RV Review: Grand Design’s super popular Reflection 337RLS fifth wheel

For quite a few reasons, Grand Design has made a strong name for themselves. Ever since the purchase by Winnebago, it seems I hear more and more about Grand Design—and what I hear are good things. So while we looked at the Alliance Paradigm 310RL on Friday, today I’m taking a look at something more of you may be familiar with, the Grand Design Reflection 337RLS.

Standout features in the Grand Design Reflection

While details and specifications are one thing, probably the most impressive thing Grand Design has done is establish a relationship with their customers and practiced good follow-up. While this seems like basic business marketing 101, it’s actually not the case in the RV industry. Grand Design has managed to create a loyal fan base who are happy to tell others what they like about their rigs.

The positive feelings about these are not without warrant. The interiors are stylishly conservative and very tasteful no matter which model you choose, and this is certainly the case here. The cabinetry is well finished and pocket screwed and glued with quality woods and hinges.

I can usually find things that might become annoyances over time with many rigs, but not as much here. Just about all the functionality is going to serve someone well over time.

That’s especially true in the kitchen area. There’s a huge residential-size oven with a high-quality three-burner cooktop along with a very sizable microwave above that. Coolness comes from a Furrion 12-volt double-door refrigerator—which is a really nice unit.

In fact, I noticed that while more RV manufacturers are starting to do away with overhead cabinets, that’s not at all the case here. So storage is absolutely abundant. That includes from the island to the kitchen itself to the front wall of the main living space, which features a coffee bar to the pantry. While some folks want this feature or that feature, nobody ever wants less storage space.

Unique touches in the Reflection

One of the unique touches I really liked centered around the dinette. It has an ottoman on the wall side and then two dining room chairs on the other. That ottoman can be a foot rest if you’re sitting on the couch along the back wall, but can also be good seating. Bonus—there’s storage in the ottoman too.

If you’re also working from the road, this could be a good desk with all your “work stuff” in that ottoman. Then, at night, when it’s time to catch a movie or whatever, you can slide it over to the couch and put your feet up on it—mentally putting your feet on your work.

But, even more, there is an absolutely huge window at the dinette and lots of windows on the camp side of this rig. I love all these windows, but particularly the large window by the dinette.

Of course, there are also theater seats directly across from the TV and electric fireplace.

More good features

Grand Design also has a control panel that most people could figure out in no time. But for nerds like myself, there is also the option of using your phone to control things. So there’s something here no matter which side of the digital divide you’re on, with both sides getting just what they want.

Speaking of controls, upstairs in the bathroom, which has more storage and a good amount of space to accomplish what you’ve come here for, there are the controls for the on-demand water heater. As long as you have water, propane and 12 volts of power, you have hot water.

This fifth wheel was tested down to 0° F and is well suited to cold weather camping. There are heating pads on the rather substantial tanks, and the underbelly is also heated.

Speaking of the furnace, there are no vents in the floor to fill with gunk and blow back at you once you kick the furnace on.

Something I haven’t seen demonstrated is the steps on this rig. The steps themselves can be rotated so that you can sweep underneath them and then the “top” faces outside when the whole mechanism is folded in. Check out Josh’s video attached for more details about this—it’s slick.

Downside to the Reflection

There are a few things I didn’t like about the Grand Design Reflection. One of those is the cheap fan in the bathroom. But this isn’t that big of a deal since there’s also a high-performance fan over the kitchen.

There are also no side tables next to the bed, even if you get the queen-sized bed. This is a bummer because everybody has some little device including some who require a CPAP machine. This is definitely going to make a difference. However, the mattress itself is really a step above what you would expect to find in any RV.

Lastly, while this rig does come with Goodyear Endurance tires and a tire pressure monitoring system, it only comes with a low-end leaf spring suspension. And that’s my biggest complaint about this brand in general. I wish they would either just start with a suspension that’s up to the standards of the rest of their trailers or offer a better suspension as an option.

In summary

There is literally no measure of the value of communicating with your customers and making sure to listen to them. But Grand Design’s passionate owner base is certainly an example of the value of this, and the sales of this brand are, as well.

I do wish that the company would step up their suspensions to match most of the rest of their rigs in terms of quality. While I know you can easily upgrade them, I don’t want to.

The Grand Design Reflection versus the Alliance Paradigm

As for the Grand Design Reflection versus yesterday’s Alliance Paradigm, I just really like the Paradigm a lot. It also hits just about all the points missing here, but it’s also about ten grand more. Whether that’s worth the difference to you or not, I still think you’re doing yourself a disservice by not at least looking at that model if this is the neighborhood you’re in.

