RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 21, 2022

Issue 1844

Today’s thought

“You see things; you say, ‘Why?’ But I dream things that never were; and I say ‘Why not?’”―George Bernard Shaw

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National High Five Day! *Virtual high five*

On this day in history: 1934 – The “Surgeon’s Photograph”, the most famous photo allegedly showing Scotland’s Loch Ness Monster, is published in the Daily Mail. (In 1999, it is revealed to be a hoax.)

Tip of the Day

Take steps to boondocking

By Bob Difley

Most RVers have heard of boondocking and know what it is about, but a lot of RVers boondock for time periods more than an occasional night or two in a Walmart parking lot or a state park campground.

Let’s first consider the term “boondocking.” The difference between boondocking and dry-camping is where you do it. You are dry-camping in a Walmart parking lot, at a state park campground, or any other location or event where there are no hook-ups. You are boondocking when you are dry-camping out in the boonies, away from civilization, services, trash cans, a water supply, walk-to restaurants, and maybe cell phone service.

Read more

Today’s RV review…

Lance 1985 travel trailer

Tony writes, “I’m not sure if it’s obvious, but I really, really like this trailer. Those wonderful windows beside the bed make that optional couch almost a must-have feature. The details inside and out—including the generator compartment, that big sliding drawer, lockable battery storage and just Lance’s overall reputation for building good stuff—make this a very, very worthy contender as we move closer to replacing our own trailer.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I seal my RV’s windows without taking them out?

Dear Dave,

Is there a way to seal around the RV’s windows without removing them? Is there a sealant that can be used around the outside of the window that is safe to use with the various exterior wall materials? —James, Coleman 2515RL 2020

Read Dave's answer

What kind of toilet paper is best for your RV?

Do you really need to use “RV” toilet paper? Perhaps those that have first tried “non-RV paper” are tossing and turning on their beds, visions of seven-headed wild beast-like clogs churning under their bed. Well, we have some news for them … and others. It’s here.

Quick Tip

Avoid rust in RV compartments

Tony King sent in this great tip: “Because most compartments on RVs are airtight or nearly so, I keep one of these [Arm & Hammer Fridge-n-Freezer] in every compartment and it keeps any moisture from rusting anything. On warm, sunny days I open and ‘air out’ the compartments and it also dries out any moisture in the baking soda. Even when the baking soda is old and you replace it, it still works great mixed with water to keep all your batteries corrosion free.” Thanks, Tony!

Website of the day

6 of the Best Reminders for Your Medications

Our poll question today inspired us to list this website. If you have trouble remembering to take your medications, or if you took your medications, check out these six great websites, gadgets and apps.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 24 percent say they sometimes or often feel lonely.

• 48 percent own a dog. 21 percent own a cat.

• When asked about having a hobby, 25 percent say their hobby falls into the “sports or outdoors” category. 16 percent say their hobby falls into the “reading/writing” category and 15 percent say their hobby falls into the “arts and crafts” category.

Recent poll: Are you an “RVer” if you live in a park model RV that stays in one place?

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Tikka Masala

by Georgane Vann from Clifton, TX

We were pleasantly surprised by this flavorful chicken tikka masala. It’s not traditional, but quite tasty. The seasonings on the chicken breasts are not overly spicy. The sauce is savory and creamy thanks to the coconut cream. Serve over steamed rice and with naan bread for a quick weeknight meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Where did the word cubbyhole originate? From the Old English term, cub, for a pen for animals or chickens comes the transferred term for a basket. In castles, a hole was built into the family chamber wall, just large enough to hold a baby in its cubby (basket). Hence the term “cubbyhole.” It refers to a small, snug space for storage. (Thanks for sending, George Bliss!)

*Which U.S. president popularized the use of rocking chairs? Find out in yesterday’s trivia (and buy a replica of the president’s rocking chair).

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Quila was a Jack Russell and American Eskimo mix. He got the brains and energy of both breeds, and was not yappy or aggressive as some can be. He was our companion for 16 years, and loved the RV life, both traveling and at a seasonal site.” —Gerry Haliburton

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

If you own both a dog and a cat, this will especially make you laugh!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

