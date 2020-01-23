RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1260

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Today’s thought

“I am grateful for the silence of winter mornings, for the beauty and wonder of the glint of sunlight in frost melting to dew, for the early-riser’s peaceful solitude that sets a mood of thankfulness, hope and calm for the dawning day.” —Terri Guillemets



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Handwriting Day!

Tip of the Day

A tip for “tightening up” loose screws

Ken Wahl sent along this great suggestion for dealing with loose screws in your RV: “Sometimes if a screw vibrates loose it’s because the screw has no more gripping ability in the wood – the hole is stripped out or too big, or the wrong size screw was used. To repair a hole that isn’t holding anymore, remove the screw then squirt a dab of wood glue in and add a few broken-off pieces of a wooden toothpick into the ‘gluey’ hole. This creates a wood plug. Let it dry partially or fully before you use this as the ‘new’ hole for the old or replacement wood screw. If the glue is a bit damp, this will add to the holding ability of the screw and hole. This old attachment trick with the new hole is stronger that the original arrangement.” Thanks, Ken!

Rewrap your assist handle with this mod

Right up in the “neatest thing since sliced bread” category, for the De Maris family at least, are big “assist handles” that you can mount on the side of your RV. At the end of a long road day, or a long trail, being able to grab that handle and stabilize yourself heading up the steps into the rig has been a lifesaver. Trouble is, the grips sold as standard on many of these units just don’t hold up too long. Read here for Russ and Tiña’s quick, inexpensive mod.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV moisture misery

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Easily get water off your slideout

In wet conditions, before retracting your slides, raise or lower the front end of your trailer and almost all the water will run off the slide before it comes in. —Thanks to George Bliss, Casey Piton, and others who mentioned they do this when their slide doesn’t automatically tilt when being retracted.

Where have you been all my life?

A useful quick tip from electricity expert Mike Sokol! “I used to drag out a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels to clean the inside of my windshield periodically, but unless I was home to think about and do the task right then, chances are I would forget about it until the next time I had to drive at night. My wife just gave me a pack of Windex Wipes for my truck, and now I can clean up the inside of my windshield any time it gets a film of streaky dust. Works great.” Buy them here.

Motorhome sideswipes truck and video captures it all. Ugly! Watch here.

Random RV Thought

Do not throw away your favorite old shirt, even if your spouse orders you to. Instead, put it in the closet of your RV. It will be perfect for wearing around a campground or by the campfire. And you will be happy wearing it again.

Firearms laws guide updated for 2020

The 2020 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has just been published. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm when they travel. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines, where the laws may be different. Learn more in this article.

Website of the day

Camp Florida.

All the information you need about RVing and camping in Florida. Happy (and warm!) travels!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 8 percent of our readers’ pets wear a flea collar.

• 25 percent have had at least one tick on their body in the last 20 years.

• 12 percent always bring an off-road vehicle with them on their RV trips.

Trivia

Charles Dickens was an insomniac. He believed that his creativity was dependent on his bed pointing directly north. He also insisted on sleeping right in the middle with his arms outstretched and his hands equal distances from the edge.

How much does the Earth weigh? We told you yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

Only in America …

• do people order double cheeseburgers, large fries and a diet Coke,

• do banks leave vault doors open and then chain the pens to the counters,

• do drugstores make the sick walk all the way to the back of the store to get their prescriptions while healthy people can buy cigarettes at the front.

Thanks to George Bliss (a Canadian, BTW)

