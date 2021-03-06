RV Review: SpaceCraft Semi-Trailers

By Tony Barthel

We’ve talked about high-end fifth wheels before with things like the Jayco Pinnacle and the Luxe fifth wheels, but if you want to go a bit beyond with something that’s specifically designed to be hauled by a semi-tractor and offers a huge interior, consider a SpaceCraft trailer. This one will have the rest of the campground wanting to come by for a tour.



SpaceCraft trailers

There are a lot of companies who talk about making custom trailers and, indeed, Luxe is one of those who can make changes to their base design to accommodate your wants and needs.

But what if you just want to design your own trailer from the ground up? Let’s say you have specific needs or desires or are adamant about fixtures or appliances? You might want to talk to the folks at SpaceCraft MFG.

SpaceCraft focuses on full custom residential towable RVs where the occupants are predominantly full-timers. Among the cornerstone features are four-season rigs including whatever a customer wants, as long as it’s legal.

That means you can get a custom semi-trailer from 40-57 feet in overall length. If you want a model with two bedrooms, that’s no problem. Want a big office space or a garage that’s actually capable of hauling your passenger car along? Not an issue.

Part of the advantage of this size of trailer built to these standards is the fact that you get more structure. But also there’s more storage by virtue of not being limited by cargo-carrying capacity.

Configuring a SpaceCraft trailer

In configuring a SpaceCraft trailer, the first thing you start with is how many bedrooms you desire and what length you’re willing to tow. There are models up to 57 feet in overall length with up to three bedrooms in the semi-trailer line. This might be something for the Brady Bunch or a family like that.

But really, this type of capability is designed more for the couple who just wants to move out of their house and into something extraordinary that they can take on the road.

For example, looking at the 57-foot plan in the Semi #570-072, you’ll see there are eight slide rooms, two main entrances and an entire office and living room.

Wait, no grand tour of the SpaceCraft trailer?

I do enjoy doing grand tours but there isn’t really a standard model, per se. Owners can start from scratch with their own drawings or specifications or simply use one of the existing floor plans from SpaceCraft and modify that.

“Each unit that leaves the factory is unique,” wrote Kalie Reynolds. “We work with you to design and build your unit from the tires to the vents on the roof.”

As for pricing, the company estimates that rigs cost about $5,500 per linear foot based on what a customer chooses for fifth wheels. As for weight, they estimate about 500 pounds per linear foot. That means a 40-foot fifth wheel would have a gross weight of around 24,000 pounds, which isn’t out of line with what we’ve seen from the Luxe or Pinnacle.

At $5,500 per linear foot, that same 40-foot fifth wheel would pencil out around $220,000, which is also not at all out of line with others that aren’t nearly as customizable.

Thoughts

In addition to the specifications of the trailer itself, I went down the rabbit hole of videos on these trailers – as I often do when I find a new brand like this. I found one owner who had repurposed a Chevy Volt’s battery system to run his trailer.

There were all sorts of interiors, functions, car hauling, space configurations and more. So the level of customization isn’t just floor plan and furnishings. It also extends to electrical systems and other components.

What I can do is provide this video of a walk-through of one of the trailers and, if your budget and demand dictate, perhaps you’d like to share your own review of your SpaceCraft trailer. While these aren’t for everybody, I can surely see a segment of the market that these would appeal to.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!