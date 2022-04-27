RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Issue 1848

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“Don’t bend; don’t water it down; don’t try to make it logical; don’t edit your own soul according to the fashion. Rather, follow your most intense obsessions mercilessly.” ―Franz Kafka

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Prime Rib Day!

On this day in history: 1986 – The city of Pripyat and surrounding areas are evacuated due to Chernobyl disaster.

Tip of the Day

These are the skills you must maintain to continue RVing

By Gail Marsh

“How long will you continue RVing?” Have you been asked this question? I have. More than once! I know the question comes from a genuine concern for my welfare, but I still take offense. (A little, anyway.) If you plan to keep RVing, there are important skills you need to maintain. Good news! There are easy ways to strengthen your skills.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

ICC Offroad Flip 90 travel trailers

Tony writes, “Today we’re heading across the pond for a review of the ICC Offroad Flip 90 travel trailers, one of the more unusual convertible trailers I’ve seen. The company also makes a similar camper. These German trailers and truck campers are definitely something unusual. I can imagine that owners of these will have to demonstrate the unique flip functionality to half the campground at every stop.”

Continue reading

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I replace my RV’s frameless tip out windows with the slider kind?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2005 Holiday Rambler Ambassador motorhome with slide windows. The ventilation is excellent. When I think of getting a newer coach I’m hesitant because of the new window designs that just tip out at the bottom. It just doesn’t look like you could get a breeze flowing through the RV very well. Being able to spend as much time as possible without the air conditioners running is important to me. They do look good, though. Am I wrong about the new windows? —Ed

Read Dave’s answer

Is it OK to drive with one flat dually tire? Nope. Here’s why

By Gail Marsh

“You’re driving down the road, happy to be headed to your campground destination, when suddenly your tire pressure gauge indicates a problem. Now what? That was the question we recently faced. We’d been driving for hours in seemingly endless traffic and were tired and hungry. Adding to our frustration was the fact that we were in the middle of a 25-mile construction zone. We couldn’t pull over because there wasn’t a shoulder!” What did Gail do, and what saved the day? Find out here.

Reader poll

Would you rather live where most often daily temps were lower than 50 or higher than 90?

Tell us here

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

If you ever start feeling “old,” wear one of these and take a walk in public. You will get plenty of comments (and smiles) to make you feel a lot better.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

A fire-safety reminder

Ensure that all space heaters are kept at least three feet away from any material that can burn. Children and pets should be kept at least three feet away from space heaters and open fires. Portable space heaters should be turned off when you leave the room, house or RV, and when you go to sleep. Be sure to keep portable space heaters on a solid, flat surface. They should be kept out of doorways or high traffic areas of the home. Portable space heaters should be plugged directly into wall outlets. Do not use extension cords or power strips to power space heaters, as this could cause the cords to overheat and become a fire hazard. —Courtesy Spokane Fire Department

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Caroline Geigsby

FR East to West Della Terra 261RB

“Wow, I love it so much. It has a huge bathroom with a roomy shower and a huge pantry! Great storage all round. It also has a 40-inch TV with a Winegard 360 antenna. There is an efficient kitchen with a good-sized fridge. The king-size bed is standard but can easily downsize to queen. It has deep dining table seats and a 14-foot slide with huge windows. Grey tones make for a cozy feel. Towing is a dream in comparison to our old FR MiniLite 2109S. Love, love all of it! Definitely about time a woman designed a trailer!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

Escape the Ordinary on Your Next Vacation

We don’t usually find ourselves reading articles like this, but some of the campgrounds and resorts listed here look like so much fun we thought we’d share them with you.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Service attendant overfills propane tank, RV almost goes up in flames

• The scary truth about thousands of catalytic converter thefts

• Rough Road Ahead: Four essential tips to avoid the bumps

Recipe of the Day

Honey Cornbread Muffins

by Lindsey McCue from Los Angeles, CA

These cornbread muffins are so tasty you’ll find reasons to make and eat them. They’re a fantastic addition to brunch. But, they’re just as tasty with a bowl of chili. We love the sweetness the honey adds to the cornbread.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Do you know what an airpark is? Airparks are residential communities where people can park their private planes in their driveways and have direct runway access. You know how people who have boats like to live on lakes? Or people who golf like to live on golf courses? Well, it’s the same thing. These small, niche communities are subdivisions that look like many other neighborhoods: spacious lawns, new homes, sidewalks… and very, very wide streets… that are actually runways. There are about 436 airports in the U.S. Florida has 52 of them, Washington has 50, California has 28 and Oregon has 23.

*Ever wonder where the term “baker’s dozen” originated? Well, find out in yesterday’s trivia!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Precious is a rescue pup. I don’t know who rescued who! She is now an Emotional Service dog for me. She loves to be in the motorhome and really gets excited when she sees it.” —Linda Allen

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.