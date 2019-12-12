RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1231

Thursday, December 12, 2019

Today’s thought

“It is easy to be brave from a safe distance.” —Aesop



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Poinsettia Day!

Tip of the Day

The best way to handle crosswinds while driving your RV

Headed into winds with your RV? You know that while tailwinds will give you better fuel economy and that headwinds will kill it, what about side- or crosswinds? These guys can be dangerous. When the winds are strong and steady, our tendency is to “correct” the steering to hold the rig on the road. But let the wind abruptly die, or you drive under an overpass, suddenly your correction becomes an over-correction. If at all possible, if winds are strong enough that you have to “correct” your steering, drop anchor and wait the winds out.

RV weight terminology you should know

Everyone has their own ideas of what’s “important” to know about an RV, but the weight of the rig is one thing we should all be concerned about. For rigs manufactured since 1996, the RV industry requires the manufacturer to post an information sheet inside a cabinet in every coach. Here’s a rundown on terms you need to know – and pay attention to. Learn more.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Easily reach otherwise out-of-reach controls



Some motorhomes and fifth wheels have high ceilings. For those of us who are “altitude challenged,” reaching the switch on the bathroom fan can be like reaching the unreachable star. Get a 4-foot section of one-half-inch dowel rod, stick a rubber furniture glide on it, and use it to hit the switch. Bore a one-fourth-inch hole in the other end to turn the vent crank.

Random RV Thought

People who are “homebodies” often prefer to be home more than anywhere else. But they may like to stray far from home on occasion. Sometimes an RV is good for a person like this because they can combine being at “home” in their RV with traveling to other places.

Website of the day

The local’s guide to the best diners across America

This list of the best diners in each state was compiled by asking residents of each state what their favorite diner was. Visit these for their classic food and nostalgic vibes. Some have been featured on Food Network — so you know they have to be really good!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 3 percent are vegetarians.

• 26 percent never use a paper map to plan their itinerary.

• 4 percent would describe their exercise routine as outstanding.

Trivia

In 2017, France was the most visited country. It welcomed 86.9 million people. Spain was the second-most popular destination with 81.8 million visitors, followed by the United States (76.9 million), China (60.7 million), and Italy (58.3 million).

If every human in the world stood shoulder-to-shoulder, what is one U.S. city would they fit into? Find out in yesterday’s issue.

Maintain those slide seals!

If you’ve heard a cracking or popping sound when extending your slides, it means its seals are sticking and/or drying out. Applying a seal conditioner about every 8-12 weeks can extend a seal’s life. We recommend using Thetford Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner.

Leave here with a laugh

Is it crazy how saying sentences backwards creates backwards sentences saying how crazy it is? [Get it?]

