a utility pole about 100 feet from my camper. It completely destroyed the pole (literally cut it in half). Well, apparently it followed the electric or cable wire into my camper. And yes, I had one of those surge protectors plugged into my electric source at the plug, and my camper was plugged into it. Apparently it didn’t help. Here is what I know. … Continue reading the letter and Mike’s response.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

This is so funny!

Lemon law attorney: “Don’t buy a new RV!”

In this video, Michigan lemon law attorney Steve Lehto discusses the continuing epidemic of poor-quality RVs. Watch the video.

Reader poll

Are you an only child?

Quick Tip

What to do about a sticky sewer valve



The sewer and gray water valves on your coach should operate smoothly with little effort, but sometimes they don’t. This is because they get dirty, the lubricant fails or something gets jammed in the seals. What’s worse is that this frequently leads to leaking … and a surprise when you remove the sewer cap. If this happens to you, you might need to replace the valve seals. Once the tanks are emptied and cleaned, disassemble the valves using the four bolts around the outside and remove it. Replacement seal kits are available for your particular valve. Clean the entire assembly and then lubricate with Dow Corning 111 valve grease. This is a long-lasting valve lubricant that will help your valves last a long time. Replace the seals, reassemble the valves and test with clean water for leaks. Voila … You’re done!

From Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician

Website of the day

Where to travel around the world in a camper van

This list of where to travel around the world (including North America) in a van is super helpful. It even tells you where you can rent vans in each country and how much it will cost you. Get to planning!

Recipe of the Day

Southern Style Blackened Shrimp & Grits

by Debbie Elliott Vair from Wake Forest, NC

The flavors in this Blackened Shrimp and Grits are so perfect. This is a true Southern or Cajun dish. The blackened shrimp are seasoned just right. No seasoning overpowers another. You taste the blackened seasoning, pepper, red pepper, and cayenne. Served over creamy grits with a gently poached egg, you could have this for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It’s an impressive meal that’s very easy to make. This recipe takes shrimp and grits to the next level.

We want to make this! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

The average American spends about 38 hours each year stuck in traffic. Yikes!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Scully! She loved traveling so much she wouldn’t sit down while we were driving. Sadly she jumped over the rainbow bridge but we still have lots of traveling pictures of her!” —Carol Hamilton

Leave here with a laugh

The first rule of the passive-aggressive club is… You know what? Never mind. It’s fine.

