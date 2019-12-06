RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1227

Friday, December 6, 2019

Today’s thought

“Have you ever noticed how ‘What the hell?’ is always the right decision to make?” ―Terry Johnson



Tip of the Day

One experienced RVer’s advice on new vs. used motorhomes

From Bill Myers: Since getting started with motor-homing twenty five years ago, I’ve bought two brand-new motorhomes, and more than a dozen used ones. I bought the new ones because at the time, I didn’t know any better and thought buying new was the safest way to go. I was wrong. I learned that when buying new, you can have just as many problems as when buying used.

I also learned that when buying new, if you finance the purchase, you’ll likely be “upside down” on the resale value of the motorhome versus what you owe on it – often for most of the term of the loan. This makes it difficult and expensive if you want to sell or trade it in.

Buying a new motorhome should be a joyous occasion. And sometimes it is. But often, the joy disappears when you discover defects in workmanship, handling issues and costly repairs not covered by warranty. Even though the new motorhomes I purchased didn’t give me the long-term joy I’d hoped for, I’m grateful to have gone through the process.

Perhaps the most important thing I learned from the experience was how easy dealers make it to buy a new motorhome – as long as you have good credit. That said, many buyers of new motorhomes are delighted with the experience and are happy with what they paid and the quality of the motorhome they purchased. Most will have purchased a quality brand of motorhome from a reputable dealer that provides better than average before-and-after-the-sale support.

My advice: Don’t rush into the purchase of a new motorhome. Dealers know you’ll be in awe when you first walk into a new motorhome. They also know if they can get you to “sign on the dotted line” before you have time to go home and think about the purchase, it’ll be an easy sale. Again, be a reluctant buyer. Never purchase on the first visit. Do your research and if you do decide to buy, be a tough negotiator.

From Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned Available on Amazon.com.

Mystery of the smoking shore power connection

When Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor, he received a question from a reader regarding a smoking power plug. The reader had been watching his ammeters closely to make sure he wasn’t exceeding the electrical usage limit, but even below the maximum allowable usage the power plug outside was smoking and melting. Chris explains the probable cause.

Hanging out with mops and brooms

Most RVs aren’t equipped with broom closets. Got a basement storage compartment long or wide enough to stick those long-handled tools? Stick ’em up to the ceiling by attaching spring-loaded broom clips to the lid of the compartment. Here’s the ever-RV-popular Command Strips version.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

How to tell if the black tank is almost full

Just before the black tank gets to the full stage, the toilet will start to sound a little different and a small burp or bubble of air will happen. This means the waste level is above the vent pipe and it’s time to dump! Thanks to Ray Burr at RV Happy Hour.

Random RV Thought

Always keep your motorhome or tow vehicle’s fuel and propane tank filled up in case you need to rush out of town in an emergency.

Website of the day

Etsy

“Etsy is a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy unique goods.” How about using this to make money from your RV? Or to shop for some terrific and unique items (perfect for the holidays!) – or browse through on a rainy day.

Trivia

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent $310 million on pet costumes last Halloween.

Leave here with a laugh

