RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 2, 2021

Issue 1679

Today’s thought

“Decide in your heart of hearts what really excites and challenges you, and start moving your life in that direction. Every decision you make, from what you eat to what you do with your time tonight, turns you into who you are tomorrow, and the day after that. Look at who you want to be, and start sculpting yourself into that person.” ―Chris Hadfield

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Blueberry Popsicle Day!

On this day in history: 1912 – Arthur Rose Eldred is awarded the first Eagle Scout award of the Boy Scouts of America.

Tip of the Day

A spot for a spare fuse could brighten your day

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We had a peculiar problem come up. It was after nightfall and we were preparing to make a foray to the Land of Nod, and the wife had already shuffled off to the bedroom. I was busy brushing my teeth when I got one of those “Honey, something’s wrong here” shout-outs. “The light just went out here in the bedroom.” One more thing to do with my spare time. Happily a spare fuse helped in the end. Continue reading.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: 18 things to know about avoiding collisions with an animal while driving

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new CrossRoads Redwood RW3951WB Fifth Wheel. This fifth wheel has won awards for its design, so what makes it so special? Find out in today’s review.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Northstar Campers 600SS Pickup Camper for midsize trucks? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why is a fan blowing air around inside the AC?

Dear Dave,

Regarding air conditioners on most RVs with a six-blade fan: The fan is set about halfway into the shroud. When it’s running, I feel air blowing out the side of my unit near the rear of the inlet slots. It seems wasteful to be blowing air around the inside of the AC instead of through the condenser. Shouldn’t most of the blade be located past the shroud? —Michael

Read Dave’s explanation.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Is it necessary to level a travel trailer?



Oh, the horror! Sewer tank overflows while RVer is away

Here’s proof you need to pay attention when you are dumping your holding tank, or in this case flushing it. If you don’t … well, this can happen. Be warned, the photos are pretty darn disgusting! But it is worth reading this and seeing the pics for a reminder, so you never do this.

Yesterday’s featured article: Products we tested – and which later failed

Reader poll

Did you choose your RV, at least in part, to accommodate a pet?

Be honest, your pet will understand. Answer here.

Quick Tip

Safe following distance driving tip

Reader Myron B. commented on a reader suggestion about gauging safe following distance by using a vehicle length for every 10 mph of speed. Like some readers, Myron finds it hard to gauge a vehicle length: “Tractor trailer or Smart car?” He uses a landmark the vehicle ahead is passing, then counts the seconds until he reaches the same spot. “The usual count is four seconds,” writes Myron. “When I drive my motorhome, I increase that time to six or seven seconds because of the extra weight I’m carrying and the distance I want between me and the next guy.” Thanks, Myron!

Website of the day

15 Fascinating National Monuments Everyone Should Visit At Least Once In Their Lives

These National Monuments are incredible. Maybe you didn’t even know some of these are National Monuments! Check out this list and see how many you’ve been to.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 22

Beat the bad guys of tech at their own game, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, RVTravel’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to a 20-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ep-22promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 84 percent say they usually buy their RV fuel based on price, not brand

• 22 percent eat at a fast food restaurant at least once a week, if not more

• 50 percent say they’d love to RV around Iceland if they had the chance!

Recent poll: Should drivers with RVs 40 feet or longer need a special driver’s license?

Recipe of the Day

Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

by Kim Wiese from Rockwall, TX

The aroma of this chicken soup while cooking makes you practically giddy to fill up your bowl and give it a try! It’s creamy and filled with Southwest flavor. Easy to make, this is guaranteed to warm ya up.

The nights are getting chillier, and this sounds like something we’d like for dinner! Get the recipe here.

See yesterday’s recipe: Yam Biscuits

Trivia

You’ve watched the Oscars, right? You know that long, beautiful red carpet they put out? Well, that red carpet takes 18 people about 900 man-hours to put out. Wooooow.

*If cash money seen on TV or in a movie isn’t real, but it’s not counterfeit either… what is it? We told you about it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Both of our fur babies are Hungarian Vizslas and we adore our ‘Velcro’ dogs. Bella is 12 years and Graham will be 2 years in May.” —Michelle Gottfred

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Leave here with a laugh

The greatest back-to-school photo ever taken!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

