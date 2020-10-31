The perfect RV cookware does exist!

By Tony Barthel

If you like to cook, sometimes life in an RV can be a challenge. Having all the right pots and pans available means having to tote those pans around, and the space allotted in some RVs might not be sufficient for a whole kitchen-worth of stainless steel. However, I found a great solution that I have been thrilled with – a set of Magma nesting pans.

Someone on some RV forum on Facebook originally referred me to these and I was truly skeptical. I own a set of professional-grade stainless steel pans at home which cost well over $4,000, so to think that something under $200 would be even usable made me think they were kidding – or just not used to good cookware.

Still, when I bought my travel trailer I needed some solution, so I jumped on Amazon and ordered a set of the pans. I also added a strainer and the sauté/omelet pan (which is currently unavailable, but if you’re in the market for one of these, keep an eye on it for when it comes back in stock) to the order.

The advantage of these pans is that they all nest into one tight package with the included bungee cord holding everything together. The set included two removable handles that rest inside the pans as well.

My first surprise was the build quality of these. Sure, I’ve seen lots of claims by people, but these really are made so well. The handles have a high-quality feel to them and come on and off very easily with a nice mechanical click. Like my expensive pans at home, these have a triple-clad bottom where multiple metals are clad together to create a more even heat distribution.

The sizes of the pans make them ideal for the typical RV stove. You can put three pans on the stove at once since there are no handles. I’ve boiled pasta using the strainer, made pasta sauce and meatballs all at the same time. Then, when you’re done, all the pans just go back together and take up one drawer. Nice.

I like stainless steel without nonstick for most things. The trick to cooking in this is to get the pans nice and hot before you put anything in them. Then put in your meat, or whatever, and let it cook. When it’s done there is residue on the bottom of the pan but a little wine or beer in the pan makes a great starter for a sauce which also deglazes the pan and makes it a breeze to clean up.

Another nice thing about these pans is that they can go in the oven as well as on the stovetop. I’ve even used them on the outside grill. They’re very flexible.

In fact, if I didn’t have the expensive pans I have in my house I’d even consider using these in my kitchen at home. The quality is there and I like the fact that it would take up far less space in the kitchen than what I have now. However, the pans I have now are the same brand as what my mom bought in the 1960s when we first came to this country and which my dad cooked on to the end, so I’m not likely to need to replace my pans at home any time soon.

And the set of Magma pans have taken over 14,000 miles of being on the road and preparing meals of all sorts without showing any signs of wear or even use. They’ve cleaned up beautifully and retained their mirror finish on the outside.

I can recommend the Magma cookware, which was designed for boats and RVs, wholeheartedly.

If you missed the link above, you can get yourself a set of these pans here. You won’t regret it. (You can also order them directly from the Magma website here.)

