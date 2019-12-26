RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1240

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Today’s thought

“The value of a life lies not in the length of days, but in the use we make of them; a man may live long yet live very little.” —Michel de Montaigne



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Thank-You-Note Day!

Tip of the Day

Save money outfitting your RV kitchen

Do you need pots, pans, dishes or silverware for your RV? You have several choices. The most common way is to stock up at your nearest big box store. The second is to borrow from your supply at home (few RVers do this). The third choice, which will save you a lot of money, is to visit Goodwill or another thrift store to buy what you need. It’s easy to supply a kitchen this way and you’ll pay a fraction of what you’d pay buying “new” — and your purchases will often support a worthy cause.

Bent motorhome door fazes RVer

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question from an RVtravel.com reader. The reader explained that the side entrance door on his 2004 Jayco 27DS motorhome was slightly bent and wouldn’t close completely. He wondered if he could bend the door back in place. Read Chris’ answer.

The most recent featured article: See more through your RV window awnings

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Extra safety when traveling

Concerned about safety when traveling (and who isn’t!)? If yes, consider adding a “peephole” viewer on your entry door. Even if your door has a “re-lite” glass in it, you can install the viewer to the side of or below the glass.

No more sticky windows!

An RVtravel.com reader recommended this white graphite powder as the perfect fix for sticky windows. Frames can contract in cooler weather, making things tight. He said his fix is lubricating the window tracks with a simple “puff” of white graphite powder. Why the white? “It doesn’t make a mess like the black stuff!” he explained.

Is covering RV tires for even a few days worth the effort?

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury talks with RV tire expert Roger Marble of RVtireSafety.com about RV tires. In this case, Roger answers the question, “Is covering your RV tires for even a few days worth the effort to save them from exposure to damaging UV waves?” Watch the short video.

Random RV Thought

When you are in a campground where bear warning signs are posted, it is very comforting to know you are camped in an RV and not a tent. (Although we posted awhile ago about a bear who ripped through the side of an RV. Did you see?)

Website of the day

Coachmen RV helpful tools

If you own an RV made by Coachmen, you should bookmark this page. Even if you don’t have a Coachmen, there’s lots of useful information on this website regarding types of RVs, tow guides, how-to videos, and much more.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 11 percent rented an RV before buying one of their own.

• 47 percent prefer 30 amps when hooking up to shore power.

• 40 percent would prefer their neighbors to not have wind chimes.

Trivia

New Zealanders have more pets per household than any other country! More than 68 percent of households have a pet. In the U.S., just over 50% of households have a dog or cat (or both!).

In which country is KFC eaten for Christmas dinner? It’s an interesting fact! Read it in Tuesday’s issue.

Leave here with a laugh

“My Darling,” said a husband to his wife, “I invited a friend for dinner.” “What? Are you crazy?” the wife snapped. “The house is a mess, I haven’t been shopping, and I don’t feel like cooking.” “I know that,” the husband replied. “Then why did you invite him?” “Because the poor guy is talking about getting married.”

