RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1230

If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away. —Henry David Thoreau



Keep the dust out of your RV

Taking your RV into a super-dusty area? Here’s a tip to help keep the dust out of the rig for the duration: Cover up any vent openings that connect the inside of your rig to the outside – the refrigerator and the water heater are examples. While you’ll have to leave the water heater turned off for this one, it may pay dividends. Cover the vents with cheap household air conditioner filters, and tape the filter on with heavy-duty masking tape. Be sure to pull the filter off the water heater before firing it up. You may need to use solvent to clean the tape adhesive, but it’s better than dust throughout your house.

When arguing, two people can both be right

When we travel with someone in an RV, in a cramped space compared to where most people live, the tensions caused by seeing things differently can be very stressful. It can cause arguments. “I am right!” argues one person, who is absolutely convinced a catastrophe is imminent. His or her partner is not even worried. But each is convinced he or she is right. Click here to continue reading.

Handy campground shower caddy



Drill holes in the bottom of an old ice cream or plastic bucket. Use it to carry shampoo, soap, washcloth, etc., to and from the shower building.

Buying an RV? Pay attention to its height! It matters!

RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury explains how a tall RV can impact an RVer’s travel. Watch the video.

Random RV Thought

The more “stuff” you carry in your RV, the more fuel your motorhome or tow vehicle needs to haul it. Once a year, go through your drawers and cupboards and remove things you haven’t used in the last year.

The best RV campgrounds for this holiday season

Take a look at these festive campgrounds and RV parks. It might be too late to book a stay this year, but keep these on your list (or Santa’s list) for next year.

The world’s total population is more than 7.5 billion. And obviously, that number sounds huge. However, it might feel a little more manageable once you learn that if every single one of those people stood shoulder-to-shoulder, they could all fit within the 500 square miles of Los Angeles, according to National Geographic.

I’ve started using garlic in my magic act. First I start by crushing it, adding basil and some pine nuts and then I blend them all together with some Parmesan and olive oil. Then… hey… pesto!

