RV Review: 2021 Grand Design Solitude 310GK series fifth wheel

When you look at as many RVs as I do, little details and features on some really stand out. Such was the case on the Grand Design Solitude 310GK series. While I watched the corporate video on the product as part of the research, there were a number of features I saw that nobody really seemed to catch that I think would make quite a difference in the long term.

What’s hot

The first place that really caught my eye was outside in the road-side baggage compartment. While there’s nothing earth shattering here, it’s the attention to detail that I liked.

For example, like most Grand Design products, this one features a Nautilus wet bay. This is a connection center that has all your water ins and outs in one place, essentially. But what made this one different is the fact that there is a split door to the area where the wet bay’s half flips up and is held with a magnetic catch. The rest of the storage area has a door that swings forward. It’s a tiny detail, but I bet it’ll prove to be convenient over time.

Inside that storage bay, also on the road side, is a reel to hold the 50-amp cord for this rig. Let’s face it, 50-amp cords are heavy, bulky and cumbersome to deal with. I’ve seen other rigs with reels and even power reels. But they’re mounted low where you’re arching your back the whole time you’re reeling them in. This is at a convenient height that you can get to standing up like a human being.

But you can direct that cord down through the hole in the floor with all the hoses. too. So, again, it’s convenient.

Furthermore, there’s the bedroom slide just by the top of this cabinet. It has a nice, sharp edge on it – which is not unusual. But what is unusual is that there are several LEDs at the bottom of this slide room to illuminate the area. Hopefully, they’ll remind your head not to contact the slide.

Good location for the auto-level system

This door is also where Grand Design mounted the controls for the six-point auto-level system. Having the control panel for this in the front cabinet is not unusual; however, it’s usually mounted on the front wall. In this case it’s on the door itself – so when you open the door it’s right there facing you. Again, a very small detail but one that will be appreciated.

I also like the use of frameless windows. They seem to require less maintenance and can be opened in the rain. The disadvantage of these is that they don’t necessarily let in the breeze. But the solution to this, on my own trailer, has always been a high-performance vent fan.

There’s a magnetic catch on the front door of this rig, which I also like. Of course, the baggage doors are all held open with magnetic catches. But this is the first time I’ve seen an entry door held open with one. I much prefer this to a friction hinge, honestly.

One thing, though. If the wind does catch the door and blow it closed – you’re outside while you’re beer and bacon are inside. So I would strongly urge you to get a numeric keypad lock for the door so you can let yourself in if this happens.

Inside story

There are some things inside that follow the details path set outside.

The kitchen on this rig is what would sell it to me, honestly. There’s a large four-burner stove that has an oven that’s about the same size as the one in my house.

There are the usual cabinets, drawers and pantry space you’d expect in a fifth wheel. But one of the little details is the garbage cans in a pull-out drawer. Notice I used the plural form of “can.” That’s because there are two in this drawer. You could have one for recycling and the other for trash or whatever you want to set up.

I also like that the company put the main control panel under a cabinet door right at the main entrance – but it then put light switches under the cabinet. At the entrance there is also a shoe cabinet under the steps. This one easily has room for four pairs of shoes.

The dining table is wall-mounted. That means no knee-knocking. The surface is wood with an epoxy coating.

Spacious bathroom

The upper deck of this has a really spacious bathroom with one sink. I honestly have never even considered standing next to my wife and having us do dueling tooth brushing or whatever. One sink and counter space is my personal preference. There’s also a seat in the shower that flips down.

In the bedroom there’s a slide in which the bed sits. You can upgrade to a king if you like. But even with the standard queen, there’s a pull-out ottoman at the foot of the bed to make it easier to put shoes on and such. The top of the ottoman is padded and flips up for storage.

The closet, in the nose of the rig, is really spacious and has almost enough shoe storage for Imelda Marcos. Almost. There’s also outfitting for a stacking washer-dryer.

Optional stuff

On this trailer I noticed a few options that I wanted to bring to your attention.

First and foremost, I’m a firm believer in having the best suspension and tires you can get in an RV, period. On this trailer you can get 7,000-pound axles with disc brakes. You can even get 8,000-pound axles with disc brakes along with H-rated tires. Do that.

As of this writing, two refrigerators are available: a Samsung residential refrigerator or an RV-grade gas-electric refrigerator. I’m going to guess that Grand Design will have a 12-volt RV refrigerator available soon. If possible, get that. I have heard so many tales of woe with the Samsung boxes. You have to literally pull out a slide room or a large window to get them out when (not if) they break.

In summary

The floor plan in this fifth wheel is no surprise to anyone who has looked at fifth wheels. In fact, I would guess that the majority of fifth wheels have a very similar floor plan to this. Couch in back, island kitchen, theater seats, upstairs bedroom and bathroom.

When you’re looking at these fifth wheels I can imagine it would be difficult to determine why you should get one over the other. As someone who sees a lot of RVs all the time, I feel that the little details that are present in here are very likely going to make a significant difference over time, especially for those who use these rigs a lot or even live in them.

My advice would be to consider getting the upgraded axles and suspension. Having more capability in things that are safety-related is never a bad thing. I know a ton of folks who have various RVs with Samsung refrigerators in them are going to disagree with me, but you couldn’t give me one of those. I would check with your dealer to see if you could order this with a 12-volt refrigerator or, if not, with the RV refrigerator.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

