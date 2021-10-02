RV Review: 2022 KZ-RV Connect SE C321BHKSE

Whenever you see a new RV at a dealer lot you can almost be sure that someone else is making a floor plan with the exact same basic layout. Then you look at what those various brands have to offer and evaluate how good your local dealership is at working with you. It’s not just about price. The caliber of service after the sale will make all the difference in your total experience.

Recently Russ S wrote in asking what my take was on the 2022 KZ-RV Connect® SE C321BHKSE.

Items to consider in the KZ-RV Connect SE

The KZ-RV Connect SE travel trailer is a relatively large bunk model trailer with two bedrooms and sleeping for up to ten people. That is, if you know of smaller folks who could occupy the bed formed by folding down the couch.

There are a lot of features packed into this trailer with some nice details. But this is a package I would eye very carefully. My reasoning for writing that is that it’s a very, very large trailer with a tremendous (64 gallons) amount of black water capacity. You’ve got to think that 64 gallons of just black water is 512 pounds of just water.

In a trailer advertised to be light weight, there are inevitable things that come out of the equation. While I have no evidence to support this, one of the ways I have seen some RV companies reduce weight is to specify a lighter frame. I recently had to have the frame on my trailer welded in three spots after hitting some of the big bumps on our highways. The welding shop said that they’re seeing a lot of this.

Unspecified radial tires concerns me

Further, the KZ-RV Connect SE sports a very simple leaf spring suspension. The company also talks about radial tires but doesn’t specify the brand – that always concerns me.

These are all qualitative features that can make a difference in how someone’s experience is overall, depending on how you drive and where you go.

I am also honestly biased because my experience with KZ-RV when I was selling trailers and handling warranties wasn’t stellar. So, my advice would be to shop carefully and see if other RV manufacturers of this floor plan might also provide some things that this one doesn’t.

The good news about the KZ-RV Connect SE

There are a number of things I did really like about this implementation, though.

For example, KZ-RV’s version features bunks rated for 500 pounds each. That’s quite a testament to how they build those.

There are also cubbies behind each of the hanging cabinets in the front bedroom that have both 120-volt and 12-volt power outlets. So they’re a great place to store those noisy toys we all love but also, perhaps, a CPAP machine.

I like the bathroom separating the main cabin from the bedroom

With the potential for a lot of smaller campers who wake up earlier than those who make the payments on this unit, I like that the bathroom separates the main cabin from the bedroom. Also, that there are two doors that reinforce this separation. Further, the early risers have their own bathroom – making this even more ideal in that respect.

One thing, again, is you see the way the company arrived at the price they did with things like plastic toilets as opposed to porcelain models and a 17” oven instead of a larger 22” model.

In summary

At this price point I would shop carefully and look at several models including wood-framed aluminum-skinned models, particularly from Springdale and Cherokee as part of my shopping process. While this is an entry-level model, it’s still carries a $45,000+ price tag. That’s a lot of money to regret having spent if you see something that offers a better experience at a comparable price.

I’m hedging my bets on the KZ-RV Connect SE

It sounds as if I’m hedging my bets on the KZ-RV Connect SE, and I am. I think it could be the right choice for some people. I would put seasonal site holders on that list, as the suspension and tires and frame rigidity almost don’t matter in that case.

There are also realities to consider like having a lot of people to sleep and how much the darned thing actually costs. Plus KZ-RV does have a two-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, which is worth considering if you have a dealer who’s willing to stand behind you in this. That’s why shopping for a dealership first might almost be more important than shopping for a specific model.

