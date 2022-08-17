RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Issue 1928

Tip of the Day

Coyote camping: Your RV at home on the open desert

By Bob Difley

Boondocking around Quartzsite on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and called Long Term Visitor Areas (LTVA) is an easy and effective introduction to desert boondocking and snowbirding.

Support services and supplies are plentiful, and the great gathering of veteran boondockers, much like the mountain man rendezvous of 150-200 years ago, stand ready to help out if needed.

But once you’ve perfected your boondocking skills, plenty more snowbird/boondocking possibilities exist outside the LTVAs of Quartzsite in the Mojave Desert of Southeastern California (including some LTVAs in California, just west of Yuma) and the Sonora Desert of Southwestern Arizona.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

Flagstaff Micro Lite 25BRDS— a ‘flexibunkhouse’

Tony writes, “For this specific model, I like the fact that there is both seating and dining space for everybody who could sleep here. The kitchen is very usable and the Power Package is, as I have described elsewhere, game-changing.

“Overall, a nice set of features that didn’t need a lot of changes for 2023…”

Read the review

Recent popular review: My 6 favorite no-slide couple’s camping trailers

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How difficult is it to remove RV ceiling panels to access wiring?

Dear Dave,

How difficult is it to remove RV ceiling panels to access wiring in the attic? I ask, as mice have chewed through two A/C-related wires. Our RV has two Dometic A/C units. They are controlled by their “Comfort Control Center 2” thermostat, which can control two zones. One damaged wire is a 4-conductor telephone-style cable that daisy chains the thermostat’s control from one A/C unit to the other. The other wire is a temperature sensor for zone 2 (bedroom). I cannot use the old wires to pull in new ones as the mice severed them. —Mike, 2018 Keystone Alpine 3400RS

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Tips for RV towing in the mountains

By Cheri Sicard

RV towing in the mountains, whether it be a trailer or a fifth wheel, fills many RVers with fear and dread. Especially beginner RVers.

I had a friend who would go hundreds of miles out of her way just to avoid towing in the mountains. It does not need to be that way.

Assuming you have the proper tow vehicle, towing in the mountains need not be difficult or overly stressful.

Watch the video

Beware the “death wobble.” It could happen to your truck

By Gail Marsh

The first time it happened we felt sure we were going to die. No kidding! Our Ford F-250 dually truck was humming down the road when, without warning, the front end began shaking. The front tires felt like they were jumping! The violent shaking of the front end matched the crazy, uncontrollable movement of the steering wheel. It jumped from right to left and back and forth so fast that I don’t know how my husband held on! Continue reading about this not-uncommon experience.

Reader poll

Do you take more photos with your phone or a dedicated camera?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Control trailer swerve

The most unusual aspects of trailer towing involve swerve control. When a swerve starts, the natural instinct is to apply the tow vehicle brakes, but that is the WORST thing to do. Slowing down will help, but not by using tow vehicle brakes! Apply the trailer brakes independently until the swerve is controlled before starting to brake the tow vehicle. Unless the swerve is severe, the trailer brakes will correct it without any other action. From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

Recipe of the Day

Peach Bread

by Donna Walker from Murfreesboro, NC

Have extra peaches that are about to go bad? Use them in this delicious quick bread. The crunchy cinnamon and pecan crumble on top complements the soft and moist bread. There are bits of peaches in every bite. We bet you could even serve these as muffins or bake in a Bundt pan. An easy-to-make treat for any peach fan.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The Great Pyramid of Giza, constructed in 2560 BC, was the tallest man-made structure in the world for nearly a millennia. It wasn’t until the completion of the Lincoln Cathedral in Lincoln, Lincolnshire, England, that the Great Pyramid lost that title. The cathedral was completed in 1311 AD and the top spires stood around 44 feet taller than the Great Pyramid.

*What U.S. state’s official mammal is extinct? Take a guess then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

