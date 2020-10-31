Hilarious Halloween prank is dog-gone scary!

Happy Halloween!

Thanks to one of our readers and friend George Bliss for sending us this video. Our whole staff got a laugh out of it and it’s absolutely perfect to watch on Halloween!

Check out this dog, er… spider, er… tarantula, er… monster, scaring people on the streets! The terrifying prank makes one poor man drop his groceries, and two other girls nearly pass out from fear! We think we might too if we saw this thing (which is actually just a very cute dog) running at us. Wouldn’t you?

Click to watch the video below. We guarantee you’ll laugh… and shudder.