RV Review Update: Alliance Paradigm 310RL

I had the opportunity to walk through a 2022 Alliance Paradigm 310RL at the Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV show and actually speak with the only RV manufacturer’s rep on the property, Max Villa. Previously I saw one of these rigs at the FMCA Convention in Gillette, Wyoming, but this model was heavily optioned and was the updated 2022 model.

Walking through the rig itself really opens your eyes to the textures and feel of a unit. I’ve written before that this is a common floor plan for a fifth wheel, so a company really has to make things different in order to stand out. I believe Alliance has done that. But first, who is Alliance, again?

Alliance RV

Alliance started with several long-time players in the RV industry who sought to make different rigs than were already out there.

The entire Paradigm line was developed after polling some 3,000 fifth wheel owners to see what they prefer in a floor plan and what features and components are important to them. As a result ,you see some of that voicing in things like a fold-down wooden seat in the absolutely huge shower in this trailer and a true residential-sized oven (3.73 cubic feet), where you actually can cook an entire Thanksgiving turkey.

You see, I’m not the only one who thinks a real oven is a real deal in an RV. There are at least 3,000 others who prioritize this.

But in setting themselves apart, Alliance road tests every one of the units that rolls off the line in a set course so that the first person to do so isn’t the delivery driver bringing the rig to your dealer. That way they can address things that might shake loose. Of course, the company builds things so they don’t shake loose in the first place. Alliance actually fills the holding tanks and then takes the fifth wheels for a drive on a test course to make sure everything does what it’s designed to do. When it returns to the factory, the unit is thoroughly tested once again. If anyone else is this thorough in their pre-delivery inspection (PDI), I have yet to hear of it.

The Paradigm 310RL is a very livable fifth wheel floor plan that measures just under 35 feet in total length. In fact, the company itself recognizes that the unit is so livable the warranty covers use as a full-time unit.

Build quality

On the subject of construction, the walls are fully vacuum laminated using Azdel substrate and framed in aluminum.

The roof itself is a PVC product which requires zero maintenance but can be repaired with PVC cement from the local hardware store. It’s also warrantied for 15 years. There are valves in the plumbing system that let you isolate sections of the trailer if there is a plumbing issue, rather than having to shut off the entire unit.

The tank valves are in the heated underbelly of the rig rather than exposed to the elements. But the levers for the tank are located centrally in the water center so you don’t have to be a contortionist to dump your tanks.

I also like that these units are wired like an automobile, so a specific wire in this unit is the same as the one in another unit. That’s not always true in the RV industry.

As I’ve mentioned in other reviews, I’m a big fan of traditional buttons to control everything. Alliance seems to agree with that by having actual buttons to open the slides and awnings and turn on the lights. Booyeah! And while this unit shines with the three slide rooms fully extended, it is still possible to access the refrigerator and bathroom and a few cabinets with those slide rooms in for those mid-journey potty and beverage stops.

But, again, what I think is most impressive is how the company tests each unit before it is delivered to the customer. And quality is something you hear associated with the products in many ways.

Details

The surfaces and cabinetry in this rig also set it apart. Somehow so many RVs have cabinet designs that can best be described as “flat.” The cabinets and even upholstery have a depth to them more like what you’d put into your house, or at least what I’d put into mine. There was really a quality feel to everything.

Further, the slide rooms are carpetless, and the flooring that the company has used works nicely.

Inside the coach there are storage cubbies where others might not have them. Those include the side tables by the couch and even a storage area behind the electric fireplace. It seems large enough to hold the bedding if someone’s sleeping on the couch. Many of the interior lights are on dimmers. This will be much appreciated as modern RVs are well lit but sometimes a bit too bright.

There are three Coleman AC units that use about 10.3 amps apiece. That means on a 50-amp service all three of the AC units can run at full speed. Furthermore, you can actually use two of the Coleman units on a 30-amp service if you happen to have a site like that. The AC in the bedroom is not ducted into the main body of the coach, so those who like to sleep cooler or hotter can do so.

I also liked the Epoxy counters throughout the coach—they add a nice touch. In fact, all the components seemed like they were chosen by someone who was actually going to use the rig.

Legacy

I had mentioned that the Brady family is sort of RV royalty. Brian Brady, best known for helping to launch both Damon Corp. and Heartland Recreational Vehicles LLC prior to his 2012 retirement as president and CEO of Heartland, and his sons—both former Heartland executives—say the idea for their new company emerged over a Christmas dinner. They realized that they shared a collective urge to start a company that would enable them to do things their own way, as so many industry entrepreneurs have done before.

To me it also speaks volumes that Alliance was the only manufacturer to send one of their factory representatives to Quartzsite. While I know a lot of folks were in Tampa, there were also a lot of folks buying rigs in Quartzsite. Speaking with Curt Curtis of RV Country, sales were on a tear with a lot of people from all over the U.S. there shopping, many of whom were existing full-timers and some soon-to-be full-timers.

Options

I have attached the MSRP sticker here because it was sitting there on the counter. You can see that this rig has a competitive base price with other higher-end fifth wheels. But the one in particular I was wandering through had more than $28,000 in options. Essentially, it was absolutely loaded to the gills with the choices that could be made.

And, by the end of the Quartzsite RV show, someone had chosen this rig to go on the road with them. I don’t know who this person is, but they’ve made a good choice in a very nice fifth wheel.

