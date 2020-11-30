RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 30, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1482

Today’s thought

“When you arise in the morning think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love …” ―Marcus Aurelius

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Mason Jar Day!

On this day in history: 1954 – In Sylacauga, Alabama, United States, the Hodges meteorite crashes through a roof and hits a woman (Ann Hodges) taking an afternoon nap; this is the only documented case in the Western Hemisphere of a human being hit by a rock from space. She survived, with just a large bruise on the side of her body.

Tip of the Day

Try this! Labeling your supplies will save you lots of time

By Nanci Dixon

We store a lot of our cleaning supplies, spray lubricants, fluids, etc., in a large plastic container in one of the storage bays of our motorhome. Before, every time I wanted to get one of these products I was lifting each bottle or can out of the bin to read the label. It was frustrating and time-consuming! Read Nanci’s smart solution here…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Little Guy Max Travel Trailer. As he reports, “I like these Little Guy Max trailers. I think the build quality is high, they are very towable and quite pleasant inside. For one or two people they’re a good balance and, heck, you even get a choice of exterior color.” Learn more.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• Marathon Coach – The multi-million dollar motorhome

• 2021 inTech Flyer Discover Mini Toy Hauler

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

How is my RV grounded?

Dear Mike,

People are always talking about how a bad ground on an RV can cause problems such as a hot-skin condition. So how exactly is an RV grounded? I don’t see a ground rod anywhere. I’m pretty stupid when it comes to electricity, so can you please explain? —Sam (the Sham)

Read Mike’s response.

Short-circuit test demo video

Watch this new short video from Mike, where he lays out the basics of his short-circuit troubleshooting test.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Dog accidentally changes gears, sending motorhome rolling into lake

This is an RV horror story of just about the worst kind. As a man unhooks his fishing boat from his motorhome on the boat ramp, his dog inside somehow manages to bump the RV into reverse, sending the big Class A rolling into the water. Watch the short, painful video.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Under-rig cheapy creepie!

“I always carry what I call a ‘cardboard creeper’ in the bed of my truck. It stands straight up alongside the utility bed out of the way. I just got a new one, made out of the thick cardboard that made up the box our new TV came in. It’s glossy on one side and ‘cardboard’ on the other. Easy to slide around on and great for any kind of under vehicle work. Not so good on wet surfaces, of course.” Hat tip to Tommy Molnar!

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

This is so neat! This 4-piece cleaning brush attachment connects right to your drill – no more scrubbing for you! Deep-clean virtually any surface with hardly any effort. The drill brushes are perfect for grout lines, corners, tiles, tubs, showers, carpets, wooden furniture, windows, shower doors, siding, linoleum, stoves, counters, fiberglass, grills, marble, and more. You can even wash your dishes if you want! Learn more or order here.

Website of the day

TV Food Maps

Watch an episode of something and wonder about the name of the restaurant where they ate? Consult this handy website and see where everyone eats on TV!

#946-1

Trivia

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Scientists have finally concluded that the chicken came first because the protein that makes eggshells can only be produced by hens.

Easily repair a tear in your RV’s awning

Left on their own, small vinyl RV awning tears can get bigger. Fixing a small tear in an area, barring a person’s physical limitations, is easy. You may already have what you need for a fix. It’s called “RV GOOP” and is made by the same outfit that developed “GOOP” for shoe repairs. Read more about it here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Patches loves to travel. She is a big cat at 19 lbs. She has traveled to many states including Alaska, and three provinces of Canada. As you can see by this photo she likes to be in charge as we go down the road. She travels in our truck on travel days and when it’s time to stop she will jump on Kenny’s shoulder and be carried into the 5th wheel. She loves to ride the slide-out each time we set up. Patches is very protective of us and has been known to growl and spit at anyone who comes near, but will calm down. We have a small screened room we put up outside so she can sit with us safely and watch the world go by. She is 5 years old and has traveled since she was 5 months old.” —Kenny and Candy Walker

Leave here with a laugh

What’s the difference between a dog and a marine biologist?

One wags a tail and the other tags a whale.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

