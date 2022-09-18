RV Review: ESCAPE tiny homes make unique RV alternative

Today’s RV review is of an ESCAPE Tiny House. So how does this qualify as an RV review? Actually, more than I had assumed when I started even looking at this as a potential to share with you.

RV versus Tiny House

There are a lot of people out there who have visions of living more simply, and there is a significant number who are looking to tiny houses as the solution to that. Oftentimes these are built by the owner, but there are a few companies out there building these.

Tiny houses can range everywhere from something just like a mobile home with very limited mobility and no holding tanks, to something that is every bit as RV-like as a travel trailer. For example, in speaking with the people at ESCAPE Tiny Homes they work with any specific customer to create what that customer is after.

If you want something that’s highly mobile, indeed, a trailer that’s towable by a half-ton truck, an ESCAPE can do that. That trailer can be outfitted with holding tanks and RV-specific appliances. So it’s every bit as mobile as any other travel trailer we’ve looked at here.

The operation has an RVIA certification. That is something that some RV parks require in order to be allow you to stay there. In particular, bigger, fancier places and organizations require this, and that’s what keeps out many home-built projects. In fact, when I was considering building a cargo trailer, one of the big disadvantages was not having an RVIA certification.

So, while an insurance company would likely qualify this just like any travel trailer, it looks totally different than just about any travel trailer—and that includes the interior.

What’s inside

It’s difficult to specifically say how the interior of one of these ESCAPE homes will look because each one is relatively unique in the build. But I’m going to take the eVista model, which has proven very popular for the company and might be the most travel trailer-like offering they have.

The base model of the eVista sports a gigantic window at the front of the trailer. There is a queen-sized mattress right under that.

Along the ceiling on both sides is open shelving, which the company states adds up to 50 feet of shelving.

On the camp side is where you’ll find maple butcher block counters that are the basis of the kitchen. There are a number of options, but the standard build features a smaller bar-sized refrigerator along with a stainless steel sink. Being the electric variant from the company, this doesn’t come with a stovetop or microwave, although you can opt in a two-burner induction cooktop and a microwave, as well.

Climate control in the eVista

Climate control comes from an under-counter heat pump system. There’s a second heater in the bathroom, as these trailers are built in Minnesota, after all.

That bathroom features a residential toilet and a large shower along with a sink mounted to the back wall. Again, since these can be built with changes that one desires, it’s possible to hang holding tanks and an RV toilet in here instead.

One of the many striking details inside is how the blinds are hidden above the windows, and there are plenty of windows. The blinds are up in a nook above the window so they’re essentially invisible during the day.

This is also an all-electric trailer that can work from a 30-amp RV service.

Striking interior in the ESCAPE eVista

One of the most striking things about these trailers is the interior—which is a light wood rather than that wallpaper-look board. The structure is beefier than most travel trailers and incorporates heavier wood building materials. They’re closer to what you’d find in a home rather than the lighter materials typically found in most wood-framed travel trailers.

Like most homes nowadays, there’s a plastic material under the outside skin. Insulation is done with a more natural product in that it’s a wool-based material.

But, unlike many homes, this one features a steel roof that’s warranted for 40 years. Not bad.

Don’t try that at home

One of the other very unusual things about ESCAPE trailers is that you can actually test one before you buy one. ESCAPE has worked with a number of organizations to have these tiny homes available to test fit before you plunk down your money. This is literally the only time I’ve ever seen this done. It’s a great idea.

This would give you the idea of how they’re built and how they actually feel. But, even better, it would show how they stand up to abuse by renters. That may be the toughest test of them all.

What’s the downside?

I think the biggest downside might not be anything inherent in the trailer itself, but the perception thereof. I asked in a group of RV campground owners about tiny houses staying at their park. There were certainly a number who were dead set against it.

As expected, some also asked about seeing pictures beforehand. There were a few who asked about the RVIA certification. For insurance purposes.

As a former resort owner myself (did you know that?), I can tell you that a lot of what we blame on insurance companies is really just policy. Of course, a lot of it is also insurance companies.

But most were cool with the idea and said no issues with a tiny house as long as it met all the usual standards.

I would also much prefer seeing either doors or something in front of those long storage areas, but I suspect this can be accomplished. It might also be stylish to put a bungee of some sort and then baskets in the cabinets.

Advantages and disadvantages to a tiny home

There are both advantages and disadvantages to this. But I like the style and I know a number of people who have recently moved tiny homes onto their properties. I know more than a few people who have seen their parents’ lifetime collection of stuff go up in flames or just have to get sold when the economy tanked. Those people place more value on experiences than material goods.

That’s one explanation for the popularity of tiny homes. Being able to live the trendy tiny home lifestyle and also camp with RVers seems like a very appealing lifestyle for more than a few people.

I do not have a chart for this model; however, models with holding tanks have 40 gallon capacities.

